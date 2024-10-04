The explosion of antisemitism after October 7 bodes ill for everyone, not just the Jews. That’s because the fundamental Jewish values — biblical faith; a reverence for tradition; the preservation of the family; national solidarity; the protection of state borders; attachment to the land of one’s ancestors — are the basic values of Western civilisation. I’m reminded of the philosopher Søren Kierkegaard’s chilling prophecy, in his 1846 book Two Ages, that the late-modern phenomenon of levelling — the ongoing destruction of the organic communities which have sustained human beings for millennia — is “a demon that no individual can control”. He predicted that levelling will be a global phenomenon, driven by an ideological abstraction so extreme as to be utterly devoid of ethical and political content. “Not even national individuality will be able to halt it,” he wrote, “for the abstraction of levelling is related to a higher negativity: pure humanity.” It is this utterly vacuous concept — pure humanity, without respect for actually existing individuals and the thick bonds of family, congregation, locality, and peoplehood of which their lives are woven — that animates the angry mobs of atomised Westerners whose call to “globalise the intifada” expresses their implicit desire to destroy civilisation as such.

That nihilistic desire springs, in large part, from a failure to transmit the precious wisdom of our ancestors “from generation to generation” (l’dor vador in Hebrew). The result has been widespread cultural forgetfulness concerning the conditions of a decent human life. But Western antisemitism seems to be rooted in another kind of forgetfulness as well, one bordering on the psychological category of repression. We human beings perversely find it difficult to forgive others for the wrongs we’ve done them. Instead of paying our moral debts, we prefer to let them slip from memory while fabricating justifications for doing so. For some Europeans, the guilt of the Holocaust is assuaged by associating Israelis with Nazis and accusing them of genocide.

The Islamist enemies of Israel are consumed with bitterness and envy. Their goal, a demonic inversion of good and evil, is purely negative. They remember — and in a perverse manner observe — the Jewish holy days. The unspeakable atrocities of October 7 occurred on Simchat Torah, the celebration of the completion of the annual liturgical cycle of public Torah readings. Hamas’s barbaric attack was explicitly directed against Judaism as well as Jews.

What Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iran, and the other Islamist enemies of Israel have forgotten is that God chose the Jews to be a light unto the nations. Dispersed throughout the world, their light seems small and weak when times are good, but shines most brightly in the deepest darkness. The attacks of October 7 have stirred in the Jews — Hasidic and atheistic; Ashkenazi, Mizrahi, and Sephardic; Indian, Chinese, Australian, and American — what Lincoln called “the mystic chords of memory”. Today, in an existential crisis that may turn out to be the denouement of the central drama of Western civilisation, these unwilling protagonists — the whole people of Israel — are determined to defend themselves and the light they carry.