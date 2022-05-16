Why are progressives so afraid of Right-wing comedy?
A new book warns that it is a 'monster' the Left can't ignore
‘The mere mention of right-wing comedy provoked raised eyebrows and dropped jaws during our countless Zoom calls throughout the pandemic,’ write Matt Sienkiewicz and Nick Marx in their new book That’s Not Funny: How the Right Makes Comedy Work For Them. “We were, it seemed to many, playing with an obvious oxymoron.”
Sienkiewicz and Marx disagree, though. Their contention is that Right-wing humour is a force to be reckoned with. “Closing our eyes,” they write, “doesn’t make the monster go away.”
There are two questions here: does Right-wing comedy succeed as propaganda and does it succeed as, well, comedy? The answer to the first question is inarguably yes. The likes of Greg Gutfeld and Steven Crowder, two conservative comedians, have huge audiences. And, as Sienkiewicz and Marx observe, humour was key to the success of Donald Trump in 2016.
But the tougher question is whether it’s funny. It is true that lot of Right-wing ‘comedy’ is limp and formulaic pandering. How many times can it be pointed out that AOC is an idiot? How many times can Steven Crowder do his uproarious ‘man wears a dress’ routine? The Right-wing commentator Benny Johnson’s new comedy show The Left Can’t Meme, meanwhile, is unwatchable.
Expand ‘Right-wing’ to ‘anti-woke’ though, and a lot of it is funny. The funniest people, by and large, are ideologically heterodox. In his biography of the great Peter Cook, Harry Thompson notes that Cook was “something of a chameleon” when it came to politics. He was a roving enemy of the pious, the pompous and the absurd — and this is what all comedy greats share too (indeed, South Park’s creators describe themselves as “equal opportunity offenders”).
In the scale of its absurdity and its self-righteousness, modern progressivism has turned not just Right-wing comedians against it, but the likes of Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan and podcasts like Cum Town or Legion of Skanks too. Even Sienkiewicz and Marx huff about how such comedians “overindulge in racist epithets and retrograde sexism under the guise of comic freedom and free expression,” which illustrates the bind in which most Left-wingers find themselves. Those of us who are genuinely on the Right should be grateful that so many people on the Left have done so much to make themselves look silly.
More explicitly, deliberately political comedy contains the seeds of its own unfunniness. Political opinions inevitably entail an element of sacredness, and sacredness doesn’t mix with comedy. They can sit alongside one another — as in the later works of Evelyn Waugh — but there is a difference between them. If only a few more political commentators would take note…
I think it is helpful to distinguish between comedy and satire, the best of “right wing” comedy is social commentary, satirising the positions taken by some parts of the left/woke collective. Much the same has always been true of the left, left wing comedy was much stronger when it tried to act as commentary on the perils of capitalism, rather than taking a specific stance to promote a position. At their best, they can straddle polarised positions and take aim at all. As a thought consider Bill Hicks – right wing or left wing ? Or simply uncategorisable ?
To me, this is requisite for any comedy that wants to get anywhere near politics, or social mores or current events, i.e., anything short of Henny Youngman one-liners:
“a roving enemy of the pious, the pompous and the absurd…”
The moment a certain “side” is taken off the operating table is when comedy goes from comedy to propaganda, and becomes far less funny. Good comedy keeps audiences on their feet. The comedian may skewer the piousness of the audience in the next breath after he just skewered that of the “other side.”
