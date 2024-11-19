“Kafkaesque” has long been a byword for the distinctive type of tyranny imposed by impersonal bureaucracies. Franz Kafka himself was a petty bureaucrat: he spent his life working in insurance, writing late into the night. But as a tiny cog in the bureaucratic machinery, he understood its sensibility intimately.
In The Trial, published 1925, Kafka recounts the tale of Josef K., accused by a remote and impersonal authority of an unknown crime, whose nature neither Josef nor the reader ever discovers. Now, as we approach the centenary of its publication, in Britain The Trial reads less as dystopian fiction than a Telegraph headline.
On Remembrance Sunday, Essex Police visited the journalist Allison Pearson, to inform her that — in Pearson’s telling — she was the subject of a non-crime hate incident report. Allegedly this concerned something she posted on X a year ago, and subsequently deleted. But the police would not specify what. Nor would they disclose who had made the report. In a subsequent statement, it transpired that the “non-crime hate incident” was in fact a criminal investigation for “inciting racial hatred”.
The row has since escalated. Elon Musk got involved. Tories have denounced Essex Police for “policing thought”. And Starmer has declared that police should focus on actual crimes rather than mean tweets.
From America, if my most recent visit is anything to go by, Thought Police Britain is now viewed as somewhere between a laughing-stock and tragic cautionary tale. For this is far from the first such incident. In 2021, Harry Miller took the police to court and won, for allegations of “transphobia” based on internet posts. Feminist writer Julie Bindel reports that she was visited by police for her tweets in 2019. And Sex Matters founder Maya Forstater was subjected to a 15-month “hate crime” investigation by Scotland Yard on the basis of a post, and that was only recently dropped. What these surreal incidents illustrate is the gap between bureaucratic promise and reality: one in which, the more impersonal the system, the more effectively it can be weaponised by those who understand it.
One vital function of bureaucracy is as a substitute for social trust, especially at scale. And as “post-liberal” critics such as Patrick Deneen have observed, a liberal social order that declines to embrace a unified moral vision will end up bureaucratising those aspects of life that would elsewhere be governed by morality. Grievance procedures, HR departments, safeguarding, and so on all formalise governance in some aspect of public social and moral life in which we no longer agree on the common good, and hence don’t trust those in power to pursue that good. We view procedures as more neutral than people; hence instead of needing to argue morality, make judgements, or form relationships, we increasingly rely on these purportedly neutral, impersonal mechanisms to do it for us.
The allure of this promise is illustrated by a grim concurrent story: the Makin Report. It is an ugly mirror-image of the Pearson story: where Pearson is the subject of a possibly vexatious allegation of wrongdoing toward a vulnerable group, Makin documents the Church of England’s inaction in the face of genuine wrongdoing towards a different vulnerable group. The historic physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by barrister turned Evangelical lay reader John Smythe were known by senior figures in the Church, who failed in their duty to take Smythe’s wrongdoing seriously, escalate it to police, or meet with victims. The resulting row has precipitated the resignation of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The purpose of bureaucracy is, of course, the evasion of responsibility; no one can be blamed for following a “process” or a “procedure”, and if the process or procedure is itself faulty, then the blame is naturally credited to the root of all modern evil: the past. Anyone culpable for drafting and enacting the process is usually safely either out of office and/or dead, and thus no one is responsible. Because if there’s one thing our civilization absolutely cannot withstand, it’s people being held responsible for their actions.
If you try to outlaw all cruelty the only pleasure left for the sadists is the enforcement of the law.
The article is spot on. The Kafkaesque nature of thought crime policing flip flops between hilarious and frightening. What is truly frustrating however, is the weak pleading offered up by pols that want to see an end to it. “Please, pretty please concentrate more on actual crime”. This is an ineffective approach against entrenched ideology.
Better to focus on the parameters that interest the general public. What’s your solve rate on burglaries? or sex crimes? or break and enters? Let real crime stats set the benchmark for career advancement and minimize to the point of utter disregard subjective ersatz transgressions such as “likely to cause offense”.
Reward the police work we want – and need – done. If dullard progressives want to trawl through anonymous complaints about decades-old tweets looking for ‘gotcha’ nuggets then go ahead but don’t expect any career advancement.
This should be compulsory reading for anyone involved in the activities described (like the oddly misnamed “safeguarding” which seems to be more about safeguarding the process jockeys rather than the vulnerable).
Excellent though the article is, there are no solutions on offer.
How about this – anyone involved in these bureaucratic processes should not be allowed to continue in such a role for more than 3 years. Perhaps by time boxing the roles we might thin out the bad actors that seem to accumulate in these policing type roles. And make sure that those who do them are more in tune with the public as a whole.