I live in the area served by the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS trust which is in the news because of the Maternity scandal. The trust is in Special Measures because of all sorts of failings not just the maternity thing. The Chief executive who ran the hospital was forced to resign in disgrace but is now working for another NHS trust, unbelievably as an “Advisor” and probably on a suitably high salary. In recent years we’ve had similar scandals in Stafford and Barrow in Furness and more scandals are waiting to be exposed. Successive chief executives took our local trust from “Good” to “needs improvement” to “failing” in three easy stages.
Funding and manpower shortages are certainly major factors in the problems of the NHS but I think there is more to it than that. I don’t work in the NHS but I have 3 close relatives who are NHS nurses and they all say the same thing – bad management.
All due credit to the doctors and nurses who worked hard during the pandemic but I can’t help feeling a bit sick when I see all those “Thank you NHS” rainbow posters everywhere.
Are Brits giving up on the NHS?
A new poll finds that over two-thirds of the population are dissatisfied
The latest poll on public views of the NHS, undertaken by the King’s Fund and the Nuffield Trust, makes for grim reading. Not only has satisfaction in the NHS dropped to its lowest level in 25 years, the speed at which it has fallen has also been dramatic: between 2020-2021, satisfaction plummeted by a record 17 points to 36%.
This is a far cry from the early days of the pandemic when satisfaction with the NHS soared. As newspapers filled with images of valiant healthcare workers and rainbows were repurposed to show support for our beleaguered healthcare system, the NHS enjoyed a huge bump in support.
But this honeymoon was not to last. The reality is that Covid exacerbated a number of pre-existing problems facing the NHS, and this is now finally filtering through to the public. According to the poll, 65% attributed their dissatisfaction to difficulties or delays in getting appointments. Certainly, this is borne out by the figures — despite fewer people receiving a referral for treatment during the pandemic, the NHS faces record waiting lists, with over 6 million people waiting for treatment.
Unfortunately, this is just one problem out of many. Between 2020-2021, an estimated 1.5 million fewer operations were carried out, and outpatient appointments plummeted as hospitals cancelled clinics. Even more worryingly, A&E departments saw drastic falls in attendances, prompting concerns that many unwell patients had stayed at home and not sought treatment, perhaps as a result of government messaging. This, combined with the negative effects of lockdown, which saw an increase in mental health problems and obesity as well as a worsening in chronic disease diagnosis, has been hugely disruptive for Brits. For these reasons, much of the population has not only been waiting longer for treatment, but it has also been receiving less healthcare and becoming less healthy.
But perhaps the biggest issue of all is staffing. England has one of the lowest numbers of doctors per capita in Europe, and the situation is getting worse: NHS vacancies now sit at nearly 100,000, with an estimated shortfall of 50,000 doctors, and 38,000 nurses. Meanwhile record numbers of staff are considering leaving, due to burnout and poor working culture. As I have written before, none of Sajid Javid’s plans to overcome the current backlog address this fundamental issue.
So the effects of Covid and our policy response to it will not just be limited to 2020 and 2021. While a dip in public opinion two years after the pandemic was probably inevitable, it is unclear how it can recover from this point. Waiting lists are continuing to grow, and despite Javid’s target of a 30% increase in elective capacity, some forecasts expect waiting lists to breach 10 million before 2024. Without a commensurate increase in staffing, the NHS will always be struggling to catch up.
Perhaps it is finally time to have a discussion about the current state of the NHS, the demands placed upon it, and how it can be funded and run sustainably in the future. In Britain, we — perhaps rightfully — treasure the idea of a nationalised healthcare service, but it’s worth considering: if the NHS was a private company, and nearly half its customers were dissatisfied, we would be asking questions of the board.
I live in the area served by the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS trust which is in the news because of the Maternity scandal. The trust is in Special Measures because of all sorts of failings not just the maternity thing. The Chief executive who ran the hospital was forced to resign in disgrace but is now working for another NHS trust, unbelievably as an “Advisor” and probably on a suitably high salary. In recent years we’ve had similar scandals in Stafford and Barrow in Furness and more scandals are waiting to be exposed. Successive chief executives took our local trust from “Good” to “needs improvement” to “failing” in three easy stages.
Lots of different issues here. Obviously it suffers from being an organisation that is simply too big to be managed effectively. It is under the nominal but not actual control of politicians who have no real experience of heading up large organisations and anyway change before they can gain useful experience.
As Billy Bob has pointed out it is not particularly well funded on a comparative basis but simply pumping more money in is unlikely result in much more than increasing wages all round particularly in the bureaucracy that is part of the problem. Our GPs are I believe better paid than Germany’s – a richer economy. What is needed is to start training many more doctors and nurses and paramedical staff instead of simply relying, as we have for years, on attracting overseas staff – then we can increase the funding to employ them.
A unit should be established to investigate best practices in other health systems and ensure the lessons learnt are implemented. No doubt those working in the health service can make many more suggestions to improve the lumbering elephant. Not paying for diversity officers in an organisation that is disproportionately diverse already is but a minor suggestion. Not pretending men who claim to be women are women would engender a bit more respect. I could go on.
The NHS is the British Leyland of healthcare – a nasty, fly-blown, wasteful, inefficient, unresponsive, heavily unionised dump. And it’s worse than Leyland, because instead of offering us rust-bucket cars, it offers bog-standard medical treatment. Mean-spiritedly, it obstructs access to private healthcare and by that process, among many others, forces people to “queue” for treatments until it is too late. Many patients ahead of you in any NHS queue will be dead. In my own experience, the NHS has misread X-rays and risked the death of the patient in each instance. I have been told of a person treated too late for thrombosis, which meant an amputation, which was in turn botched leading to death through blood loss.
State monopoly sucks. It sucks in health as in cars as in anything. And under that flabby, spineless windbag, Johnson, more money than ever is being squandered on state monopoly health, not to mention the savage proliferation of regulation in every sphere, meaning that the whole economy is under de facto state control.
We need a genuinely Conservative government as a matter of urgency.
Join the discussion