Why didn’t Angela Merkel listen to Donald Trump?
He warned the former Chancellor about the dangers of Russian oil dependence
In her first public appearance since leaving office, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended Berlin’s Russia policy during her 16-year tenure and expressed confidence in her successor, Olaf Scholz.
Judging by the newspaper headlines following her statements, there apparently was an expectation that she would apologise and take some responsibility for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, due to her policy of close economic and political cooperation with Moscow.
While in hindsight it is easy to condemn Ms. Merkel’s policy as a failure now, it is important to remember that just a few years ago she was hailed as both the leader of the West and the free world. This is in spite of the fact that her Russia policies were well-known, including opposition to a Ukrainian NATO membership, insistence on North Stream 2, and continuing to be an unreliable partner in matters of international security or financial commitments to NATO.
In fact, representatives of her government mocked then-President Donald Trump’s remarks at the 2018 UN General Assembly that “Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.”
In many ways, Ms. Merkel’s refusal to condemn her own Ostpolitik is understandable if we recognise that she was following the same playbook the US has been using in their own East-Policy with regards to China. Using economic integration as a means to open up and liberalise autocratic systems has been a popular concept in Berlin and Washington, until the more confrontative style of the Trump administration.
The idea of stability through economic cooperation was a clear continuation of Willy Brandt’s “change through rapprochement” that began in the 1960s. The Russian invasion of Ukraine was, according to Ms. Merkel, “an objective breach of all international laws and of everything that allows us in Europe to live in peace”, but insisted that diplomacy isn’t wrong just because it hasn’t worked.” She also claimed, however, that “military deterrence is the only language he understands”, leaving open the question why Germany did not do more to establish precisely such a deterrence, including being a more reliable NATO member in terms of defence spending and keeping her armed forces at a high level of readiness.
Ultimately Angela Merkel is not that different from her contemporary critics, who were happy to use Russia as a geopolitical boogeyman for domestic purposes (like the Trump collusion allegations) or a reliable supplier of energy, without believing that Moscow could have an independent agenda of its own.
It should have been clear that Russia’s cultivation of ties with former European politicians was part of a more ambitious strategy that openly unfolded with the annexation of Crimea in 2014. One is left wondering if it might have been a lack of imagination and knee-jerk opposition to everything coming from Donald Trump that caused such blindness on part of the political class and the media in the West. But to this day, none of them — Merkel included — have even apologised.
“Knee-jerk opposition to everything that came from Donald Trump” is precisely what all the bien-pensant world leaders lined up behind Merkel, “leader of the free world,” were engaging in.
After all, who can resist an open goal when the audience, so well trained by MSM, is guaranteed to applaud? Ridiculing and despising Trump was and still is the surest route to populist support, especially when the political elite in his own country mounted a 4 year coup attempt with the false and paid for Russiagate allegations.
Be it admonishing NATO members for failing to fulfill their spending commitments, or warning of dangerous Russian energy dependence, he was of course always wrong (and so rude!)
And now the most you will hear from his critics or most of MSM is that even a broken clock is right twice a day. But unless they are willing to recognise their own errors, they are likely to repeat them. Sadly.
The conformity of the German elite is usually unappreciated in the UK. There are three nations or organisations in particular that cannot be criticised in polite German society: Russia, Israel and the EU. Due obviously to guilt over Germany’s actions in WWII. Had Merkel questioned her own policy with which almost every member of the German elite agreed, she would have been shunned.
Of course there is also the possibility that, like Gerhard Schroder, she is on Moscow’s payroll and perhaps even has been since 1989.
And of course she cut her teeth as a junior apparatchik in the German Communist party, which always looked to the Soviet Union for policy direction.
Let’s not forget where she was born and raised.
Hard to believe the Germans needed convincing as Trump wasn’t the only one pointing out their growing dependence on Russia and also on China. Their export model and energy policy has tied them very closely to two very undemocratic Nations. Going to be a long road sorting that out
Not a bad article. But the question in the headline is easy to answer: No one outside the Republican electorate listened to Donald Trump because Donald Trump went out of his way to sound provocative and irresponsible – quite apart from showing open admiration for dictators like Putin. Trump may well have been right about a number of things (not including the crowds at his inauguration or his losing the election), but you do not convince people unless you make some minimal effort at being convincing.
When Trump criticised German energy policy, there was an embarrassed silence amongst the German delegation. They knew that what he said was true. It was just that none of the Germans was prepared to step out of line and be shunned professionally and personally.
Sounds reasonable
As we say stateside, “ain’t that the truth!”.
It was ever thus.
I have been a Trump supporter, but I agree that his rude, combative style was his undoing, both at home and abroad. There were simply too few of us who could see the value of his policies through the fog of his mean tweets.
Of course, if he had been simply another milquetoast moderate he would never have been elected and would have gotten very little accomplished.
Having worked in an international corporation with Europeans in the past, I admired their seemingly smooth continental sophistication, sometimes a too-cool-for-school demeanor. That said, I never once met what I would consider an ‘independent thinker’. Sheep breed well in Europe.
Baaaaahhh! to you ! 😉
Could agree more, what is needed is an honest charlatan like George Bush Jnr, who when he says “Saddam did 9/11”, you’ve got to believe him.
Sorry, but this is (yet) more cart-before-horse reasoning. There was nothing wrong with the EU running with Russian gas. worked for decades. What changed? The US orchestrated Maidan 2014 event and what followed after. All well recorded.
