I won’t mourn Welby. But I also suspect that some of those who called for his resignation were motivated by factors other than his handling of historic abuse — not least a loathing for the managerialist streak his tenure brought to the Church of England, and that has recently galvanised the “Save the Parish” movement. I also suspect that the managerialism disrespecters may find Welby’s scalping a hollow triumph: for despite his resignation, the proceduralising instinct is stronger than ever.

Christian moral language contains abundant vocabulary that would seem to fit the topic at hand — “sin” and “wickedness” remain serviceable, for example. But in the Church’s response to the Makin fiasco, I’ve seen not the language of public moral confidence but the arid one of procedure: statements about disclosures and processes, calls for more resignations, and demands for new independent bodies. This tendency is visible even at the parish level, where you can’t move for safeguarding officers even in local churches with 10 superannuated congregants all of whom have been friends for decades.

A kind of dry rot of bureaucracy is visible everywhere. With it comes the implicit assumption that individual moral judgement and authority are suspect by definition, and the only surefire guarantee of “safety” is their removal from or replacement by systems. Indeed, as Giles Fraser approvingly points out, Welby has contributed greatly to the spread of such bureaucracy. But when we contrast this proliferating moral managerialism in the Church with Pearson’s experience of moral managerialism run sinisterly wild in the police, something unnerving comes into view. If the positive intent of bureaucracy is to protect us from the wickedness that can erupt in the absence of trust, the reality is that it often provides cover for the very wickedness it was supposed to forestall.

In 1979, social scientist Malcolm Feeley published The Process Is The Punishment, a study of the lower court in New Haven, Connecticut. Here, Feeley showed how the cost in time and lost earnings of pursuing formal legal rights and due process often vastly outweighs simply pleading guilty. He argued that in this context, rights are often both formally available, but also in practice out of reach. More recently, “the process is the punishment” has become a byword for a kind of bureaucratic warfare, in a style very similar to the one Feeley describes.

Pearson’s, Forstater’s, and Miller’s experiences are cases in point. In each case, a bureaucratic “hate crime” process whose positive intent was to provide a neutral, procedural replacement for moral norms that roughly correspond to blasphemy has become a weapon used to hurt a perceived enemy. For it turns out that contra the forlorn hopes of those now implementing new processes and procedures and layers of accountability and transparency and so on in the Church of England, replacing moral authority with administration does not in fact cure the human propensity for wickedness. Kafka saw this a century ago.

The central thread in The Trial is the horror evoked by the bureaucratic monster that devours Josef K.; but a key secondary theme is the recurring role of weaponised sexual desire, whether coercive, manipulative, or otherwise corrupted. Josef K. sexually assaults a fellow-lodger; the first hearing is interrupted by a man assaulting a washerwoman in a corner; the washerwoman later tries to seduce Josef K.; other “inappropriate” sexual entanglements abound in the story, poisoning relationships and multiplying suspicion and confusion. The crucial insight Kafka provides, in the aggregate picture, is more than borne out in our modern managerial landscape: the more impersonal the procedures, the darker their moral underbelly — and the more scope they afford for coercion, corruption, and brutality.

We find this abundantly in the Pearson fiasco: pace Welby, wherever managerialism flourishes so too will our darkest urges. What makes Pearson’s predicament so disturbing is its facelessness, and the lack of individual accountability involved. It can almost certainly be assumed of Essex Police, for example, that no one on the force is actively working to persecute Pearson. But according to The Guardian, the individual who made the report is a “public servant”. And for such an individual, their understanding of how the machinery operates, means they can easily weaponise it.

For though procedure is meant to save us from bad actors, in reality it just empowers them — as in, perhaps, a public-sector worker who would prefer a conservative journalist to stop writing. One need only pull the correct lever, and institutional procedures will rumble into gear whose operation is designed to minimise individual judgement and agency. Even if it exonerates Pearson in the end, as Forstater and Miller were exonerated, the process is the punishment.