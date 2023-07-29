Why doesn’t Gen Z want children?
The younger generation is being infantilised well into adulthood
A new survey reveals that only 55% of Gen Z and millennials plan to have children. One in four of those surveyed, aged between 18 and 34, has ruled out parenthood entirely, with the most common reason cited being “wanting time for themselves”.
Why this increasing need for more “me time”? A likely reason is that young people are now navigating an era of “extended adolescence”.
In recent decades, various shifts, from the rising cost of living to the expansion of higher education, have led to both millennials and Gen Z reaching traditional milestones much later than their predecessors. Millennials are living at home, as well as delaying marriage and procreation, in record numbers. Meanwhile, members of Gen Z are less likely to have experienced adult activities like going on a date, working for pay, learning to drive, or having sex, compared to teens in the preceding five decades. Given that many young adults still feel like children themselves, it’s no surprise that they are delaying or rejecting parenthood, choosing instead to extend their “me time”.
Modern culture also continually facilitates and encourages this extended adolescence. In our materialistic and individual-centred age, the pursuit of personal desires and self-discovery is often valued above all else, with traditional bonds seen as constraints.
Research by Professor Jean Twenge and her colleagues has examined the values of high school seniors from 1976 to 2006. They discovered that millennials are increasingly driven by extrinsic concerns such as money, fame and image, while moving away from intrinsic concerns like community and affiliation. These increasingly individualistic values likely contribute to younger generations’ adoption of a “slower life strategy”. Twenge observes that contemporary early adulthood now involves taking more time for self-exploration in one’s twenties, a pursuit not common in traditional collectivist societies.
Corporations, educational institutions and popular culture reinforce this cultural shift, capitalising on our prolonged adolescence. Take, for instance, the rise of therapy culture and a rapidly expanding trillion-dollar wellness market, which constantly encourage us to spend more money on ourselves, prioritise “me time” and cater to our “inner child”. Our infantilisation is indulged and commodified across various industries, from universities providing students with colouring books, bubbles and Play-Doh to the booming market for childlike activities and products such as “kidult” toys and adult Happy Meals.
While we now enjoy more freedoms and opportunities than previous generations, delaying adulthood and focusing on ourselves also come with significant consequences. Women especially face limited choices if they wait too long to have children. But delayed adulthood also comes at a cost for young men, many of whom feel increasingly lost and depressed with modern life. Contemporary culture keeps us all straddling a strange, intermediate state in which we face the pressures of adult life but are encouraged to cling to and prolong our “selfish years” as long as possible.
Yet with record levels of mental health problems, and a deepening sense of nihilism and disillusionment, perhaps what young people need is a culture that encourages responsibility, personal sacrifice, and commitments that stretch beyond self-indulgence and endless “me time”. Notably, numerous studies show that meeting the needs of others can better fulfil our psychological wellbeing than focusing solely on ourselves.
Not everyone needs to have children, but younger generations are being failed by a culture that places excessive emphasis on the individual, treats them like perpetual teenagers, and glamorises living in a liminal state of prolonged adolescence. As many of us flail through our twenties and thirties, trying to find meaning in the limitless freedoms and indulgences of modern life, some might one day realise, with regret, that we focused too much time on ourselves. Then, we’ll wonder what we may have missed.
My daughter does want children, she just doesn’t want to bring them up here, in the UK. She recognises that children need boundaries and structure and positive adult influences. What she has seen, working with children, are parents who have little time and patience for their own offspring and leave them to run feral and, in turn, influencing their peers. It’s like Lord of the flies! Couple that with social media fad contagion on issues such as transgenderism and the future isn’t pretty.
I went on a training course years back and the trainer had a never-ending supply of sweets and silly plastic toys to get us through it. Just as if we were toddlers. I was amazed but everyone else seemed to think that this was normal.
Gen Z? Or has the trend towards infantilism been going rather longer?
There is a great deal to be said for making an early start to one’s working life and to one’s parenting life, and experiencing the vicissitudes of life as one does so. It is a process that used to be described as the “knocking off of rough corners”
I have always regarded further education as a questionable thing. I accept the academic benefit, but it has always smacked slightly of an avoidance of growing up.
The lessons that people learn at university can almost all be learned in an active workplace – along with many others, possibly even more useful, and normally these lessons are learned a great deal faster “out there in real life”.
As I grew up and became an employer at an early age, I normally found that my harder working and more successful employees were those who were coming straight from school. They seemed hungrier and with more to prove, and less self-satisfaction and self-entitlement.
As for “me time”. Well, it is otherwise known as self-indulgence. It tends to be a pretty negative thing, often even for the person who is self-indulging. But it is sold to people as “self care”. The word selfish springs to mind, I have to say.
The old saying was “spare the rod and spoil the child”. It is as true now as ever it was. If we are spared life’s rod, we are spoiled – and we see the result around us everywhere.
I’ve said before that having children is no fun but having had children is the best.
Perhaps deferred gratification is no longer so attractive?
These increasingly individualistic values
They aren’t simply individualistic values, they are narcissistic, they don’t just lack community they lack depth.
One can be individualistic without being completely shallow – indeed many artists and writers seem to be just that. In some ways Gen Z are less individualistic: they are less independent and self reliant, for example. They expect the world to revolve round them, without the effort of having to make it spin.
It is narcissism on which Twenge focuses – and it’s narcissism that we are seeing.
some might one day realise, with regret, that we focused too much time on ourselves. Then, we’ll wonder what we may have missed.
Equally, one could have written this:
some might one day realise, with regret, that we focused too much time on having children. Then, we’ll wonder what we may have missed.
Why is it that people with children think being child-free is some kind of problem to be solved?
It’s not. We like it.
You think you like it. We know what liking life is really like.
He’s obviously very young.
Same again, what the child-free would say to parents:
You think you like it. We know what liking life is really like.
Who’s going to look after you when you’re old?
That’s not a good enough reason to have children, and a bit of gamble to assume they would want to look after me.
