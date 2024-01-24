Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t going anywhere

Analysis

13:00

Despite his plummeting popularity, the Israeli PM has found a way to cling to power

by David Swift

There is no chance of Netanyahu going voluntarily. Credit: Getty

Things are looking bleak for Benjamin Netanyahu. On Monday, the IDF experienced its deadliest day of the war so far, with 24 soldiers killed in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s sworn mission to destroy Hamas appears increasingly unachievable.

While the 7 October attacks disillusioned many otherwise liberal voters, the limited progress in the war and the failure to secure the release of the remaining hostages has cratered the Prime Minister’s popularity, with one recent poll finding that only 15% of Israelis wanted Netanyahu to stay in power.

Given that any election would result in the end of his political career, Bibi is in a bizarre position. He is not, as with most politicians, acting in a way that would maximise his support in a future poll. Instead, he is doing whatever it takes to keep his existing coalition together so that he can stay in power.

To do this he needs to shore up support from the ultra-religious settlers represented by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich (whose combined parties picked up over 10% of the vote at the last election). Both of these men believe that the 130 remaining hostages are not a priority, and may even be expendable — last year Smotrich floated Israel dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip to defeat Hamas.

This all means that Israeli politics has entered a quagmire, with a massively unpopular PM refusing to resign but no mechanism to force him out unless he loses the support of people who are even more unpopular than him. Therefore, he has no option but to stay and do things that make him even more disliked among the broader public to try and stay in power. This is why he continues to reject the prospect of any further ceasefires or deals with Hamas.

Meanwhile, opponents of the government are becoming increasingly vocal in their criticism of the war. Last Thursday Gadi Eisenkot — a former IDF Chief of Staff, whose son Gal was killed fighting in Gaza last December — suggested that a permanent ceasefire which left Hamas intact would be an acceptable price to pay for returning the hostages.

Since Bibi’s actions are determined by the extreme Right-wingers on whom he is dependent, he now finds himself more and more at odds with the prevailing opinion among current and former IDF commanders such as Eisenkot. At the same time, the ongoing invasion and escalating body count, combined with tales of heroism from retired officers on 7 October, means public support for these outspoken soldiers is increasing.

A case in point is the rehabilitation of Yair Golan, a former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff who stood for the Left-wing Meretz party and was seen as a traitor by many Right-wing and even centrist Israelis. On 7 October the 61-year-old Golan jumped into his Toyota, picked up a rifle and drove straight into the fray.

The contrast with the behaviour of Netanyahu, who spent weeks hiding from victims’ families, and that of his son — who unlike most young Israelis abroad did not return to serve in the reserves but instead remained in Florida — could not have been starker.

The events of the past few months have not only increased the popularity of former IDF commanders critical of the government, but also Left-wing parties that two years ago were facing electoral oblivion. One recent poll suggested that the Meretz and Labor parties combined could win at least nine seats in the Knesset if there were an election today, compared with the four they managed in 2022.

Herein lies the main problem in Israeli politics: while there are plenty of politicians, soldiers and voters who want Netanyahu replaced, there is little chance of him going voluntarily. And as long as he maintains the support of his coalition partners, there is no chance of fresh elections.

So if things look bleak for Bibi, the lack of an effective mechanism to remove him from power means that the immediate future for Israelis — and Palestinians — looks even bleaker.