Why has there been no reckoning over Rotherham?
A new investigation shows disgraced councillors still hold influential positions
GB News broke a remarkable story this week as part of their ongoing investigation into UK grooming gangs — an issue that may not be occupying the headlines as much as it once did, but which has certainly not gone away.
Mahroof Hussain is a former Labour Party politician who was forced to resign from his cabinet position at Rotherham Council in 2015 after the Casey Report named him as one of the figures who had “suppressed discussion” of grooming gangs operating in the town.
And yet, despite his disgrace, it is reported that Hussein has succeeded in reinventing himself as an anti-Islamophobia activist, working with groups including Tell MAMA and Faith Matters. And, in an extraordinary example of failing upwards, in October 2020 Hussain was appointed as the NHS Health Education England Regional Diversity & Inclusion Manager for the Midlands. In September 2022, he was promoted to become the national lead.
This follows further reporting last month which revealed that Dominic Beck had been selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley, despite the fact that he also served on the Rotherham Council cabinet, alongside Hussain, and was also forced to resign following the Casey Report. Beck stood down following the investigation.
These two men were both implicated in the cover-up of the largest sex abuse scandal of this century, and possibly also of the last century. The number of victims in Rotherham alone dwarfs the number of victims abused by Jimmy Savile, and it is believed that across the UK it is “highly likely that the number of victims stretches into the tens of thousands.” The scale of this scandal is almost certainly far larger than we know, given how little investigation there has been, and how few consequences have been visited upon those involved.
I suspect that future historians will be puzzled by these last few decades, during which the widespread prostitution of children by organised criminal gangs — sometimes escalating to murder — was met with embarrassed silence in much of the media and among most feminists. This was even while far less serious incidents (say, Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle) were met with outrage. Why would feminists jump to the defence of a princess, but raise barely a peep in response to the raped 11-year-old branded with the initial of her rapist?
One reason, among several, was a fear of appearing racist. As former Greater Manchester Police constable turned whistleblower Maggie Oliver writes bluntly of the scandal in Rochdale, “the people at the top perceived the ethnicity of the offenders and the low status of poor white girls as a toxic mix.” As this scandal has unfolded over the last twenty years, most of those in positions of power (including many feminists) have cared far too little about the victims and far too much about their own reputations.
Which is why there is yet to be a true reckoning. Of the dozens of towns and cities targeted by these gangs, in only one — Rotherham — has an investigation been carried out by the National Crime Agency (NCA), the body best suited to independent investigations of this magnitude. While the Casey Report concluded in 2015 that, at a “conservative estimate”, 1,400 girls were sexually exploited between 1997 and 2013 in Rotherham, the NCA’s subsequent investigation revised the number of victims during this period up to 1,510. As part of the NCA’s Operation Stovewood, 209 people have so far been arrested, with 20 convicted.
During his leadership tilt last summer, Rishi Sunak promised that as Prime Minister he would “hunt down grooming gangs.” As his campaign website detailed:
The examples of Mahroof Hussain and Dominic Beck show us that the time is now for the Prime Minister to act on this promise.
Because, even now, the left liberal media runs shy of accurately reporting the problem – for fear of being being accused of racism or, even worse in their eyes, islamophobia.
The problem of “Asian grooming gangs” was discussed when the story broke and could no longer be ignored – but why “Asian”? These girls were not raped and abused by Japanese, Chinese or Korean men, nor Indians. The perpetrators were predominantly men of Pakistani Muslim heritage, yet the press and even the Civil Service seemed terrified of actually stating that fact.
The Guardian ran a headline –
“Most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men, Home Office report says.”
“Study of England, Scotland and Wales dispels myth of ‘Asian grooming gangs’ popularised by far right”
The Home Office research, which lumped together all child sex offenders, seemed desparate to avoid noticing that with the specific problem of large scale, organised “grooming gangs” the overrepresentation of British Pakistani Muslim men was obvious – yet troubling enough that the Home Office sat on the report for 2 years before Priti Patel’s insistence, and an FOI request, led to it being given to the press. The Child Exploitation and Online Protection Command noted that, of the 306 offenders identified, over three quarters were of South Asian Muslim heritage, despite that community making up approximately 2% of the male UK population.
The above-mentioned Guardian article was published at the same time that the paper was filled with #MeToo stories. Some of which were genuinely awful, some of which were so trivial as to beggar belief. The Defence Secretary saw his political career ended over the unwanted touch of a knee – despite the fact that the knee in question belonged to Julia Hartley-Brewer, who said she’d dealt with the matter herself (by threatening to punch the MP) and it really didn’t need to be a scandal, and that she certainly wasn’t a “victim”.
So, at a moment when the bien pensant press were so finely tuned to #MeToo atrocities that an unwanted touch of a knee or even a suggestive remark was being treated as serious sexual assault, where were they on the actual, systematised rape, drugging and torture of white, working class girls in UK cities? They were deflecting, obfuscating and seemingly ducking for cover.
Why the uncomfortable silence? Well, at a guess, because they found both the perpetrators and victims inconvenient. They didn’t fit the narrative.
It was this inability to recognise, report and tackle the problem honestly that led to the police and local authorities being so paralysed by fear of being labelled islamophobic.
Not being free to even notice, let alone discuss, the cultural element to this is a serious problem and only provides cover in which such hideous crimes can go on in our midst, unchallenged.
Long before the Times (note not the Three Monkey BBC which had local ‘journalists’ embedded in ALL of the tens of towns afflicted by this plague) courageously broke the story, Channel Four tried to make a documentary. Result? The local police hounded THEM, fearful that the truth would incite civil unrest (and no doubt their sorry incompetence). The BBC actively suppressed the story, working with State Children Commissioner to suggest there was no ethic marker. They must have known it was a lie. So too Labour who screeched the same way. Then later – quite shamelessly – they make a drama series on it!!!. But look it up. They declared they were interested only in the female victims of men …and not the specifc perpetrators. The record of the BBC on this horror should see the Charter removed but no one will do the audit. It dwarfes the likes of scandals like Savile and their extra judicial witch hunting of gay MPs, Cliff, Generals and more. Shame.
The simple answer to the question why there has been no reckoning for the perpetrators and facilitators of one of the gravest crimes ever committed on these shores is one we actually all know; we inhabit an avowedly multicultural state whose warped equality laws make it impossible for our allegedly ‘structurally racist’ white society to name and shame and pursue perpetrators who are from the nine victim groups who have been granted hiher privileged status in law A pyschological terror of discrimination and groupthink mania similar to that in China 1968 has taken hold of the British State and public sector – law, police media all. The BBC no longer uses the words Muslim or Islam in connection with terror cases like David Ames and blathers instead about hate speak on social media. This pathological cowardice sees fear of alleged racism trump the protection of young workimg class teen white girls and society. The meek police try and make us believe that a few far right nutters pose a greater threat than Islamists. A base pathetic propagandist knee bend. We can do the math. Our State and media has been utterly corrupted by this equality derangement. And the worst of it is; we all know it. We know there will never be a reckoning. Shame on them all.
Well said, Louise Perry! It’s about time these supine cowards were sacked. Shame on the Tories for caving in to the PC mob on this
I hadn’t realised that most of the towns have not had a proper independent investigation. Is this because the local police forces or politicians have to instigate this?
They have all been told not to even mention it, let alone investigate.
It was all hushed up originally when the Director of Public Prosecutions, responsible for who is or is not prosecuted in the UK, decided not to follow up any form of investigation or prosecutions.
Now, who was the DPP at that time and did he become a politician and even leader of a big political party whose deputy leader has a ginger growler.
“the Casey Report named him as one of the figures who had “suppressed discussion” of grooming gangs operating in the town.”
So an ideal candidate for “suppressing discussion” of the real problems of the NHS which is certainly not an excess of Islamaphobia or a lack of minority inclusion. It just shows how captured the NHS is by the leftist woke class at the administrative level that this creature has been provided this no doubt well paying sinecure.
No doubt he thought his co-religionists should be entitled to a bit more inclusion and diversity in their sexual lives.
