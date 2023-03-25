Why do young people still support lockdowns?
A suspicion of democracy has bred an authoritarian streak
It’s been three years since then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that normal life would be indefinitely halted. Yet, despite the growing body of evidence proving pandemic mismanagement, a new poll from UnHerd Britain has shown that there is still widespread support for the Government’s lockdown measures. Most surprisingly, despite being the generation most socially impacted, young people continue to show high levels of support for lockdown.
The UnHerd poll shows that 54% of people in the UK do not think, retrospectively, that lockdowns were a mistake, with almost a third (30%) still in strong support of them. Among those in my age group of 18-24, 41% disagree with the idea that the lockdowns were misguided, with 34% in agreement. In this respect they are more pro-lockdown than the 25-34 age bracket, where 39% think the policy was a mistake. This is worryingly compounded by a recent YouGov poll showing that over half (51%) of those aged 18-24 think that Government measures during the pandemic weren’t strict enough.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
At first, these numbers are startling. Do young people really wish they were locked up at home for longer, losing more of the best years of their lives? Yet this is less surprising when we consider how youth support for lockdowns is matched by an increasing sympathy for authoritarianism. This scepticism of democracy is now well-documented, with research noting that this is “the first generation in living memory to have a global majority who are dissatisfied with the way democracy works while in their twenties and thirties”. The reasons for this are complex, but the “democratic disconnect”, it is argued, is largely due to democracy’s failure to deliver important outcomes for young people.
As liberal democracies increasingly fail to deliver the promise of greater opportunity and prosperity, the young may be increasingly drawn towards forms of organising society that are detached from social and political participation. But it seems that young people today don’t have the political organisation, knowledge, or desire to rage against the machine — or even to develop a substantive social and political critique of it. To affect change in the real world would mean unplugging from what Mark Fisher called “the communicative sensation-stimulus matrix of texting, YouTube and fast food; to be denied, for a moment, the constant flow of sugary gratification on demand”. And nothing facilitated this virtual matrix like lockdown. No wonder young people weren’t bothered about leaving the house and claiming back their freedom.
Youth support for lockdowns may also be attributed to a worrying reliance on the Government to solve all of their problems. The historian Christopher Lasch once said that “the atrophy of informal controls leads irresistibly to the expansion of bureaucratic controls”. And in a world where members of Gen Z have never known anything but the formal bureaucratic controls of modern liberal democracies, can we really be surprised by their lack of faith in the informal controls of civic duty and personal responsibility? Of course informal controls could not be trusted to stop the spread of Covid-19, just as informal sanctions cannot be used to stop the spread of hate and misinformation. For many young people today, personal civic duty is an empty concept. Safety and common standards can only be upheld by the state.
In the confused Gen Z psyche, lockdowns are a bit like what university has become — nothing more than a comforting formal restraint on the overwhelming prospect of freedom.
“Why do young people still support lockdowns?”
At least some of them probably wish to put off engaging with the world of jobs and adult responsibilities – there is probably some truth in the view that it is tough to get started when you are young.
Similarly may young people may have seized the opportunity to delay engaging in the adult world by going to University. Although University often provides a test bed for adult behavious…
Then there’s the gap year (between what?) before they’ve even started earning money. “Head in the clouds” lifestyle.
I’m always quite sceptical when I read articles based on polling younger people. Younger people tend to have very low response rates to surveys and those who do answer, tend to heavily skew middle class and left wing, their support is probably no deeper than, “if groups I perceived as right wing oppose lockdown, then I support it.”
We’ve seen over the past few years that polling companies are very bad at modelling the views of demographics which have low response rates to their surveys. Think of the surprise that greeted Brexit and Trumps election. Trying to extrapolate the views of large sections of society based on very little data rarely gives good results.
Agreed. If a majority of Gen-Zers think lockdown was a good thing the next step should be to do some research find out why. Instead we have the usual round of speculation which these opinion polls always provoke. Most of this is predictable. Commentators trot out their pet tropes about young people, lockdowns and (God spare us!) the rights and wrongs of vaccination.
Are you more prone to authoritarian politics when young is but one question the Author poses? Possibly some are. I always remember how many seemed attracted to far left SWP, Trotskyite groupings when I first went on to HE and how the Leninist stream of thinking percolated. All seems rather silly now, esp has most of the SWP adherents I knew ended up in the City.
So do ‘most’ grow out of it and we should not forget our own development when younger?
I’d also add that the random selection of youngsters I know generally favoured Lockdowns because they cared about the risk to family members and others. Of course when a few alcoholic drinks had been imbibed behaviour became temporary myopic, but when sober one felt the general attitude v creditable. (Separate issue whether lockdowns were necessary and debated elsewhere)
Of course informal controls could not be trusted to stop the spread of Covid-19
I thought that that was what Sweden did.
A lot of them have been over-mothered
Firstly as a Millennial who qualifies for the 25-34 bracket (albeit at the older end), I’m actually quite proud of my generation on this matter.
It’s interesting that we would be more sceptical than those in the age group beneath us who had their best years stolen, but I can’t think off the top of my head why. It could just be mistrust of the government, but I do also think that Gen Z prioritises equality while Millennials I think are more likely to prefer freedom over enforcing strict measures on the population during a relative crisis. I appreciate I’m going off on a tangent, but it’s something I find interesting.
There is a very good reason to accept lockdown policy: it was a reasonable and necessary attempt to protect people’s lives – and it could only be done collectively. Leaving it to individual choice without expliicit rules people were not going to stay home from the pub just because it might cause someone they do not know to get sick. MM blames authoritarian tendencies much like a deeply religious person who thinks that no matter which problem you are looking at, it was caused by people turning away from God.
Whether the lockdowns were the best policy in complete hindsight is a different discussion altogether.
Your argument doesn’t hold for Sweden where individual choice based on sensible guidelines was the adopted approach. It worked fine being able to go out unhindered, shopping, playing golf, other exercising. It was the best policy, no hindsight needed, we knew it at the time, especially comparing to my home country which I couldn’t visit for two years thanks to the insane woman in charge.
It worked for Sweden if conveniently ignoring all the people that died from covid needlessly.
Finland 8,967
Denmark 8,316
Norway 5,230
Sweden 23,777
Sweden – lowest number of excess deaths in the West apparently (2020-2022)
Another lockdown article and another analysis of how utterly stupid the respondents were to dare to burst the bubble of sceptic bias.
It’s perhaps worth returning to the format of the question – it’s not that people supported lockdown or thought it was a ‘great idea’. They don’t see it as a mistake however since it was a necessary evil to protect the vulnerable – a caring response for one’s fellow humans, despite the sacrifices. The analysis doesn’t need to go any deeper than that.
If the aim was to protec the vulnerable, we’d have taken measures that did that while allowing everyone else to go about their lives.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe