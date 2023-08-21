William Gladstone’s family should stop self-flagellating
The former PM's long and complicated legacy risks being overshadowed
It must feel surreal to live in the shadow of a famous ancestor: to be met with curious eyebrows whenever you make your introductions, and to be badgered about whether you are a descendant of the great so-and-so.
There was a time when this was a badge of honour. In Hardy’s Tess of the d’Urbervilles, John Durbeyfield enters a drunken reverie when Parson Tringham informs him that he belongs to the “ancient and knightly family of the d’Urbervilles” who came to England with William the Conqueror. Tom Paine heralded an important shift in enlightened attitudes when he mocked those distant descendants of noble houses who “console themselves” by boasting of their noble pedigree “in alms-houses, workhouses, and prisons”.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
The pendulum has definitively swung in Paine’s direction. Where once we exalted those with an illustrious lineage, now we tend to prefer the self-made man. The famous surname is no longer a source of pride but embarrassment. Sometimes it has to be apologised for.
Such is the case of the Gladstone family. Rather than taking pride in the fact that they descend from one of Britain’s greatest Prime Ministers, the family’s modern representatives — still sitting at Hawarden in Flintshire, the ancestral home of the baronetcy into which William Ewart Gladstone married — prefer to go back a generation, to his father Sir John. This week they will travel to the Caribbean to offer an apology for his ownership of slave plantations, to which the family largely owes its fortune.
The Gladstone name has come to be tainted. William, the son, is made to pay for the sins of the father — either on the grounds of youthful views which he later recanted, or on the more tangential grounds that he owed his political career to his father’s blood-soaked wealth.
Although the Gladstone family reserves its most scathing language for Sir John Gladstone — “a vile man”, according to his great-great-great-grandson Charlie — Prime Minister Gladstone has come under sustained attack. Seeking to offset this newly negative coverage, in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter, Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden announced a new scholarship “available exclusively for people who are United Kingdom Minority Ethnic / Global Majority Heritage”. In 2020 the University of Liverpool removed his name from a building. Both the Gladstone family and the Library announced that they would not oppose the removal of William Gladstone’s statues.
What did William Gladstone really think about slavery? It is true that in his first years as an MP, still under the wing of his father, he opposed abolition. Yet Gladstone changed a great deal over the course of an extraordinarily long political career. He may, as a priggish fogey, have taken a stance on slavery that we today find abhorrent, but later in life he regretted the “folly” of his youth, and called slavery the “foulest crime in the entire history of mankind”.
Indeed, as his political inclinations became more democratic — as he morphed from the “rising hope of those stern and unbending Tories” into “the People’s William” — he came to view slavery as a symbol of all that was wrong with the system of Old Corruption that vaulted him into parliament (his first seat was gifted to him by the Duke of Newcastle, impressed by his speeches at the Oxford Union). Slavery, after all, had been an elite project, mainly enriching families like his own: that the masses had generally opposed it was yet more proof that they deserved to be fully incorporated into national politics.
If the scions of the House of Gladstone are kept awake at night by Sir John Gladstone, it is understandable that they should wish to apologise for his sins. But they should not allow the memory of their far greater and more famous ancestor to be lost amidst their cries of self-flagellation.
This article is welcome for clarifying that the ‘apology’ of the Gladstone descendants relates primarily to William’s father, Sir John. I wonder how many people will simply see the headline in the media (as i did) and think it only relates to the Illustrious PM?
Never complain, never explain.
The late queen’s motto – which should be adopted by all the landed gentry and all British institutions – was, ironically, attributed to Gladstone’s great rival Disraeli, as quoted in Morley’s Life of William Ewart Gladstone
Children are not responsible for the actions of their parents. It’s nonsense.
Nor can Gladstone be held responsible for the behaviour of his father. He made the best of the situation he found himself in. That’s all you can do.
If Gladstone’s descendants are stupid enough to believe they need to apologise, they almost deserve to be paying “reparations”. Though it’s impossible at this late stage to know precisely who to. But there won’t be any shortage of claimants.
I suppose if the family was really disturbed by their ancestor, they would renounce their wealth and donate it all to a suitably woke charity.
They oughta apologize for his sending Chinese Gordon off to die in the Sudan, and worse, for refusing to relieve him when it was obvious he was cut off in Khartoum. Truly a black mark on the Gladstone escutcheon.
Thank you for highlighting this massive historic betrayal.
This week they will travel to the Caribbean to offer an apology for his ownership of slave plantations, to which the family largely owes its fortune.
At which point, a government representative will step up and say:
“That’s very thoughtful and indeed magnanimous of you to offer an apology. But really, there is no need. As residents of the New World, all currently living descendants of slaves are enjoying a far higher standard of living, and are better governed, than those left behind in Africa. So please accept our heartfelt thanks. Moreover, Mr/s. Gladstone, we don’t know how many of us here – of whatever colour – were enslaved, or indeed slave owners and transporters. So who is owed the apology? Slavery is an almost universal feature of primitive economies, and more thanks are due to you as the pioneers of the Industrial Revolution, that superb step-change in human societies that made slavery ultimately redundant and uneconomical. Moreover, we note that while your illustrious ancestor was active in politics, the British were operating the British West Africa Squadron and enacting legislation to eradicate slavery. The first nation ever to do so!
So, along with our thanks, Mr/s. Gladstone, please accept a word of advice. Going along with fashionable narratives and social forces is an exhilarating process, but don’t let it go too far. You will have plenty of people cheering your public display of inherited guilt, but many others who will lament the enstupidation and beclowning of a once-great family…”
“Exclusively for people who are United Kingdom Minority Ethnic / Global Majority Heritage”
It’s all so tiresome.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe