Why feminists should fear a declining birth rate
The example of South Korea is a warning shot
In an article for the Atlantic, Anna Louie Sussman examines why South Korea’s total fertility rate has fallen so precipitously. In what the Koreans call a “gender war”, Sussman suggests that the cause is the “deterioration in relations between women and men”. “I think the most fundamental issue at hand is that a lot of girls realize that they don’t really have to do this anymore,” one South Korean women tells the author. “They can just opt out.”
The fertility issue is hardly unique to South Korea. Look at the comments on any piece in the UK media about our own falling birth rates, and at least half will say something along the lines of “good thing too.” “All our environmental problems become easier to solve with fewer people” is the view taken by David Attenborough, along with many other environmentalists and feminists. You don’t have to look far to find people cheering on the dwindling of our species.
But it is odd to hear such passivity from South Koreans, of all people, given that their government is certainly not relaxed about low fertility. In 2005, it introduced the ‘Framework Act on Low Birth Rate in an Aging Society’ in an attempt to reverse the trend, and has so far invested $150 billion in pro-natal policies. All to no avail, as the Atlantic piece makes clear.
The existential threat to South Korea is more urgent than for most countries. With a total fertility rate of 0.78, South Korea’s current population of 51 million will likely decline to just 15 million by 2100. Meanwhile the North Korean population of 26 million is expected to drop only slightly to 23 million. In other words, South Korea’s much poorer, much more authoritarian neighbour is currently half its population size — but, within the lifetimes of babies being born in Korea today, that balance will be upturned.
The example of South Korea should be a warning to those who welcome a decline in the size of the global human population, because the truth of the matter is that birth rates are not falling evenly across the whole world, and nor are they falling gently. What we are seeing, instead, is precipitous falls in some rich countries, and among some sub-populations in particular, leading to some extreme political phenomena.
Take the UK, which is likely to face enormous demographic changes as a result of uneven fertility rates. For instance, it is becoming increasingly clear that one of the strongest predictors of fertility is religiosity: more religious people have more children, and a tendency towards religiosity is moderately heritable. Having suffered the humiliation of the atheist revolution, it seems that believers are set to have the last laugh. Which is bad news for secular feminists, among others, given the very direct conflict between their values and those of the ancient religious traditions that are set to surge.
But then here’s the thing: the future belongs to those who show up, which means that the South Koreans who hope that the whole country will “simply disappear” are likely to get their wish. The question we have yet to answer is whether it is possible in the long term to sustain the kind of affluent, urban, secular culture represented by South Korea, or whether we will always revert back to the poverty, parochialism, and rigid control of women that characterised most of human history. In other words, is it possible to be modern and fertile? So far, the answer appears to be ‘no’.
We’ve had the golden age, the world reached it’s pinnacle and is now plummeting back towards the dark ages in all areas.
The famous Attenborough quote is:
“All of our environmental problems become easier to solve with fewer people, and harder – and ultimately impossible – to solve with ever more people.”
So… is the risk to feminism greater than the risk of environmental problems?
Every complicated problem and its responses involves trade offs – so do we ‘decide’ now for the benefit of future generations, or do we do our best to fumble our way forward?
It’s a false premise. Falling birth rates will only temporarily reduce population and help the environment, because those countries or world-views which don’t have this problem will take over, after tumultuous global re-ordering which may take a mere handful of generations. Then the population comes back more than ever, but without the things that cause both declining birth rates and feminism etc.
My response to Attenborough would be a thought experiment: imagine some technology emerges before your time is up, that allows you to revert back to your body and health as was in your mid twenties, and also thereafter prolong your life indefinitely. Would you take the option or would you eschew it and let your life expire?
‘To extend life artificially is tasteless.’ – Albert Einstein
I would certainly choose to die in such a circumstance, and I think many people would. But you have a point that a lot of people wouldn’t.
We know there are people working on making immortality a reality. I sincerely hope they fail, but we have no idea when or if they’ll succeed, and just how many people will choose to take it (or be able to). All bets are off if you choose to factor immortality into the equation.
“I think the most fundamental issue at hand is that a lot of girls realize that they don’t really have to do this anymore,”
Maybe, but I think a lot of young men have decided that the whole proposition is is so toxic that they would not touch it even with someone else’s barge pole.
You should watch the documentary Birthgap on Youtube.
The filmmaker finds that contrary to the accepted idea that families have gotten smaller, the number of 2, 3 and 4 child families has not dropped in most countries. The average family size in the UK is still 2.4 children. But the number of women having no children has sky-rocketed. This is what has brought down the overall birth rate.
He also interviewed thousands of childless women in their 40s and his conclusion was that 90% of them were Involuntarily Childless. That is they wanted kids but left it too late to get married and down to business. The other 10% were either physically incapable of getting pregnant or genuinely didn’t want kids.
He draws no conclusion on why this has happened. But it is an interesting bit of research.
Not an answer l imagine the author and many others will regard with anything other than alarm and distaste, but….
There’s always technology. Technology can (soon enough) completely break the link between human reproductive biology and culture, and the size of the human population. The question, if what then emerges thereafter is in fact at all humanity as we know it, is moot. And again, not an addendum many will find remotely palatable, but to my eyes, it is not a given that humanity will in fact fix the rapidly dwindling size of the human population by using technology to do so, even when it can. Because, it’s at that point a matter of priorities, as in, why would it?
