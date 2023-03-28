Why are Americans dying so young?
US life expectancy is falling well behind Europe
Most of us Brits realise that the US is richer than the UK. But just how much richer still has the power to shock. In 2021, American GDP per capita was $69,185 while the mother country got by on just $46,542. In fact, viewed state by state, America is richer than almost all of Europe. Only special cases like Norway, Denmark and Switzerland do better.
However, before European readers feel too inferior, there’s a twist in the tale — despite their superior wealth, American lifespans are significantly shorter. In fact, as the above chart from NPR shows, the longevity gap between the US and comparable countries is widening.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Or, to to use a straight comparison between the US and UK, life expectancy for American men was 73.2 years compared to 78.7 years for their British counterparts. The difference between American and British women was somewhat narrower, but still marked — with the former at 79.1 years and the latter at 82.8 years.
Some of this is due to Covid-related factors. However, the long-term trend shows that the death gap was widening even before the pandemic.
Perhaps we can blame long-term factors like inequality. Just because America enjoys a higher level of GDP per capita than most of Europe doesn’t mean that the wealth is evenly distributed. However, this can’t be the whole — or even the main — explanation. As the NPR article makes clear, like-for-like comparisons — i.e. rich Americans with rich Europeans etc — still show the US at a disadvantage.
Indeed, the recent news that life expectancy is now longer in China than the US underlines the fact that Americans can only expect to live as long as the citizens of middle-income countries, never mind Europe or Japan.
So perhaps the problem is having too much money — and too many unhealthy habits to spend it on. After all, this is a country where a Republican presidential candidate once wrote a book entitled Quit digging your grave with a knife and fork. And yet, if one controls for factors like obesity and smoking, the long-term evidence is that Americans still die earlier.
So is America itself bad for your health? In a way, yes. And that’s because this is a country that excels at putting the means of self-destruction in its people’s hands — literally so in the case of guns, drugs and steering wheels.
In the US, firearm homicides per capita are 22 times higher than in the EU. The American opioid epidemic has no European equivalent — mainly because European healthcare systems didn’t hand out powerful painkillers like sweeties, which prepped the population for the illegal fentanyl trade. Meanwhile, the death rate on the roads is 12.4 per 100,000 people in the US compared to 2.9 in the UK.
There are many things to admire about the American people. Not least, that so many of them disregard the ideology of safetyism. Nevertheless, there is a price to pay for recklessness — and Americans in all walks of life are paying dearly.
Perhaps it’s a feature not a bug? What if Americans are wealthier because they are freer and more willing to take a risk, but the cost of those risks weighs heavily on life expectancy.
Given the choice would you prefer to die wealthy at 73 or to die poorer at 78?
How many Americans actually die richer than their European counterparts though? I’d guess the difference between the (mean) average and median salary in the States is much more pronounced than in other comparable nations
If you get to 73, you might want to reconsider your options….
I doubt that it is the rich entrepreneurs who die 5 years earlier!
As the Author alludes this is not a new trend. The difference evident for decades and been the subject of much debate between international health policy analysts for years – so we need a bit of caution about how much issues such as more recent Fentanyl explosion contribute, albeit certainly doesn’t help.
Of course it’s never just one thing. The fact c45k firearm deaths last year in US pretty unique. Obesity is more prevalent for sure. And the canary in the mine – inequality is greater and there seems to be something physical and psychological related to health and one’s positional status in a society.
Whilst the US spends almost double per capita on healthcare it’s much less evenly distributed than in Western Europe and certainly primary care of the type available in western Europe often lacking for millions.
Can’t possibly be anything to do with the obscene amount of pharmaceutical drugs that are pumped into their bodies, including the latest heavily mandated injections that contain unprecedented levels of toxic material.
Not really, because most of Europes vaccination rate was higher than the States
And if you are worried about that you ought to be banging on much more about the thousands of deaths from firearms. That’s a much more unique and clear statistical difference.
Those US commentators “feeling sorry” for England (entirely ignorant of geography, and much else) in another article should take note:
I feel sorry for the US, a dreadful parody of what the “free world” should look like.
We know there is significant health care disparities in the US and I would be interested to know if this longevity issue changes if childhood mortality is removed?
By this I mean – what would the comparitors be if we looked at expected life starting from (say) 50 years old? Thus removing higher childhood mortality.
There’s a risk involved in comparing bare population figures. Many ’causes’ may be proposed, but only single causes seized by activists.
If we were to collect extremely detailed data (rather than population averages) and subject it to multivariate analysis we might well be able to explain the difference between the highly abstracted statistics as 10% due to this cause, 5% due to that cause, and so on.
Having done all that… what are we going to do about it, if anything?
The article picked up on a few of the major ones though which would certainly cause the average to drop. Poor access to healthcare for those less well off, vast tent cities of homeless people addicted to opioids thanks to the way doctors earn kickbacks for prescribing them, a high murder rate (especially guns) compared to other first world countries and a high number of road deaths (which I must admit I can’t really think of a reason for)
On the road deaths, I read somewhere that they don’t really have roundabouts. Just intersections with traffic lights. But that might annecdata.
It’s true, they have no idea how a roundabout works. Junctions and traffic lights should be safer in theory though as you can only go when everything else has been stopped for you
If you travel in the US you might notice that the worst obesity is in areas that are very cold in winter. The population is nowadays protected from this cold by central heating and enclosed carports but still consumes the same volume of calories as before. Killed by comfort.
Doesn’t Texas have the fattest city in America? Not exactly the Antarctic there is it
Having an awful health ‘care’ system certainly doesn’t help; my wife has just told me about an article showing the bill for a lady who had just given birth to twins with no particular complications just the extra care that entails – total cost c.$250,000 and despite the very best medical insurance she had to pay out $6,000 herself – how does that leave the bottom half of society?
I get the impression that amateur sport in the USA is an outlier, the regulations on dodgy food additives etc are lax compared to Europe, and environmental protection can be minimal. Still at least government meddling is minimal (and still way too much apparently).
It would be interesting to see the stats on life expectancy for the top 50% of society as measured by income/wealth vs. the bottom 50% – do they exist? There is certainly a disparity in the UK.
There is an apposite article in today’s Guardian sort of on the subject (if you dare read it in case you get some sort of liberal infection): https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2023/mar/28/healthspan-revolution-how-to-live-long-strong-happy-life
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe