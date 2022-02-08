Why I took part in Ottawa’s Freedom Convoy

Dispatch

15:33

The media have consistently misrepresented our mission

by Gord Magill

Highway 417

Earlier this month, I was on an overpass across highway 417, 50km west of Ottawa, to welcome one of the many Freedom Convoys heading into the capital. They were coming to protest against mandated vaccines for truckers but also Justin Trudeau’s Covid Regime in general. It was -25 celcius but that didn’t stop us from waving Canadian Flags tied to hockey sticks and screaming at the top of our lungs as the convoy from Western Canada slowly rolled into the city.

I’ve been a trucker for 25 years in Canada, the US, Australia, and New Zealand, so the least I could do was travel to Ottawa and express solidarity with my fellow truckers, and Canadians, who have been suffering under federal and provincial mismanagement of this crisis for two years.

In the week and a half since, The Freedom Convoy and its demonstration in Ottawa has taken the world by storm — and spun off numerous other protests around the world. The spirit of these protests has been absolutely festive — techno ravers have been throwing evening dance parties for the truckers and their supporters down the road from Parliament. And last Sunday there was a family day in downtown Ottawa — inflatable bouncy castles, and a ‘Truckers Open House’ where kids could climb inside Big Rigs, feel what it’s like to be in such a massive vehicle, and pull the cords for those loud air horns, which have become the rallying cry for opening our societies back up.

Contrary to the media portrayal that we are all far-Right activists and crypto-Nazis, people from all backgrounds have been in attendance. In fact, many Eastern European immigrants who have escaped authoritarian regimes have been providing the truckers with food and support.

But unfortunately, the media decided to smear us, and focus on photos of two individuals who were carrying a Confederate Flag and a swastika flag. These two people, of whom we have a tiny number of photographs, do not represent an entire movement. There have been accusations from clout-chasing Twitter personalities that we are financed by billionaires, despite the fact that GoFundMe stole $9 million CDN in donations, most of which were donated by regular working people like me in small amounts of $20.

Meanwhile, organisations who represent actual billionaires that own large corporate trucking companies, such as the Canadian Trucking Alliance, fully support Trudeau’s policies and have denounced the Freedom Convoy. It’s all very convenient for the laptop class to engage in these attacks, nice and safe in their offices, while the truckers are out in the streets, enduring a harsh Canadian Winter and sleeping in their rigs. That said, this is what Canadian truckers and workers of all sorts do every winter — get out there into the cold and miserable conditions to keep our society functioning, while media naybobs and politicos stay warm.

Influence and narrative control appear to be of utmost importance to Trudeau, his government, and the compliant Canadian media to whom he has given lavish subsidies. Instead of spreading vicious and untrue rumours about the truckers, why won’t Trudeau’s people simply meet the organisers of The Convoy instead?

To the residents of Ottawa, who would like us to leave, I would submit to you that you ignore the liars and smear merchants in the media, talk to a trucker on your street, and then ask Trudeau to end the mandates. The rest of the world is opening up and choosing life; Canada must do the same.