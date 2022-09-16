Will Japanese people ‘cease to exist’?
Declining fertility is turning the country into one big retirement home
In May of this year that keen observer of future trends Elon Musk caused a storm when he observed that, if their ultra-low birthrate were to continue, the Japanese would eventually ‘cease to exist’. He was responding to an eleventh consecutive drop in population numbers caused by a lack of births and the ever-increasing longevity. Japan now has a record 86,000 centenarians, and adult diapers have outsold those for babies since 2011.
Musk was accused of alarmism but more evidence to support his grim hypothesis emerged recently with a survey of attitudes to marriage among the Japanese young. A poll by the government affiliated National Institute of Population and Social Security found that 17.3% of men and 14.6% of women aged between 18 and 34 said they had no intention of marrying, which represented an eightfold rise for men and a threefold rise for women from the same survey in 1982. Japan also saw a record low in new births in 2021 (811,604 down 3.5% from the previous year).
The Japanese seem less and less inclined to commit to a life-long partner and especially reluctant to procreate, which does indeed leave the country facing the prospect of becoming the world’s largest retirement community. What this might look like can already be witnessed in Japan’s rapidly depopulating countryside where substantial properties in ghost towns can bought for the price of a car.
But is there anything uniquely Japanese about this? The truth is that Japan’s fertility rate (births per 1000 women of child-bearing age — a more accurate metric than the birth rate) is certainly low (1.38) but 10 countries have worse figures. Taiwan, about which we rarely hear, takes ‘top’ spot at 1.07. The UK (1.7) is not much better. And declining interest in marriage, or a shift towards later marriage, is a first-world trend. To cite just two examples: marriages fell by a hefty 6.5% in the UK (in 2019 from 2018) while the US marriage rate has halved (9.8 per 1000 people to 5.1) since the 1990s.
We could look for local factors to explain Japan’s declining fertility rates. In Japan, there are certainly a distinct lack of role models; the Japanese royal family has shrunk to a barely sustainable number and glamorous pop musicians are essentially banned from having relationships — a glossy young idol flashing her baby bump for the media is something you never see here. And the traditional match-making business (‘omiai’), once very common, has fallen into abeyance, leaving it harder for the difficult to pair off to find partners.
But these are unlikely to have made a huge difference. In Japan, as elsewhere, the most plausible explanations for people postponing their family planning are economic uncertainty and the end of the job for life guarantee offered by major employers. Then there is the increased number of women in the workplace enjoying newly available career opportunities and the attendant decline in status of the traditional housewife.
What does mark out Japan and gives a degree of credence to the extinction narratives is the extremely low rates of immigration. Where many advanced western countries camouflage their dwindling native populations and invigorate their workforce with large numbers of imported citizens, Japan retains very strict controls. There are especially steep barriers to overcome for those wishing to attain permanent residence or bring their families.
It’s a controversial issue. It is possible to have sympathy with Japan’s desire for a homogenous society and the preservation of its unique identity and complex rule and etiquette-based culture, which it would be hard to imagine surviving a huge influx of untrained immigrants. On the other hand, some see the stubborn refusal to acknowledge the demographic realities by welcoming newcomers as simple racism. Many in Japan would bristle at that suggestion but Japan’s strict and protracted, but popular, Covid-19 entry restrictions for foreigners do suggest a country that hasn’t wholly shaken off its historically isolationist tendencies.
That leaves a stark choice: preserve the culture but accept a gradual decline and an increasingly urbanised gerontocratic society; or embrace an influx of new arrivals, and a sustainable, but very different Japan.
The Japanese are right to put first the preservation of their culture, identity and pedigree. If this meets the definition of racism, it remains unimpeachable nonetheless. Even if Japan’s population dwindles surely there is a chance for some sort of future renaissance that will at least be undertaken by actual Japanese people and not just those who are simply masquerading as such (although as we ourselves see, a even a masquerade is often too much to ask for). If they need foreign workers, a strictly enforced visa and repatriation policy, together with a total block on citizenship, a complete rejection of multiculturalism and a refusal to engage with so-called universal human rights, would help them avoid what we in the West have done to ourselves. If Japan chooses mass immigration, they will die out completely – it is not a true alternative to declining birth rates but a short-term plug to mask (and eventually exacerbate) the problem of national decline. Let’s hope at the very least they look to the UK, Germany, Sweden etc as examples of what not to do.
I have to agree. Having visited Japan, it was noticeable how pleasant the capital was, how friendly and clean. It was harmonious and homogenous compared to modern western states. The Japanese seem to be managing with a shrinking population quite well. At some point I expect the birth rate will rebound to maintain equilibrium. A choice we have been denied.
It fascinates me that the Woke national socialists have missed out on berating Japan for having almost zero black and muslims?
Perhaps they worry that the Japanese would see that as praise, and would almost certainly fail to feel in the least guilty.
Philip Patrick wrote, “That leaves a stark choice: preserve the culture but accept a gradual decline and an increasingly urbanised gerontocratic society; or embrace an influx of new arrivals, and a sustainable, but very different Japan.”
A more accurate statement is “That leaves a stark choice: preserve a high-quality Western culture and accept a gradual decline in population, or embrace an influx of anti-Western immigrants, who are violent and will ruin Japanese society.”
Consider New York City, which is an example of the second option.
For July 2022, the city had 47 murders, 142 rapes, and 178 shootings. (See the reference.)
For the year 2021, arrest statistics indicate that Africans or Hispanics committed 93% of all murders in New York City. Africans or Hispanics committed 96% of all shootings in the city. Africans or Hispanics committed 88% of all rapes in the city. (See the reference.)
The American fate is a dire warning to Japan, Sweden, and the rest of Western civilization.
By 2040, the United States will cease being a Western nation, due to open borders. By 2040, most Americans will reject Western culture, and Hispanic culture will dominate. In California, 40% of the residents are currently Hispanic. Most residents of the state already reject Western culture, and Hispanic culture dominates.
Most Westerners prefer the first option: preserving a high-quality Western culture by reducing immigration and enforcing the borders.
Get more info about this issue.
As nations get richer they stop having as many babies. This is a great thing as it solves all sorts of problems from house price inflation to global warming.
But it isn’t cost free. Pension and healthcare systems rely on the young to subsidise the old. Elderly people stop consuming so many goods and services and stop investing in risky assets.
This is the policy challenge of the next few decades.
A few ideas of the top of my head:
- increase the retirement age to 75
- massive tax breaks for automation that reduces the need for human workers in any industry
- target sales and set up British owned manufacturing plants in growth population markets outside Europe such as the (still growing) USA, India and Africa (thanks to Brexit, we have a free hand to agree comprehensive FTAs)
- encourage young people to move to areas where they can afford to get a house and start a family (rural broadband, transport connectivity, maybe mortgage assistance for under thirties buying a house)
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up