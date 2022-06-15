Why Hungarians boo taking the knee
Central Europeans do not take kindly to lectures on privilege
Hungarians are celebrating today — and not just because their football team thrashed England 4-0 at Molineux last night. They also see a moral dimension in the victory, with headlines focusing on the booing of the Hungarian national anthem and chants of “you racist bastards” from England fans, after previous controversy over England ‘taking the knee’ at an away match in Budapest on June 4.
At the Budapest game — supposed to be played behind-closed-doors due to racism from Hungarian fans at Euro 2020 — the gesture was booed by a crowd of 35,000 schoolchildren allowed to watch the game by the Hungarian FA. After heavy criticism from England manager Gareth Southgate and his players, along with widely reported comments in the British media about “brainwashed” Hungarian youth, a Hungarian government spokesperson bullishly said “anyone who thinks that children at a football match in Budapest can be blamed for any kind of political statement is truly an idiot.”
Yet the glee with which yesterday’s victory was greeted suggests Hungarians took English criticisms to heart. And while rejection of the western stance on anti-racism is becoming another key marker of Hungary’s cultural independence, this difference isn’t limited to Hungary alone. Throughout Central Europe, many football fans would side with Viktor Orbán in regarding England’s anti-racism stance as a “provocation.”
The controversy in Budapest recalled a match between Sparta Prague and Glasgow Rangers last year, when a crowd of 10,000 children booed Glen Kamara, the Rangers player whose allegations of racism saw star Czech defender Ondřej Kúdela banned from Euro 2020. A diplomatic crisis erupted after Czechs were described as “rotten fruit” by a Scottish Football Association equality and diversity advisor.
While there’s clearly a problem with racism in Central European football, the issue has become entwined with wider attitudes towards cultural developments in the West. Hungarians, Czechs, and others do not take kindly to what they see as the patronising educational intent of Britain’s anti-racism drive.
‘Taking the knee’, for example, is more than a personal confession; it’s a “public gesture” aimed at others. Southgate confirmed this after the Budapest controversy, when he said his players take the knee with the intention “to educate people around the world.”
Hungarians and Czechs react badly to such statements partly because they do not believe the English have any right to lecture them about racial politics. These countries were not oppressive colonial powers, and they have so far been left relatively untouched by globalisation — so they don’t see the need for a moral reckoning with either their past or their present. To many, the educational mission professed by England reflects a curiously self-centred view of the world.
Yet along with the sense that ‘taking the knee’ isn’t applicable, there’s an awareness that the gesture is rooted in notions of ‘white privilege’ which tend to be applied universally, without regard for the specific history of a particular social group. Countries which have been oppressed within living memory, after struggling for the preservation of their cultures — even their languages — not much further back in the past, find this inexplicable.
‘Taking the knee’ attracts boos and controversy precisely because figures like Southgate imply that regardless of their own past or present, Hungarians, Czechs, and others should all bow their heads in shame too. No matter how much criticism is levelled at them from abroad, football fans from these countries will continue to reject those who tell them to do so.
The Hungarians are quite right to take offence at the England team taking the knee “to educate people around the world”. It is one thing to take the knee in one’s own country, although I regard it as a misguided adoption of a piece of US originated race politics that should not be imported to the UK, but it is quite another thing to ostentatiously parade one’s supposed racial virtue “to educate the world” in another country. That is incredibly discourteous.
England had a perfectly good “kick out racism” program to address the few idiots that sought to wind up black players by racist provocations. It did not need to adopt a gesture originated in the US by the dubiously ethical political organisation Black Lives Matter. It is no more than cultural cringe to the US that this gesture was adopted.
It is particularly insensitive to adopt this gesture in Hungary given that between 1526 and 1650 enormous numbers of Hungarians were sold into slavery in the Muslim slave markets since this fact attracts no attention in the world of anti-racism.
It’s not just the Hungarians and Czechs. Many at home are fed up of the patronising arrogance of Southgate and his team of fools.
Hungary – i.e. Hungarians – have every legal and moral right to object to the England team, manager and FA. This sense of outrage is shared by the majority of England fans, not because of racism, but because we do not want to be persistently lectured to about their pet topic.
They do it in public, they admit it is to “educate people”, when they have not yet learnt themselves “we are footballers, so let’s not dream of preaching to our fans, who we depend on for our ridiculously good salaries and perks, on what we think they should be doing differently with their lives”.
If the players kept it a personal tribute and went on one or both knees in their changing room, fans would not object.
England is about the least racist country in the world. Our demographics, laws, achievements, culture, sports all show incredible diversity and tolerance. Just don’t overdo trying to make us feel we are not kind, fair and tolerant.
Hungary and the rest of the Visegrad countries have suffered enough oppression in their lives. As Slavic nations it was their people, over centuries, that gave rise to the universal term “slave”. So they need not be lectured on by woke, do-gooder descendants from our widely admired British Empire – the best of all Empires!
as I keep begging, please, someone.. DEFINE ” racism”?
Bob Marley did (in “War”): “the philosophy which hold one race superior and another inferior.” Notice this definition makes individual agents responsible, and says nothing about positionality. Nobody gets an automatic pass (or a criminal conviction) simply because of identity. It’s like Forrest Gump’s mama said about stupid: racist is as racist does.
“racism” is a term with multiple meanings around personal characteristics of race, colour and even culture, with no universal agreement, so that it’s indiscriminate usage is often flawed and frequently rejected.
Is this perhaps a case of the right instinct for the wrong reasons? It is patronizing to shove racial essentialism and the assumption of all-pervasive, metaphysical “ilk-crime” down people’s throats. (As John McWhorter has most eloquently argued — among many others — this becomes a form of ill-mannered evangelism; people might rightly get annoyed with is as with any other form of aggressive evangelism.) Opposing it for Orban’s set of reasons may be foolish, but the mere opposition to it may be far from foolish.
Agree 100% with this article. Let me assure the writer that there is a lot of discomfort and cynicism about “taking the knee” in the UK and among England football fans, even though we have no truck with racism which is wrong, no argument there. Please don’t assume that establishment figures like Southgate and media voices like the BBC speak for everyone here – they most certainly do not. Every time I see footballers “take the knee”, particularly the England team when playing overseas, I cringe at this cliched, pointless and divisive gesture.
