Why are trans activists trying to cancel a ‘silencing women’ event?
Protesters claim that a talk on sex-based research is transphobic
Female academics have a lot to talk about these days. Professors have been targeted, subjected to campaigns of harassment, and some have left academia altogether. On Wednesday, I’m chairing a meeting called ‘Silencing Women: Academic Freedom and Unthinkable Thoughts’, where three distinguished professors will talk about their fight for sex-based research — and activists are trying to stop it going ahead.
Yes, you did read that right. The response of activists to female academics talking about how accusations of ‘transphobia’ are being used to silence them, is to try and silence them again. ‘We believe this event should not go ahead’, says a petition on Change.org, claiming ‘it will encourage transphobia…and this will be to the detriment of the safety of trans people’.
A protest has been organised outside the event, which is at the Taliesin Arts Centre at (but not organised by) Swansea University. The organisers claim that the university was warned that the event would ‘cause discomfort and alarm among the university trans community’ and place trans staff and students ‘in the firing line’.
This is complete nonsense. The right to assemble and speak about issues that affect half the population is essential in a democracy. But it’s also clear that the protest is based on a misrepresentation of the work of the three academics — Professors Jo Phoenix, Alice Sullivan and Judith Suissa — who will be speaking on Wednesday evening. None of them has ever sought to ‘erase trans people’s identities’, a claim that’s often made to undermine perfectly reasonable arguments.
Phoenix, a criminologist who is suing the Open University for constructive dismissal, seems to be a particular target because of her research on the impact of housing trans-identified males in women’s prisons. It’s vital that public policy is based on evidence, such as the impact of replacing ‘sex’ with ‘gender’ when collecting data, and that’s what is currently under threat from an extreme ideology bent on destroying sex categories.
But it’s worse than that. The implication is that even discussing women’s rights poses a threat to transgender people, a smear that reverses the stark reality of what’s going on. For several years now, feminists have been unable to hold meetings without having to get past protesters who shout abuse and even threaten sexual violence. Organisers of events like the one on Wednesday have to provide security for speakers and attendees, to make sure we can get in and out of venues safely.
Three years ago this week, I was at a meeting in West London when trans activists set off smoke bombs and jumped out of the darkness to photograph us as we left the building. I’ve seen photographs of events where masked men scream abuse into women’s faces. I’ve seen a placard calling for ’terfs’ to be beheaded. A documentary I took part in, Adult Human Female, has had screenings cancelled and is struggling to find venues after protests from activists. Organisers of the protest against the ‘Silencing Women’ event in Swansea say we’re ‘more than welcome to hold it elsewhere’, as though the same thing wouldn’t happen again.
At one level, we’ve reached peak absurdity. Even on International Women’s Day, it seems, women are no longer free to speak about…free speech. But it should mark a turning point, a moment when universities, politicians and institutions take a stand. It’s feminists whose rights are under threat and whose safety is in question, not the extremists who are once again trying to silence us.
Thank You for your courage. My son is an adult human female with sex dysphoria; transitioning has greatly relieved his dysphoria & I am thankful that for him transitioning worked. I believe the neurologists who claim sex dysphoria is a rare neurological condition that affects the part of our brain dealing with self perception. I do NOT believe in “Gender Identity” which has no more basis in reality than Astrology.
My son is GROSSLY misrepresented by Trans “Activists” who are dominated by male perverts who hate women & have zero concern for children.
Thank You for taking a stand against these lunatics. They are fueling a backlash against people suffering from actual sex dysphoria by equating them with AGP creeps. They are fueling contempt for trans people – NOT GC feminists or Matt Walsh.
Keep fighting the good fight. Thank You.
I am sorry to hear your child has sex dysphoria but your comment that “My son is an adult human female” is nonsensical, and also confusing. If your child is an adult human female then she is your daughter not your son; if your child is your son then he is not an adult human female.
In a simpler world what you say would be true – but then in a simpler world nobody could be allowed to transition. There is nothing to stop us from allowing people to transition and using the words and pronouns for the new gender when reasonably possible. It helps the people with dysphoria, and where the focus is on social interactions rather than sex or biology it can even make sense, once we are used to it. It would be kind of mean to insist on ‘my daughter’ for someone who desperately wants to live as a male and otherwise makes trouble for no one. Anyway, why is “My son is an adult human female” any worse than calling your female adoptive parent ‘my mother’?
I assume the activists are too dense to realise that the greatest threat to how people view Trans-People is themselves and actions like this? Their dogmatic and fundamentalist views (which also ignore basic reality) will do them no favours and I don’t want to support a cause that relies on intimidation alone to try and “win” people over.
Best wishes for your event, Ms. Smith.
Indeed, and it’d be good to see Unherd publishing an article by way of follow-up after the event; not just to inform about how the event proceeded but details of the discussion.
These gender fascists will not stop. Women will need protectors willing and able to use violence to turn them back. What’s coming will make the heretofore metaphorical term “Culture War” for Progressive Woke belligerence viciously literal.
The title of this piece poses a question that is pointless (and yes, I am aware author are not responsible for clickbaity titles).
It’s like asking, “Why do Bears not take a dump in a nice warm WC with a bidet and chintz curtains?”
Yes, it’s a bit tautological.
We have women’s day to look forward to. I am sure there will be plenty of interesting interviews to enjoy (assuming there isn’t going to be another, very short, COVID epidemic).
It causes cognitive dissonance in saying that trans women are women.
