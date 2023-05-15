Why the Online Right deifies Daniel Penny
The ex-Marine who killed Jordan Neely has been compared to a Roman emperor
In certain sections of social media — mainly Twitter and Telegram — the Online Right has been turning Daniel Penny into a hero. That’s the same Daniel Penny who put Jordan Neely, a homeless man who was bothering passengers on a Manhattan subway car, in a fatal chokehold at the beginning of this month.
Over the last few days, Penny has been compared by the Right to Gallic chieftains, Roman emperors and works of art created to honour them. While the Left has painted him as a wanton killer, to the Right he is representative of exactly the type of person we should all strive to be — someone who is willing to protect others where the state won’t (or can’t). In other words, if the police won’t act, brave vigilantes will. Neely wasn’t the effete, harmless Michael Jackson impersonator portrayed by the mainstream media: he was a threat that an ineffective policing system should have either locked behind bars or, ideally, placed in a mental health institute.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
It would be easy to write off the Right’s use of heroic imagery as fandomisation. But there may also be another, more deep-seated reason for this response, too. The Online Right’s pattern of comparing the men they see to mythic and historical heroes is undoubtedly reflective of a desire for greatness. It seems as though any person who might embody this greatness, whether warranted or not, becomes quickly deified. Kyle Rittenhouse and Blake Masters also come to mind, but one could argue that the dozens of people who found audiences after high-profile cancellations are also placed in this position.
This speaks to a yearning for a strong leader who embodies the group’s values. From that perspective, the cycle of comparing these characters to Great Men past isn’t so silly or irreverent. The meme-making isn’t making light of murder, as some have implied, or at least that isn’t the case for everyone.
Putting aside the fundamental difference in understanding for what unfolded in the Rittenhouse and Penny trials, the Right, even more than the Left, sees a gap in society. For them, America sorely lacks people who are willing to live and die for their values: people who are worth believing in. Penny isn’t just a man who instilled order in a Manhattan subway car: he’s symbolic of the promise that someone, somewhere, might help instil order in a chaotic country.
Where the Left is constantly looking for demons and martyrs to those demons, the Right is frequently looking for heroes to lead them to greatness. It is worth understanding — or at least considering — this fact before jumping to criticism.
Correction: Neely wasn’t “bothering people” he was threatening them with physical harm. Neely had 42 prior arrests, including 4 for assault, and was well known on the subway system as a dangerous menace (per multiple Reddit threads).
But don’t you want your men to be heroic? Gentlemen who will sacrifice their safety for the safety of others, who will step in to protect people weaker than them from unforgiving harms. Men who will go to the battlefields to protect their women and children from invaders. Men who will give safe passage to women first, and go down with the ship. It’s not as leaders, but as people who are willing to risk all for the safety of others. A hero doesn’t lead us to greatness – they don’t do it for reward – instead they sacrifice themselves so the weak might live when they are gone.
Are the “Online Right” (whoever they may be) deifying Penny?
Or are people merely pushing back against the “Online Left” who have been vilifying Penny?
Perhaps what is more concerning is that if Neely had indeed followed through on his threats and injured or killed someone on that train, we the news consuming public would never have heard about it. Just another attack on the NY Subway – there were dozens of violent incidents just this last weekend.
There have been 28 murders on the NY Subway since Biden took office. Can anyone name any of the victims?
It is only when the identities of the victims and “perpetrators” serve the preferred narrative that it even rates a mention in the news.
Perhaps he will go the same way as Vercingetorix?
Someone his country values enough to raise a monument to? Seems fair enough.
When the Titanic went down into the dark, cold deep, men shouted “Women and children first!” Today’s brave leftists will shoulder their way onto the boat, pushing aside women and children alike.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe