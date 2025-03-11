When even fried chicken firm Chick-Fil-A has launched a streaming service, and you can get from viral “Hawk Tuah” video to podcast to blink-and-you-miss-it crypto venture in a matter of months, it seems these days everyone’s a content creator. But the latest such celebrity-turned-podcaster is a whole new level of unlikely: His Majesty King Charles III.
Well, sort of. On Monday, His Majesty released The King’s Music Room, an hour-long programme celebrating music from across the Commonwealth, chosen (we are told) by the King himself. The segues between individual tunes were read, or at least sounded as though they were read, by the King. The show was released to coincide with Commonwealth Day, which is (again, we are told) celebrated in the 56 Commonwealth countries around the world. It was marked in the UK with a ceremony in Westminster Abbey, and is, according to its website, “an opportunity to celebrate the strong unity, diversity and shared values” of the Commonwealth countries.
But what does any of that mean in practice? This is more difficult to establish, especially when my straw poll of acquaintances across the Commonwealth indicated they were no more aware than I had been that “Commonwealth Day” was even a thing. In turn, though, as I listened to Charles’s podcast and pondered it as an event, it’s come to appear a subtler royal comment on this question than it might seem at face value.
The King’s Music Room was an enjoyably eclectic enough listen: a tour through the musical memories of a particularly cultured and well-travelled British upper-class boomer. Though they’re getting on a bit now, there are lots of this type still around in Britain, remnants of a caste that in earlier eras would have made a life somewhere overseas as colonial administrators, traders, or do-gooders. Most have adapted genteelly to the changed world in which they lead their lives, and retain the eclectic, international aesthetic interests of their imperial forebears as a kind of cultural muscle-memory.
Their bookshelves might hold Geraldine Elliot’s collections of African folk tales, alongside Kipling and Macaulay. They would have played Charles’s pick, mid-century South African singer Miriam Makeba, on a tape in the car (probably a Rover) years before Radio 3’s Late Junction launched in 1999. And for many of them, the Commonwealth was self-evidently a good thing, not least propagating that vague sense of international and multicultural fraternity they liked, from which all this nice music and interesting food and culture seemed to flow — just without the uglier aspects of empire.
As a substantial political body, though, what has the Commonwealth actually achieved? Perhaps the thing we can say with most confidence is that it gave Britain’s monarchy something to do, having lost their role as heads of state for a globe-spanning empire. Charles’s mother, the late Queen, handled this transition gracefully, pivoting from Empress to global ribbon-snipper with quiet stoicism. And Charles the podcaster seems to be doing his best to continue in the same vein, promulgating the Commonwealth aspiration to “strong unity, diversity and shared values” through the medium of a world music playlist.
But in crunchier terms, there have always been sceptics — notably, in the Commonwealth’s relatively early days, the Cassandra-in-chief of postwar politics: Enoch Powell. Powell is, of course, known today mainly for the notorious 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech that tainted his legacy forever with the unforgivable sin of racism. On this basis, we might just dismiss his Commonwealth scepticism as an early sign of general animus against foreigners. But as Aris Roussinos has noted, Powell’s views on domestic politics have long overshadowed his insights on international affairs. In particular, he was a foreign policy realist: that is, he viewed geography, resources, relative power and national interest as more salient guides to what states can and should do, than questions of values. And it is this outlook, which fell out of fashion following the war in favour of a more utopian, internationalist approach, which forms the basis for his scepticism about the Commonwealth.
In one 1964 speech, Powell dismissed the idea that British voters gave much credence to the idea of “belonging to a Commonwealth” formed of every country once colonised or protected by, or otherwise connected to Britain. For Powell, this idea always had too many internal contradictions to achieve much. He noted that of its constituent states, “a number of these countries are antipathetic to one another”, while many show a visible, public “antipathy to Britain”. Brits, on the whole, don’t take this antipathy personally, Powell thought. But “it is difficult after all this to be told that all these countries form with us a great Commonwealth which is the world’s best hope for international and inter-racial cooperation”.
Powell didn’t buy it, and didn’t think the British electorate did either. Nor, it has seemed more recently, do many Commonwealth countries. The Union Jack has been steadily disappearing from national flags since the end of the empire. Others, meanwhile, seem to sense an opportunity to shake down relatively wealthy Britain, via historic guilt: Keir Starmer has come under sustained pressure from leaders of several Commonwealth members to pay reparations to former colonies for slavery. Elsewhere, it is unclear what if any contribution membership of the Commonwealth has made to smoothing the uneasy relation between (say) India and Pakistan, or the ongoing and vexed negotiations over whether it should be Britain or Mauritius who controls the Chagos Islands.
