Why are liberals less happy than conservatives?
Ambivalence about marriage and the family is bad for mental health
Liberals, especially liberal women, are significantly less likely to be happy with their lives and less satisfied with their “mental health”, compared to their conservative peers aged from 18-55.
This is the big takeaway from the 2022 American Family Survey, a striking new poll from YouGov and the Deseret News, which found that liberals are about 15 percentage points less likely to be “completely satisfied” with their lives.
The survey goes on to find that liberals are about 18 percentage points less likely to be “completely satisfied” with their “mental health” than conservatives. But the problem appears to be especially acute for liberal women, who register the lowest levels of satisfaction with their lives and mental health. Indeed, only 15% of liberal women in the age group surveyed are “completely satisfied” with their lives, compared to 31% of conservative women; likewise, only 15% of liberal women are “completely satisfied” with their mental health, compared to 36% of conservative women.
Two family factors have a lot to do with this ideological gap: marital status and family satisfaction. Given that conservatives aged 18-55 are about 20 percentage points more likely to be married, as well as 18 percentage points more likely to be satisfied with their families, the lesson here is obvious. Marriage and family are strongly linked to happiness and to personal mental health in particular.
On the family front, conservative Americans (not politicians, admittedly) have a major advantage, in large part because they are more likely to embrace the family-first values and virtues that steer them towards wedlock and fulfilling family lives. This appears to be especially true here for conservative women, who report the highest levels of satisfaction with their family lives.
The problem facing liberals, then, is that too many of them have embraced the false narrative that the path to happiness runs counter to marriage and family life, not towards it. They think independence, freedom and work will make them happy, which is why significant portions of the popular media are filled these days with stories celebrating divorce and singleness. A recent story by Molly Smith in Bloomberg, for instance, falsely claimed that “Women Who Stay Single and Don’t Have Kids Are Getting Richer” (in reality, married mothers are richest) and spotlighted childless, single women who claim personal happiness: in the words of one, “I love my life and feel very fulfilled.”
The challenge for progressives is to understand and appreciate that these women are outliers. The secret to happiness, for most men and women, involves marriage and a life based around the family. The challenge for conservatives, of course, is to find new cultural platforms to communicate the value of marriage and family life to a young adult audience fleeing from the very way of life most likely to increase their odds of happiness.
Liberals would be a great deal happier if they didn’t sit on Twitter all day, engaging with toxic negativity. Then they could join the rest of us in more positive and optimistic attitudes.
I often ask my liberal friends the same question. It never fails to raise a chuckle. “Great news – you must be happy, now that Dominick Cummings has finally gone?”. It never fails to completely sail over their head. Repeat ad nauseam, inserting whoever is the current hate figure responsible for all misery in the world : Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Priti Patel… As a former ‘liberal’ who grew out of itt, I can attest that they’re generally just incapable of celebrating good news. Perpetual misery absolves them of responsibility for whatever isn’t optimal in their own lives.
Ha! I do the same thing with a liberal friend who loathed Johnson, then berated Truss – asking him if he missed the chaos of Johnson. My mate is a very clever bloke, but loses his objectivity when discussing politics, which makes it easier to win debates. But it’s fascinating to see someone so clever, as many liberals no doubt are, have such intellectual blind spots.
It’s not just that conservatives are more likely to get married. It’s that getting married and raising children makes you finally grow up and become more “conservative”.
There nothing like being challenged by your own flesh and blood to puncture your left wing pieties.
It used to be said that the Left were fueled by the politics of envy and persistent envy is unsettling. Having achieved many of the things the Left were envious of they have pivoted to the politics of concern for the ‘oppressed’. Persistent concern, switching from favoured group to favoured group is also unsettling.
Spot on – it’s like a big guilt trip for having a nice life, made more extreme by social media allowing them to identify causes to support. In the old days they’d maybe have gone to deprived locations and supported vulnerable people instead of promoting victim culture and state intervention.
If (like many progressives ) you base your mental wellbeing on forcing others to act speak and think in accordance with your beliefs, you can expect to be less than satisfied with life.
Most people I know of a conservative persuasion are more concerned with the well being of their family and encouraging folk to do their best.
People looking for somebody to marry may have already figured out that the unhappily neurotic — i.e. those who score highly in the ‘neuroticism’ part of the Big 5 Personality test — aren’t what you should be looking for. Being married to one of these people is one of the things that is known to make for a very unhappy marriage.
Occam’s razor: the simplest theory that fits the facts and explains a phenomenon is often correct.
Could it be that liberal women are unhappy because they are liberal? And the solution is as simple: to stop being unhappy, perhaps stop being a liberal.
