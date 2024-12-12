This is a story which exemplifies the vicious, anti-democratic cycle that underpins the EU’s political dynamics. It is about decision-making processes which alienate voters and lead to weakened and discredited governments. It is about Ursula von der Leyen finally managing to ram through one of her favourite projects, while alienating one of her staunchest supporters.
The EU has been trying to finalise a free-trade deal with the Mercosur bloc — which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay — for the past 25 years. But it has been met by intense political resistance. The bloc’s leading agricultural producers, most notably France, have long argued that the agreement would destroy their industry, paving the way for substantial imports sold at more competitive prices and produced under less stringent environmental and health standards than those mandated in Europe, where the EU is imposing ever-stricter regulations on farmers to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.
Macron is widely blamed for von der Leyen’s failure to finalise an agreement during her first term. Following the farmers’ protests that swept Europe, the French government further dug in its heels — also, no doubt, out of concern that the deal would exacerbate anti-EU sentiment in the country, boosting support for Marine Le Pen. In January, it was reported that the European Commission had stopped negotiating with the South American countries at France’s request; indeed, up until a few months ago, many regarded the deal to be dead in the water. Yet, last week, in a surprising turn of events, von der Leyen announced that the agreement had finally been clinched. So what changed?
For one thing, von der Leyen is in a much stronger position today than she was a year ago. Back then, she already had her eyes set on a second term at the helm of the Commission, and couldn’t afford to alienate one of the bloc’s most powerful leaders, whose support she needed to get re-elected. But that problem is now behind her; von der Leyen no longer needs to be quite so concerned about appeasing member states.
Moreover, the new von der Leyen Commission is a rather different beast from its previous incarnation: this time round she has loyalists in strategic roles and has established a complicated web of dependencies — in other words, she has secured complete control over the EU’s executive body. That she feels strong enough to dismiss the opposition of one of the bloc’s most powerful states indicates what the next five years are likely to bring.
Indeed, the symbolism of von der Leyen landing in Latin America to finalise the Mercosur agreement, while Macron was dealing with the aftermath of the government’s collapse, didn’t go unnoticed in France. “Ursula von der Leyen could not have chosen a worse moment than this. It’s a big mistake to do this now. It really gives the impression of taking advantage of the crisis in France to try and get ahead on her own,” said Christophe Grudler, an MEP from Macron’s party.
While this assessment is difficult to dispute, it is strikingly ironic coming from a representative of one of the bloc’s most staunchly pro-EU parties. Von der Leyen has a long history of exploiting crises to assume more authority, so this latest episode is part of an all-too-familiar trend of creeping supranationalisation of the bloc’s politics — one that Macron directly contributed to by supporting her re-election.
All is not lost for the farmers though. The agreement still needs the approval of the European Council. This means that France, potentially, still has a chance to block the deal. Macron maintains that the accord remained unacceptable in its current form. “We will continue to defend our agricultural sovereignty,” the Élysée said. Though other countries opposed to the deal include Poland, Austria, Ireland and the Netherlands, that still leaves Macron short of the 35% of the EU population needed to halt the agreement. Note that Germany is strongly in favour of the deal.
No mention of von der Leyen’s democratic mandate? Or lack of one.
Giving up long term food security for short term financial gain is the kind of stupidity one would expect from the EU. Absolutely bananas. And when, in twenty years, we have decimated our own food production and the South Americans decide to withdraw from the agreement for a more favourable one with China, where will we be then?
So long as Von der Leyen has her bloated obese pension and resides in a fabulous mansion whilst waited on hand and foot who the heck is she to give a fig?
Why would this reduce EU food security ?
This would encourage more efficient, lower cost production within the EU. Which is well capable of producing food below the cost of imports from Latin America. The EU has some of the best, most productive farmland in the world – and often in lower cost areas (Hungary, Romania).
But hey, let’s go on complaining about food price inflation in Europe, rather than doing things within our power to actually reduce food prices (which will in turn make everything else more competitive).
The absolutely bananas EU policies are ones like the CAP which force consumers to pay way too much for food and prop up inefficient practices.
The EU cannot match Latin America’s food production costs because labor costs AND the costs of dealing with regulations are higher in the EU.
where the EU is imposing ever-stricter regulations on farmers to curb greenhouse-gas emissions
The Latin American nations could cut off sales to the EU, using food as a weapon to get agreement for other items.
This deal makes Europe weaker and beholden to other nations for an essential resource – food.
Sorry, I simply don’t accept that.
There’s plenty of fairly cheap labour in Eastern Europe still and excellent soils. And a lot of very underused farmland – Romania for one is producing way less than it could. Almost certainly being held back by EU subsidies to richer EU countries like France. EU production could easily be both higher and cheaper.
It is entirely within the power of the EU to scrap/reverse/limit the ridiculous and harmful (I agree with you) environmental legislation and inflated energy costs that will make farming uncompetitive. Those are choices. They are not embedded cost advantages for Latin America that we can do nothing about.
The EU is only uncompetitive *by choice*. And very bad choice.
If it takes a free trade agreement with Latin America to get EU farming to be competitive, so be it.
Do also explain how New Zealand farming is thriving without subsidies. They’re just as close to Latin America as we are.
“Giving up long term food security for short term financial gain is the kind of stupidity one would expect from the EU”….and Rachel Reeves.
Ursula’s 4th Reich is coming along nicely ..
Wrong.
Von der Leyen and the EU are screwing up the European auto industry far more – and much faster – than they’ll ever damage agriculture.
The article sloppily accepts the false premise that agricultural reform and competition will “damage farmers”. It will only damage uncompetitive farmers. As it should do. Can anyone doubt that the EU is awash with uncompetitive farmers after 62 years of the CAP ? New Zealand scrapped all farming subsidies in 1984 and the agricultural sector there is globally competitive. There is absolutely no reason European agriculture cannot be competitive.
Whilst I agree with Peter B’s comment on farming subsidies I also agree with the fundamental criticism of von der Leyen and the EU Commission . Thank God we are out from under this mess.
Not like being out of the EU mess has helped British farmers much
The UK may be out of the EU but the EU is not out of the hearts and minds of our civil servants. Freed from the need to apply EU regulations, Britain’s civil servants immediately decided to maintain broad alignment with EU regulations *and* add even more complex ESG (environment, social, and governance) targets and formulas.
But then our useless political “ elites” have failed in almost every respect to garner any of the benefits of the EU exit.
If only we truly were out from under the EU mess.
But you fail to take into account the additional environmental/welfare costs that are imposed in Europe.
It is no different than forcing industry to move to the Far-East by imposing high energy costs and boasting about reduced carbon emissions while the reality is we are buying in goods manufacture at much higher carbon emissions and environmental cost
Interesting point as I wondered if energy, specifically diesel costs in the EU might add to the farmers costs there
Thanks. I totally agree.
These are all voluntary bad choices by the EU and UK and should be reversed/reduced/scrapped as appropriate. The sooner the better.
A medium size chicken costs £4.10 from Tesco. It is inconceivable that a farmer could raise an animal from egg to adulthood, and get it to the supermarket without making a loss if that is the retail price. “Uncompetitive” farmers might simply be dealing with overheads, bureacracy and other matters beyond their control. The competition from overseas might have to endure a much lighter regulatory burden thjan DEFRA, and they may cut corners in animal welfare.
in an allegedly market-based system, why is the role of govt to damage any enterprise? Markets do that without outside intervention.
There is absolutely no reason European agriculture cannot be competitive. —- Then you oppose all the climate change mandates, right? Because they are a rather big reason for hindering competitiveness.
In general, yes. My view is that we should encourage greater fuel economy and not waste fuel or other resources. But making energy needlessly expensive is just stupid.
The whole issue poses an awkward dilemma for President Macron. The author doesn’t mention the option that France has to declare the issue a matter of fundamental national interest and apply a veto if they can’t mobilise a blocking minority. That would blow up EU decision-making for a period.
Still, the French might do that if they thought that the reaction to approval of the Mercosur deal in France will be to guarantee a majority for RN and le Pen in the next parliamentary and presidential elections. On the other hand, they might believe that the rural vote is lost anyway, so the cost of a veto would not be worth the potential benefits.
Mrs. von der Leyen is playing a dangerous game which could seriously backfire. It is possible that both Germany and France may want to put the whole thing off for a while, trying to segment different audiences without actually doing very much. The Polish government might support France applying a veto because offending the rural vote could be fatal for the current government’s very narrow lead over PIS. There will also be plenty of waverers for whom the trade-off of cars for agriculture is far from clear cut.
That she feels strong enough to dismiss the opposition of one of the bloc’s most powerful states indicates what the next five years are likely to bring.
it’s going to bring more of the true conflict at hand, the of nationalists vs. globalists. Van der Leyen can blithely talk of how “democracies can rely on each other” while behaving in an authoritarian fashion.
No mention of the consequences when / if Ukrainne’s agricultural sector comes to play in the EU…
“It really gives the impression of taking advantage of the crisis in France to try and get ahead on her own,”
That’s not an impression. That’s exactly what it is!