But as Powell also noted, this Commonwealth was not and never aimed to be any kind of defence or even trade alliance. It flourished mainly in the context of Pax Americana, as a kind of sentimental afterglow of the empire that Pax replaced and helped to dismantle. And now, as well as expressing the Commonwealth’s overt aspirations to vague unity and cultural diversity, King Charles’ podcast can be read as a diplomatically complex response to the decision by America herself, under Trump, definitively to abandon sponsorship of Pax Americana.
His Majesty is in an invidious position here. He is under pressure from pro-Ukraine voices in Britain to snub the President following cooling US support for Zelensky’s war against Putin. Canadians, meanwhile, are outraged by repeated US expressions of interest in annexing Canada — a Commonwealth country of which, nominally at least, Charles III remains the head of state. But he is also obliged to stay out of politics. Thus, despite some Canadians calling on the King to “stand up to” Trump, he has refused to comment on these annexation threats.
And indeed, Charles might retort to the stander-uppers: what would “standing up” achieve? Recent polls suggest that more than half of Canadians already feel their country should cut ties with the monarchy; perhaps these felt only vindicated. Charles’s obdurate silence in the face of possible Trumpian expansionism cannot have endeared him to the remaining loyalists. And yet, as commentators have noted with varying degrees of approbation and alarm, the Trump administration has made clear its decision to pivot from internationalism to foreign policy realism of a kind that would have been immediately intelligible to Enoch Powell. And from a realist perspective, what matters is hard power and spheres of influence. You don’t “stand up” to anyone unless you’re willing to follow through. And, here, Charles has nothing. Trump knows this: the fact that his proposal to annex Canada simply ignored the Commonwealth, and Canada’s links to Britain, suggests he has assessed both these and concluded accurately that they are essentially irrelevant to his doing whatever he wants.
So, with American sponsorship of a “rules-based international order” now replaced by apparent American sponsorship of a muscular international anarchy, we must ask: absent pax Americana, can the Commonwealth even survive? And if so, what for? If this entity has a future at all, it might be in the caucus recently endorsed by some Canadians for mutual support, in response to Trumpian policy: a sharp contraction from the current 56-nation Commonwealth into “CANZUK”, an alliance of Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.
Such an alliance might, after a fashion, thread the needle between the grim Powellist realism invited by the unfolding contemporary geopolitical picture, and the residual British tendency to keep one eye always on the horizon. Powell himself acknowledged “compelling ties of blood and sentiment” with these scattered states; ties that surely don’t obtain to the same degree with (say) Kenya, saving perhaps in the dim recollections of those few surviving colonial boomers born there before the Emergency. So per Powell, ethnic and historic factors argue for closer links; meanwhile, the territories themselves are far-flung enough to perhaps gratify that Anglo wanderlust.
But though such ties (and, often, literal extended family connections) might combine with Commonwealth history to argue for closer alliance, would Britain’s legacy ruling caste accept this? It’s a fairly safe bet that many of those colonial boomers, and some of their children too, would recoil from the ethnocentrism of Powell’s formulation. We might infer from King Charles’s playlist that he would be among the recoilers: his choice of tunes grants no particular favour, after all, to the CANZ components of a would-be CANZUK.
But if the content argues overtly for a pluralistic “soft power” and greater Commonwealth of international cultural diversity, the choice of format quietly acknowledges that the real enabling soft-power context for all such statements rest outside his control. The recording wasn’t released on the BBC — let alone the run-down old imperial broadcaster, the BBC World Service, which recently announced that it would cut 130 jobs in a cost-saving exercise. No: the royal playlist dropped on Apple Music, an American corporate titan that, unlike the BBC, has genuinely global reach. And the King’s choice of platform discreetly acknowledges this key backdrop to many contemporary upheavals including, arguably, the Trumpian revolution: the fact that digital media is now a — perhaps the — key vector for “soft power”. Whether or not America wishes to sustain a hard-power Pax Americana, its soft-power digital domination is almost total: the lion’s share of digital media is currently American.
The King’s choice of platform, and even of final playlist entry, discretely acknowledges this reality. Beyoncé is not a Commonwealth artist — she’s American. And when we put all this together, we can read The King’s Music Room as a statement with overt and covert sides, addressing multiple aspects of his diplomatic conundrum.
On one side, his obligation to speak to, celebrate, and acknowledge an impossibly broad and internally fractious greater Commonwealth, whose rationale for assembling has long since faded and whose existence always tacitly relied on America keeping the peace. On the other, the King’s politically far more sensitive obligation to sustain good relations with an America that has lost interest in keeping that peace — and for that reason needs more emollient handling than ever, just without offending a Commonwealth some of whose members now view America as hostile. It is not an easy feat.
As an artefact, The King’s Music Room squares that circle with a grace that would not have shamed the late Queen. But as a balancing-act, we have to wonder how long it can be sustained. Should King Charles slip, we can only hope there is a CANZUK there to catch us.
“Powell is, of course, known today mainly for the notorious 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech that tainted his legacy forever with the unforgivable sin of racism.” *
O no not again! I groaned when I read this and my Spaniels howled in unison. Powell was the best hope we had, and his destruction by the odious Heath was a national disaster from which we shall never recover.
He was also quite correct in regarding the Commonwealth as an expensive charade and of no interest to British public at large. Predictably he was, and still is absolutely correct.
*There will be JOY in Quislington when they read that!
Well said, Sir!
Heath? – surely he was too busy with his cabin boys – if Vance (scots-irish) is right, politics is downstream from culture. Culture, +/- UK quisling govt, is what did for Powell. But Enoch did make it easy for the pseudo-marxists: over -egged the custard massively – its not history or skin color that defines humans – its their character – you can have good Brits, Matabele or Irish – or bad ones. Deed not breed guys…
Quite, but you do understand that Mary is here mocking that criticism of Powell?
People are generally unaware that the Commonwealth plays an active role in our democracy. A ‘Commonwealth citizen’ with any kind of residency in the UK (such as a short-term student visa) can vote in all our elections. It is a privilege that is barely reciprocated, and one that should be removed.
Agreed, a historical anomaly like the Commonwealth itself.
The Commonwealth is a modern, British update on the state of affairs that Rome saw during the 5th century, during which time the various Germanic tribes such as the Vandals and the Visigoths paid lip service to the idea that the Romans were their suzerains while everybody recognized but nobody admitted the Germanics were de facto independent. It’s a way for the British to gloss over the loss of their empire while maintaining their pretensions of being a superpower.
While the Eastern emperors resisted the ‘Germanification’ of their provinces. However, too much cannot be read into this, as if it were a pre-diversity system of governance, if the tribes wanted to imitate the late Romans.
Unlike today when there’s a momentary flurry of concern over Belize removing the monarch from the new issue of banknotes, just as there was when Bahamas replaced the Queen on their $100 bill with a governor general and prime minister, the Germanic kings issued coins in imitation of those of the late Western emperors.
To make the point more explicitly, Trinidad and Tobago is to remove Columbus’ three ships from the country’s coat of arms and replace them with a steelpan.
The Anglo-centrist argument that Ms Harrington employs assumes Commonwealth-heritage people have a certain outlook based on ethnicity. But, for example, those who I am acquainted with express outrage at the Channel migrant situation in the same way that any member of Reform UK would, though they would never vote for this party. Are they thus ‘far-Right’? Except of course they cannot be.
If the UK no longer had a monarchy would the Commonwealth have any anchor at all?
The MCC perhaps?
Bahamas is a crack depot, and T&T is a crack/coke port – they are going to hell in a bucket, not enjoying the ride, and i for one am glad the USA and its poodle UK is letting them get on with it.
A useful pub quiz fact:
Which American state incorporates the Union Jack within its flag? (Don’t look it up)
Rome itself was sacked twice in the fifth century which didn’t help, and at least the U.K. has avoided that….for now.
Meanwhile, up in Manchester..
Most Businesses find improved communications helpful to Wealth Creation, and the Commonwealth does that. But who needs to do Wealth Creation any more! 🙂
It’s the failed Arts and Humanities graduates, mostly of History ‘of any sort’, and Politics, that enter the Westminster Village and manage to live in the past, the Deluded Past, wanting to emulate their terrestrial god, often Churchill, but usually worse.
Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it, Churchill was himself a historian and our greatest PM.
“Pretensions of being a superpower…”? Nope, not even close. Are you by any chance an American, Mr. Hippie?
This whole episode by the King was posed. He himself was always the most cultured of the Royals, and much preferred so called ‘Classical’ music to any other genre. The lack of his great love, musically, just illustrates how phoney this ‘personal choice’ was.
“cultured” eh – i think the lower school at Gordonstoun used a different phrase
Harrington’s arguments could just as easily – indeed, more easily – be directed at the United Nations. What’s the UN, which is very much an American invention, done for us? After all, the moral force of the UN has long since faded.
The thing about the Commonwealth is that membership is voluntary. Depending on politics, countries come and go (or in the case of apartheid South Africa, are thrown out). If it was just a British colonial hangover, why is it still here? Indeed, why have Rwanda and Mozambique, which were never part of the Empire, chosen to join?
This is a question that Harrington, with her anglocentric world view, doesn’t bother to ask.
True, the Commonwealth is a convenient meeting place for the leaders of African states. Hence the desire of Mozambique and Rwanda to be part of it. That though would probably continue in a different form, were the Commonwealth to dissolve.
As for the comparison with the UN, no part of the Commonwealth acts as a means for China to exert power, as China did through the WHO. Nor to protect who was responsible for developing the Covid virus.
She “doesn’t bother” to ask – as you put it – because this is an article about the Commonwealth, not the UN; and specifically, King Charles’ relationship with the former. He has no direct relationship with the latter.
Why do people assume every article has to cover every other option, and criticise on that basis? It’s so reductive.
He said: She doesn’t bother to ask why Rwanda and Mozambique joined the Commonwealth
Duplication.
Surely they joined for the cash?
Incidentally does anyone know how much the Commonwealth currently costs us?
Is it for example as expensive as subsidising the feckless Northern Irish, Sc*tch and Welsh via the preposterous Barnett Formula?
There are many questions Mary Harrington didn’t ask, possibly due to a lack of effort, or time, or indeed relevance. I, for one, am appalled that she didn’t get round to considering “how many beans make five?” What do you want, a book?
My point is that the Commonwealth exists because all its members see something of value in it. That point does not occur to Harrington.
So: what’s in it for Fiji? There must be something.
Thank you. The Commonwealth is an institution which now acts to make the British Monarch feel good about him or herself. It might initially have played a role in smoothing the break-up of the British Empire. Those days though are gone.
Interesting article, but I don’t think its right.
It seems to me, the Commonwealth was the offspring of the British Empire, and as such Queen Elizabeth was the matriarchal figurehead with a patriarchal Prince Phillip by her side. For me this metaphor of ‘family’ works better than Mary’s more cynical viewpoint. It makes the Commonwealth something new and promising, less politically fraught.
Continuing with the metaphor, the Commonwealth is growing up, and King Charles is trying to be a typical modern centrist Dad figure to the Commonwealth at the beginning of the 21st century, in his own unique style.
Enoch Powell was a clever, if ascetic, politician, but his time is over, he may have been right about some things, but he was wrong about others. I don’t think his opinion of the Commonweath back then has much relevance today except as a curiosity.
I rather despise the use of labels like “boomer”, perhaps its not meant to be here but it tends to be derogatory, it’s definitely lazy intellectually. I don’t know if Mary reads the comments under her articles but if you do, please Mary, you can write so beautifully, don’t become so immersed in the online world you lose your soul.
From warrior king to “dad” in his study compiling playlists for — what do they call it now? oh yes, a podcast. Hmm. Quite. What will they think of next? (Oh to have Peter and Dud back for such a time as this!)
In today’s world, cynicism is just what we want, isn’t it! The intellectuals can’t get enough of it.
Cynicism is never good or what we want, it believes in nothing, suspects and impugns everyone with having the worst motives, it is nihilistic.
Scepticism on the other hand is necessary I think, not to believe everything you are told, to want to see all the evidence before you make a judgement, that is fair enough.
Diogenes of Sinope wasn’t quite that bleak!
And he seems to have loved dogs and can therefore be forgiven almost anything.
It’s sad. We may recall the great Queen Elizabeth I. Her mother beheaded by her father; a perilous childhood in the fringes of the realm; a remarkable ascent to the throne; a lifetime of political cunning and outwitting of her foes. She not only survived and ruled England gloriously but set it on the course to Empire. Regardless of how we today may condemn imperialism, she was a magnificent monarch. And now the United Kingdom has a disc-jockey/podcaster king. It begs the question: “Why bother?”
So we don’t have President Starmer
At least The Commonwealth (unlike The EU ) shared compatible Institutes, political backgrounds and similar goals .
And yet we moved heaven & earth to join a European mainland which we had tacitly ignored since The Congress of Vienna until dragged into two bankrupting 20th century wars
CANZUK might be an idea whose time has come.
Britain is out of the EU so can make whatever deals it wants. Canada is feeling the heat from Uncle Sam, the Aussies from the Chinese.
Crucially we have similar types of PMs in Canada, Australia and the UK (Labour and die hard globalists) which is important if a deal is to be made. A full FTA should be child’s play given we have bilateral ones in place and are all in CPTPP. A mobility scheme would be very popular. And we are already close and getting closer militarily – all three countries are invested in Type 26 frigates and Canada could easily opt in to the AUKUS submarine plan. We are all about to increase our defence budgets (or so we claim).
Obviously this is not a plan to stop good relations with the USA – we are bound up with them in many ways – not least in 5Eyes and AUKUS – but the non-US Anglosphere nations might have a bit more heft in negotiations with them if we were more joined up and strategic.
And if we joined forces and were one nation we would be the largest country in the world, the 3rd richest, the 3rd strongest militarily and an energy, agricultural and finance superpower.
I’m a tail end boomer born in 1964 and I can’t abide the Commonwealth. Most of the countries that comprise it have cultivated a victim mentality and are determined to grift off the poor UK taxpayer for our supposed historic guilt. We’d be well rid of the whole thing.
Indeed, quite correct, yet like so many things it still hangs around our neck like a putrefying Albatross.
The Empire*was great fun whilst it lasted, but it is no good pining about it, let it go.
*1764 (Battle of Buxar) – 1960 (Independence of Nigeria.)
As a Xennial Commonweathian, I take a bit of umbrage to Mary’s article. I don’t think most Brits really understand the Commonwealth or even care to, which is a shame, because we have a commonality born from the same legal and parliamentary systems, with often the same head of State. There is a relaxed comfortableness to be had with people from diverse places like Malaysia, South Africa and Singapore that I haven’t quite experienced with Chinese Italians, Brazilians or Dutch for instance.
Interesting in retrospect, de Gaulle and Powell seem to have gotten America right, while Churchill got it so sentimentally wrong. But his rhetoric was so seductive.
Not sure what this has to do with the Commonwealth, but still…
De Gaulle and Powell feared their countries would become America’s vassals, as opposed to allies. I don’t believe they did. (There were no Western equivalents to Hungary 1956 or Czechoslovakia 1968.) They have become passengers, and that’s the nub of the Trump/Vance complaints.
Both were slapped down at the same time as the Hungarian uprising during the Suez crisis. Eden was forced to step down and Macmillan, who was more amenable to American interests, stepped up to the plate.
Since Macmillan, there was a noted acceleration on the decolonisation project, again an American interest.
Wasn’t Churchill’s mother American-born?
That would have something to do with it.
According to some chap on the ‘Jerusalem Post’ (JP) some years ago now, she was described as Jewish/ American, Jeromski not Jerome.
Contemporary sources described her ‘exotic goods looks’ being due to her having some ‘native Indian blood’, but the JP begged to differ. All very confusing.
She was known as ‘the panther’ in society.
Thank you, I had never heard that ‘juicy’ fact!
“Powell is, of course, known today mainly for the notorious 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech that tainted his legacy forever with the unforgivable sin of racism.”
Yawn! Powell = racist! YAWN!
I wonder how many people have bothered to read Powell’s 1968 speech? It is not racist in intent or execution. Indeed, it is mild in tone compared with many immigrant commentaries of 2025!
In that speech he wrote:
“We must be mad, literally mad, as a nation to be permitting the annual inflow of some 50,000* dependants, who are for the most part the material of the future growth of the immigrant-descended population.” [* emphasis mine]
Little did he know that in the 2020s his own Tory Party would oversee annual immigration into the UK exceeding 1 million net!
Yes – we are mad, literally mad, as a nation to be permitting such annual inflows of aliens into our midst. It is too late. Instead of heeding Powell’s warnings, successive Labour and Conservative governments have sought to destroy the fabric of British culture, history and society through such horrific immigration impositions. The British people have given up, downtrodden, disregarded, devalued and disrespected by their national leaders.
The BBC recently reported (gleefully) that by mid 21st Century White indigenous British people would be a minority in their own land.
RIP Enoch Powell!
I’ve read the full speech and I agree with you, but the ruthless intent of Labour in the 1960s and 70s was towards immigration at any cost (see Nicholas Cosstick’s article over on The Critic). Enoch Powell had to be vilified and essentially ‘cancelled’, but the facts tell a different story. Historically he will be viewed differently over time I think.
This is a disappointing article in many ways, for me anyway.
As an ordinary boomer, contrary to your headline, I had never paid much heed to the Commonwealth. In 1994 the Commonwealth Games came to Victoria BC for 10 days and it didn’t take long till I got over the awe of diverse peoples from 65 countries walking the crammed streets in their national dress and prattling in their native tongues. The extraordinary thing was that most could speak English and when sidling up in a bar many mind bending conversations could be had that informed me there was more to this world than just Canada. Bands from all these countries played non stop on a main stage downtown filling the air with innovative and unique sounds. Without having the pressure and expenditure of the Olympics, Commonwealth countries could hone their athletes and cities could build world class facilities as a legacy. Did you know the Commonwealth Games had the first Disabled games? It was a time when politics, power business opportunies and money was not the only motive but a coming together of like minded peoples to celebrate our differences as well as discovering our commonalities. It was a time…
It seems Brits are forever inclined to think of the Commonwealth principally in terms of Britain’s role, pre and post the demise of the empire. The idea that it has enduring meaning as amongst its other members appears to be completely beyond their imagination.
The title of this article is not borne out by the content.
I’m a boomer. I care not a fig for the commonwealth. I don’t know any boomers who do. When we were young we pushed for, and cheered on, Independence for every country in the empire. Independence, not “common wealth”
I’m offended by ignoramuses’ who claim that boomers (or Brexit voters, for that matter) hark back to the empire. It’s a threadbare lie, and it needs to stop being claimed..
What was more Commonwealth than the inclusion of ska and reggae onto Brit pop. Does His Majesty have thoughts about the fluidity of Commonwealth tastes?
As U.K. hard power evaporates and along with it, our soft power, what on earth is the use of this club and its royal patron, other than for reminiscing? Oh dear, things really are not what they used to be.
A Commonwealth inner core of the UK, Canada, Australia and NZ building on their trade agreements and cultural ties and shared head of state makes sense. Those nations are also closer to each other than the US, EU or wider Commonwealth.
The wider Commonwealth should remain a loose relationship of soft power, especially as an alternative to Chinese influence in the developing world. As the Prince of Wales has suggested its leadership could also be rotated amongst Commonwealth heads of state when he becomes King
Clickbait from the lazy stoopid headline writer! Here we go with the divide and rule ‘boomer’ hate again! At best it’s pure laziness! Nothing to do with the article!
Charlie is the last King, unless he dies soon, he is rapidly destroying the monarchy.
He has already shown political bias towards that other globalist fanatic Starmer, he appears to favour Islam over the CofE, a prayer mat or kneeling pad, hard to say for the Leader of the Faith.
I am a monarchist but lack a monarch- Liz 2 walked the walk and i think her grandson Will V. may do so too – Chas 3 is likely to share the fate of Chas’s 1 or 2. Pseudo Marxism is a fake ideology and the richer the faker – chas 3 – markle, Geo. C. Looney etc etc the more fake they are. We only need the “common wealth” to feed the army and navy – less so the RAF, so we get our mercenaries from the south sea islands and caribbean. And can only muster 7k infantry despite all the money spaffed over them. Sadly its 1938-9 all over again and Uk needs to decide which side of the divide they are on. IMO supporting the Azov sunwheel brigade, the Taliban or HTS is the wrong side so herr schturmer is very much on that side of history.
I have a soft spot or the commonwealth as brit in his late 20s, i think there is something there, but we do need change.
I’m not sure Harrington really has her finger on what non-British Commonwealth countries think about it. They are, after all, free to leave, and yet many remain members, or in one instance, even rejoined.
I wonder why a King might like being head of a Commonwealth where everyone bows and scrapes to him, asked no-one ever.
Brenda was all in favour of it, for exactly the same selfish reason.
It’s high time it was abolished, the taxpayers refuse to be soaked any further, and the Monarchy deposed.
The Commonwealth is an anachronism. It has no valid role to play in the world and should be terminated.
The Commonwealth is and has been pointless for decades (if it was ever relevant?). This is a vestige we should just quietly get rid of and forge new paths for a modern Britain.