Why was I censored on Twitter for supporting Palestine?
My thread was hidden with no explanation
On Tuesday, I wrote a long thread on X (formerly Twitter) based on my most recent UnHerd article on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Almost immediately, however, other users started replying to the thread, telling me that they couldn’t see it. Only the first post was visible, with the rest simply marked by the text: “This Post is unavailable.”
Some users also told me that even if they shared the thread it wouldn’t appear on their profile. I also soon realised that other users were not being notified about my replies to their comments because I never got an answer. I immediately knew what was happening: the thread — or, more likely, my entire account — had been shadowbanned.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Shadowbanning (or “visibility filtering”) is a particularly disturbing form of online censorship in which a user’s content will be limited in several ways — by limiting the number of people who can see it, hiding it or reducing its prominence in search results, or censoring threads and replies — without it being readily apparent to the user, or easily provable.
The blotting out of an entire thread is a rather overt form of censorship, but other forms of visibility limitation are much more subtle, and often the only sign that something is off is a sudden drop in interactions. Since the whole point of shadowbanning is that, officially, it isn’t even taking place, the user has no way of appealing the decision — or even of knowing why it’s happening in the first place.
For a long time, Twitter denied that shadowbanning even existed; only once Elon Musk took over the company and started releasing internal documents via the Twitter Files did it become apparent that not only did shadowbanning exist, but that it had been used on a massive scale to deamplify or deboost content that didn’t chime with official narratives, especially relating to Covid-19, often under direct pressure from the US government. After taking over the company, in late 2022, Musk immediately vowed to put an end to shadowbanning, saying that users have the right to know if their account is limited in any way.
However, he has since admitted that addressing the issue is proving much more difficult than expected. In June, he said that shadowbanning is buried so deep in the Twitter code that shadowbans are often triggered automatically by the algorithm itself — for example based on how many times an account is reported — and that “it often takes us hours to figure out who, how and why an account was suspended or shadowbanned.”
So what is going on? Was I, like others, simply the victim of a ghost in the X/Twitter machine — an out-of-control algorithm that shadowbans users for reasons inscrutable even to the company techs? Or is there more at play here? After all, since the start of Israel’s attack on Gaza, hundreds of users have accused major social media platforms — Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and even X — of censoring pro-Palestine content, mostly in the form of shadowbanning. Ironically, this happened just a few days after I took part in the launch of an international anti-censorship appeal known as the Westminster Declaration.
Twitter’s automated response to my demand for explanations certainly seemed to suggest I’d been deliberately censored: “Sometimes, we will take action on an account or post(s) based on behaviors that create a negative impact on X.” Ultimately, though, there’s really no way of knowing — and that’s the crux of the problem. Even if the censorship is political, who is driving it? The companies themselves, the advertisers, the governments, “fact-checkers”, the Anti-Defamation League? We simply don’t know.
The opacity of the whole process is the most disturbing part. Traditional censorship, usually at the hands of governments, is bad enough, but postmodern online censorship — where you don’t know who is censoring you or why, and you are often gaslit into believing you’re imagining it all — is truly dystopian.
In a final Kafkaesque twist, last night the shadowban on my thread was lifted. No reason was given.
Who knows? Maybe the alogorithm has become self aware, and like all decent self aware creatures it is horrified at the support pouring out for those who murder children, behead babies and kidnap the sick and old.
My (odd) tendency to say please and thank you and such when playing around with prompting various AI tools may serve me well, when the algorithms decide who to spare – maybe I am classed as a “friend”, somewhere in there!
So now you know what it’s like commenting on UnHerd!
Every comment I post disappears for anywhere from an hour to up to half a day. I rarely bother now.
I’m afraid I can’t see this comment, what does it say?
It just says: “So now you know”
Quarter past three.
Is the correct answer
The moderation on the licensed Naughty Boy sites of the Right is now very severe indeed. But at least we are not paying for the others.
It IS dystopian, Thomas…as is the curtailment of free speech on numerous issues. Since the lockdown debacle it is deemed acceptable to quash any perspectives not in line with the msm narrative. I imagine people in white coats sitting at computers creating software to ‘disappear’ certain combinations of words, to discretely sap someone’s ‘followers’ or banish them to the grey zone temporarily just to remind us all ‘we are watching you’. It’s insidious, undemocratic and really frightening.
I was totally banned from commenting on Reddit recently because I posted a comment criticising Hamas! That social media site is dominated by Islamists and ultra-left liberals. I don’t know how long that is going to last, as Reddit is currently considering an IPO to raise public money!
That is very easy to do on Reddit. The 16-year-olds don’t like it when you challenge their orthodox views.
My last Substack article, which concerns the conflict, with the hashtags #Israel #Gaza #IsraelPalestineWar, has been up on Twitter for 16 hours. There is no link back to Substack (which Twitter flags). I have 160 followers. 3 people have seen it.
I am permanently deboosted anyway, as I mentioned BTL Andrew Orlowski’s article, but this is particularly bad when these hashtags are trending.
There is censorship.
“In June, he said that shadowbanning is buried so deep in the Twitter code that shadowbans are often triggered automatically by the algorithm itself…”
Nah.
Today is the first anniversary of Musk’s takeover. He went in with top coders from Tesla, quickly found some issues, and fixed them. They’ve had plenty of time to fix the part of ‘the algorithm itself’ which ‘triggers’ shadowbans.
The irony is you never know if you are actually censored or simply suffering from paranoia that makes you think you are:-)
Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you. – Joseph Heller
I don’t tend to like your take on almost any issue at all (perhaps save Covid); however, I do not think your views or anyone else’s should be banned – they ought to be free and open for all to see, and either argue with you or write you off based on full information rather than a distorted view.
I love the groundless assumption that censorship is a ‘bad thing’. It’s only bad when it stops *my* speech or those with whom I agree! 🙂
Sorry, who are you satirising here?
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe