Why the DUP’s rebellion matters
The rejection of the Windsor Framework is more than a symbolic vote
So, the DUP says no — again. Jeffrey Donaldson, the party’s leader, confirmed today that he and his seven colleagues in Parliament will unanimously vote against Rishi Sunak’s “Windsor Framework” when it is presented to the House of Commons later this week. In doing so, the Northern Irish crisis slips quietly into a new phase from which it will be even harder to escape.
In one sense, the DUP’s announcement matters little. The party has a total of eight MPs. With Labour already committed to supporting the new arrangement, Sunak’s grand bargain is now the settled will of Parliament. For this reason alone, the deal marks an important moment in recent British history. Whether the DUP supports the deal or not, we are not heading back to 2019 with its endless “meaningful votes” and the rest. The die is cast. The sea border has been drawn. Britain has moved on.
This is the reality the DUP now has to deal with. Things can change, of course, and a rump of Tory MPs (who backed Boris Johnson’s original sea border) will likely oppose the deal — as might Johnson himself. And who knows what will happen after the next general election? But for now, DUP oppositionalism appears to have run its course.
As ever, though, the situation in Northern Ireland is more complicated, because majorities count for less in Ulster. Even if every other MP backs the deal, the DUP cannot be forced to go back into government with Sinn Fein. For as long as it is the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland, its consent is required for power sharing to function. This is the reality of the Good Friday Agreement. And so it does matter that the DUP continues to reject the deal.
Ironically, those who try to ignore this political reality are trying to have their cake and to eat it too. Things work differently in Northern Ireland — that is the whole point. If Northern Ireland were just a normal part of the UK, then the customs posts could have been placed on the sovereign border between the UK and Ireland. But it is not and so they have been placed — rightly or wrongly — within the UK. As a result, we must deal with its different political reality too.
The problem is that it is hard to see how the DUP’s demands can be met. Its position today is that Sunak’s renegotiation has not gone far enough because it still leaves Northern Ireland bound by EU laws over which it has not given its consent. Sunak’s deal gives the DUP some power to block new EU laws which will apply in Northern Ireland, but not the ones that are already in place. Donaldson, in other words, is asking for the entire basis of the sea border to be subject to unionist consent. The problem is that this is just not going to happen — Britain has now decided as much.
And so we’re stuck. The sea border is being built and implemented, but unless the DUP softens its position the cost may well be power sharing. The danger today, then, is that far from edging towards some kind of light at the end of the tunnel, we might be moving in the opposite direction, further into the dark.
It would be helpful to know _why_ the DUP opposes the Windsor Framework. There could be tweaks here that could be made by the EU (now that they are being moderately cooperative) which would get the Framework over the line.
I get the impression that the DUP is not being utopian about this. There is a solution that everyone can live with, even if they don’t love it.
If that’s all it takes to get the powersharing system back up and running again – well, why not?
The DUP oppose the Windsor Framework because they have nowhere else to go. They became the dominant force in Loyalist politics because ‘No surrender’ has always been the most effective slogan in Loyalism and their rejection of power sharing and a closer relationship with the Irish Republic allowed them to supplant the UUP. Now in turn, the TUV are posing as a more hardline alternative in the Protestant heartlands so any acceptance of the different status for Northern Ireland that was the basis of the original protocol, and remains the basis of the Framework leaves them vulnerable.
Their original sin, if you like, was campaigning for Brexit without thinking through what it would mean in practice. Leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union meant a border, no Irish government would have agreed to a border between between North and South because their voters wouldn’t have stood for it, which meant the EU would never have agreed to it if we wanted any kind of trade deal. This left only one alternative, a border in the Irish Sea.
Their second mistake was trusting Boris Johnson, not once but twice – firstly when he said there would only be a border in the Irish Sea “over his dead body”, secondly over the proposed bill threatening to override the protocol, which was always an empty threat – which led them down the rabbit hole of insisting that only scrapping the entire protocol would be acceptable to them.
I don’t think there are any tweaks left to offer, the deal is done and dusted, and anyway ANY deal will be portrayed by the TUV as a sellout.
Tom McTague is right that there is no obvious solution to this but, sooner or later, the Unionist community needs to recognise the reality that they have lost the absolutist right to keep shouting ‘No surrender’ and expecting people to listen. Compromise is the only game in town but I don’t see the DUP having the sense to see that.
There’s another possibility. Today’s decision by the DUP not to support the Windsor Agreement could be seen simply as a further negotiating tactic, with the added bonus that it sends a message to its supporters that it’s being “tough” on their behalf.
Of course the DUP know their votes in Westminster won’t overturn the proposed legislation so that matters nowhere near as much as making a calculated attempt to force further concessions from the EU. They could’ve made the decision announced today much sooner – in fact, they may have done so but simply chosen to wait till nearer the vote to try to extract maximum leverage.
I suspect what they’re actually going to achieve is to make themselves irrelevant in the longer term, and that even many who’ve supported their stance on Stormont will look at this decision with either dismay or cynicism. Either way, the DUP (as has been suggested elsewhere) seem to have been backed into a corner. How long they choose to stay there is another matter.
The DUP takes the opposite approach to principles to that adopted by Groucho Marx and is therefore to be commended.
“We hand this woman, Margaret Thatcher, over to the Devil, that she might learn not to blaspheme. And O God, in wrath take vengeance upon this wicked, treacherous, lying woman. Take vengeance upon her, O Lord.”
You can’t be more Unionist than the King. You just can’t. The case for the Windsor Framework is the case for the whole of the United Kingdom to be back in Thatcher’s Single Market, and that is why I have no more time for it than have the literal and political heirs of Ian Paisley the Elder, so to speak. But you can’t be more Unionist than the King. You just can’t.
The DUP thinks that it is still in a confidence and supply agreement. But this Government has a majority of 80. It is questionable exactly what constitutes membership of the ERG, but no more than 50 MPs, and perhaps as few as 40, could in any way be so described. The seven of them in the Cabinet have no intention of resigning for anything. All in all, an absolute maximum of 60 votes against what the Government had proposed, but more like 50, one in 13 members of the House of Commons. If that. A rebellion of, at most, around one in seven Conservatives. Who cares?
For its annual £200,000 of public money, all paid into one account, what research does the European Research Group produce? Three years after Brexit, research into what? As for the Democratic Unionist Party, it would lose its deposit in any seat in Great Britain, and it would struggle to get onto the ballot in most of them, but far from having decommissioned any weapons, Ulster Resistance has never even declared a ceasefire. Is that what this is really all about? Yes. Yes, it is. Tell me again about the bullet dodged at the last two General Elections.
Ulster Unionism bewildered most people even when Great Britain was much more homogenous. If you took out Don’t Cares, then by far the largest body of opinion has always been Irish Nationalist. The DUP is now only the second largest party in Northern Ireland. Being the second largest party in Northern Ireland does not give anyone the last word on anything. Both parts of Ireland have the same largest party these days. Guess who? But most people over here would respond to that with, “Who cares?” And always would have done.
