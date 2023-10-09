Why do progressives choose to live in dangerous areas?

Reaction

17:30

A spate of killings sheds light on the dangers of living in the wrong zip code

by Jukka Savolainen

Ryan Carson was killed in one of America’s most dangerous zip codes

In a random act of violence, Ryan Carson was stabbed to death on the streets of Brooklyn while waiting for a bus with his girlfriend. This tragedy has generated particular attention because Carson was a progressive social justice activist. A number of commentators on social media have suggested that he fell victim to the kinds of radical anti-police policies for which he and his girlfriend had advocated.

The killing of Carson was fourth in a series of recent assaults against political activists of far-Left persuasion. Given the intensity of the public discourse around race, crime, and justice in the United States, it is not surprising that such cases generate attention. However, is it fair to say that they were victims of their radical politics? To the extent that “personal is political” it is not far-fetched to suggest that the politically informed choices of these individuals contributed to their victimisation.

All these individuals were assaulted in or around their homes, located in urban neighbourhoods known for extremely high rates of violent crime. As described in Table 1, the specific locations where these activists were assaulted are among the most dangerous areas in the country. Based on their postal (ZIP) codes, all but one of these neighbourhoods earn a failing grade (F) for personal safety.

The Baltimore neighbourhood of Pava LaPere, who was killed in her apartment by a recidivistic sex offender, is ranked in the third percentile, which means that 97% of the ZIP codes in the United States are safer than where this affluent CEO chose to live.

Bedford Stuyvesant and Point Breeze aren’t much better. The Minneapolis neighbourhood where Shivanthi Sathanandan, a leader in the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, was brutally beaten on her driveway by armed teenagers, is ranked in the fifteenth percentile. Anyone who lives in the Twin Cities knows that North Minneapolis is dangerous.

All of these activists are either white or Asian college graduates who attended selective schools, such as University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins, and Pratt Institute. Sathanandan has a Master’s degree from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota. So why did these relatively privileged individuals choose to move into areas where most local residents live because they cannot afford anything better? I suspect their progressive values and politics played an important role.

As an academic sociologist, I have had plenty of opportunities to observe residential decision-making by Left-wing professionals. For example, when I was a visiting professor at the University of Minnesota, I noticed that most of the sociology professors lived in the urban enclaves of either St Paul or Minneapolis. I was renting a house in the affluent town of Edina, a decision that elicited light-hearted mockery from my colleagues. I quickly learned that it was incongruent with the identity of a sociology professor to reside among surgeons, corporate lawyers, and financial planners, within the vicinity of an upscale mall and designer stores.

Crime happens when a motivated offender encounters a suitable target in the absence of capable guardians. This is the core premise of a criminological doctrine known as the routine activities theory. This deceptively simple framework is different from other theories of crime in that it is less focused on understanding the criminal offender and more focused on the ecological dynamics that create criminal opportunities. By choosing to live in under-policed neighbourhoods with an over-supply of violent offenders, social justice activists and other progressive intellectuals render themselves as suitable targets for predatory offending.

In addition to mere residential proximity, it is possible that the tendency of social justice activists to downplay the problem of crime, combined with their antiracist disposition, cause them to take fewer precautions in situations of predictable danger. This could explain why Carson was waiting for a bus in a high crime area at 4am instead of taking an Uber and why LaPere opened the door to her apartment building and let in her eventual killer.

Do any of these considerations imply that the victims of these horrible crimes are morally responsible for the violence they experienced? Absolutely not. As we have known since the time of David Hume, one cannot derive “ought” from “is”. More, it should be clear to all decent people that there is never any justification for killing, robbing, or assaulting an innocent human being, regardless of the opportunity.