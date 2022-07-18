Why did the ACLU push for gender self-ID in prisons?
A change in prison policy towards trans inmates had a predictable result
News that a women’s prison in New Jersey has recently moved a transgender prisoner to a male facility after impregnating two females highlights a grim fact: that the movement we once knew as the Left has been colonised by an elite campaign to abolish material reality to the detriment of everyone else.
Demi Minor, a male serving 30 years for manslaughter, was housed in a women’s prison. This followed prison policy changes resulting from a court case pursued by the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of a transgender prisoner who sued the New Jersey prison system in 2019 for being refused the right to be moved to a women’s prison.
The ACLU won a negotiated settlement in June 2021 on this case, forcing the New Jersey prison system to house inmates by gender identity. Since then, around 27 transgender inmates have been moved to Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, despite feminist protests pleading for prisons to remain single sex. And the wholly foreseeable consequence has been prisoners having heterosexual sex, an activity which (in the days before we began taking Humpty Dumptyism seriously as a political project) was widely understood to come with a risk of pregnancy.
The fact that the ACLU pursued the right of males to be housed in a female prison while disregarding this obvious outcome is itself an effect of a longstanding elite belief that humans can and should pursue ever greater freedom from material reality: a project that’s fundamentally about technology. The pursuit of ‘gender identity’ over biological sex, for example, is downstream of technology levelling many obvious asymmetries between the sexes: work is increasingly knowledge-based rather than manual, while contraception has flattened reproductive asymmetries.
This made it seem possible that we could discard as outdated and ‘patriarchal’ all those social norms oriented toward making sure everyone works as much as they can physically manage, or else minimising the risk of socially costly unwanted pregnancies. In turn, this allowed many to imagine that we could treat biological sex as politically irrelevant, even to the question of whether someone is a ‘woman’ or not.
But sex dimorphism has not, in fact, gone away. Pretending otherwise only works to the extent that your daily life involves limited contact with material reality. Far fewer farmers or scaffolders see the world this way than lawyers or academics. Outside knowledge-class filter bubbles on both sides of the pond, most people know that sex is salient as ever: the UK campaigning group Sex Matters, for example, launched a new study today that shows quite how extreme the ACLU’s approach is. The survey revealed that 98% of the British public want to be able to change, shower and use the toilet in private, away from members of the opposite sex, an option now off the table for female prisoners in New Jersey thanks to the ACLU’s ‘civil rights’ campaigning.
Viewed from a materialist angle, the campaign looks unnervingly like knowledge-class self-dealing. For if you’re a female lawyer or charity worker, it isn’t in your interests at all to acknowledge that sex might ever be an issue. You wouldn’t thank someone for suggesting that your ability to perform in the workplace alongside male colleagues is in any way affected by your sex. A knowledge-class organisation like the ACLU is full of lawyers and charity workers and around 60% female. You’d expect its staff to be enthusiastic about a policy that aligns with their class interests, and whose downsides they’re never likely to experience.
‘Progress’, then, is increasingly the name we give to the elite-driven war on reality, whose benefits accrue at the top of the social hierarchy and whose negative externalities cluster at the bottom. Rather than engaging in futile ideological arguments against this covert class war, those on the side of reality should use reality’s weapons, and explore ways of obstructing the financial support that allows this assault to continue.
But sex dimorphism has not, in fact, gone away.
Neither has manual work: in my own country (a Western, developed one), official statistics show that 47% of GDP by sector is in “Industry, Construction, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry”. The rest is made up of “Information and Communication, Professional, Admin and Support Services, Public Administration, Real Estate, Finance, Education, Health, Arts, Entertainment…” A lot of the employment in the Health sector will be manual – porters, cleaners, carers.
So this article is spot-on: the NGOs, the activists, and their cheerleaders in “knowledge work” who seek to deny or minimize material reality really do need to be called out for what they are doing – they are committing a class war on working-class people and their interests.
Yup, withdraw their tax payer funded support and see how long their ideology lasts.
Excellent article. Thanks.
Elitism is the formal, academic name for egocentricity and, in its most base form, selfishness. The idea that a select few know better than anyone/everyone is only ever promoted by the select few to force feed their own self interest as somehow good for everyone. But even if it’s not…well, tough. Sometimes that just how progress works.
What lunacy enabled this legislation? A crazy self-serving minority should never decide for the majority. Biologically the sexes cannot reverse, and it is erroneous to conflate physical and intellectual equality.
This article hits the nail on the head but it leaves some on the right in a dilemma. Far from being the neo-Marxist movement they, and indeed those on the left claim to be, the progressive left are better understood as a reactionary bourgeois movement, acting in their own class interests to preserve their economic advantages.
In an ironic twist, Marxism has become a front for anti-Marxist ideologies. The question is, can the right get over its visceral aversion to all things pertaining to class based struggle and forge a new lasting economic and electoral coalition with those excluded from progressives “reality”?
Exactly.
Ideological arguments are “futile” because, as I’ve stated previously, those feminists and other progressives who try to make them are likewise at war with reality. Their concerns are seen as nit-picking and querulous by the vanguard of “Progress.”
Their fellow elites dismiss them as class traitors — which they are.
So-called TERFs and their arguments command the same sway in their own movement as Clarence Thomas and Shelby Steele do in the American Black movement.
That’s a shame in both instances, but it is the reality. Best to face it, to stop arguing and to start forcing folks to behave.
I think, unfortunately, you could be right; they (i.e. the “woke” elites) are the ones to have shut down discussion and debate therefore it should be accepted by them that the only recourse for those who disagree is compulsion, not physical force, but the use of the law and a kind of civil disobedience. But, my question is – how can they be forced to behave when most of those in the enforcing positions have signed up to their ideology?
