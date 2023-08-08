Why is defining ‘trans woman’ so difficult?
Activists and policymakers have made the term confusing for the public
When you hear someone describe me as a trans woman, what do you think this means? Recent polling commissioned by an Edinburgh-based policy collective has found that four in every 10 people do not know. As politicians have stumbled over the astonishingly simple question, “what is a woman?” it was long assumed that we knew what a trans woman is. But evidently not.
The survey polled 1026 individuals on the trans woman question. Only 60% answered correctly — “someone registered male / a boy at birth”. Over a fifth (21%), thought it was someone who had been registered female, or a girl at birth, while 19% did not know. That matters when the term is used so widely — yet almost always without further explanation. When such a large proportion of the public does not comprehend the terminology, they are hardly going to grasp the issues associated with it.
That was not a one-off anomaly. Another group of 1008 people was asked the similar question, “when you hear someone described as a transgender woman, what do you think this means?” That cohort did slightly better — 65% realised that they belonged to the group that was registered male at birth — but over a third of the sample either did not know, or did not know that they did not know.
Let’s be clear: this is not a question of metaphysical beliefs about whether male people can be a type of women (spoiler: we can’t); this polling has found that over a third of the population either thinks that trans women are actually female, or they do not know whether they are male or female. Terminology so widely misunderstood is at best unhelpful, and can be downright misleading. With this new research, ignorance can no longer be an excuse.
On an emotional level, the descriptions trans woman and transgender woman register very differently to the term “male transsexual”, but they all refer to someone of the male sex. Indeed, the only people who cannot be trans women are women. But that sort of language is strongly discouraged by activists and those they have captured with their ideology. People have lost their jobs after denying that males can be women.
This should also be a wake-up call to anyone who reports on transgender issues. We must never again see headlines such as, “Trans woman Isla Bryson jailed for eight years for raping two women”. Both terms — “trans woman“ and “transgender women“ — were unknown until little more than 20 years ago. It’s beyond time that we returned to clear and simple English which everybody understands and, using that outrage in Scotland as an example, point out that a male called Isla Bryson was jailed for eight years for raping two women. Who can argue with that?
Pretty sure this was by design. The alphabet soup people who popularized the “transwomen are women” line were never interested in clarity and precision. They were interested in winning. And they have.
Perhaps the Right could learn something from this.
Well said, and of course this outrage had to happen in Scotland didn’t it!
The concept of being transgender really doesn’t make any sense. It is an illogical extension or corruption of the concept of being transsexual.
In the past it was simple. There were people who suffered from the mental condition, Gender Identity Dysphoria (GID). Some suffered so acutely from the sense of alienation from their physical bodies that they transformed their bodies through surgery. Having undergone a physical transformation or transition to resemble the opposite sex they were called transsexuals.
Transgender doesn’t make any sense because those asserting this status haven’t transitioned or transformed from a former state. Unless someone is actually a clinical sufferer of GID, then by claiming to be transgender all they are really claiming is that their character and behaviour is atypical from that commonly associated with their biological sex. So what? – we used to call that someone’s personality or character. That is why transactivists can’t put a a figure on how many genders there are; they are just describing individuals atypical personalities, and personalities are highly variable.
The matter became more confused when the trans activists left the realm of reality and, rather than just asserting that transwomen were biological males who “felt” like they were women, claimed they actually were women, apparently incorrectly identified at birth by the outdated scientific dogma that having the chromosomes and genitalia of a male and female were not determinative of whether a child was male or female. Silly nonsense.
It is perfectly understandable that the public are confused, Firstly, the trans activists have continually shifted to more extreme and wholly irrational positions. Second, the trans activists have viciously suppressed any discussion of the legitimacy of their ideology. I don’t recall there ever being a programme on mainstream TV or radio in which opposing sides debated the legitimacy of concepts such as “gender identity” or transgenderism in general. It doesn’t even occur within the psychiatric profession, where there is clearly disagreement between professions; such is the power and threat of the vicious trans mob.
We had it right originally. There are clinical suffers of GID. Then there are people who just have personalities and characters that are atypical of their biological sex. That is all !transgenderism” is. As such it is an unnecessary and illogical confection. A “transwoman” doesn’t need defining because it doesn’t exist.
