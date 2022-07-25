Why a Euro is now worth less than a dollar
Last week the euro slipped below parity with the US dollar for the first time in history. This marks a grim milestone, not only in economic terms but also for the long-term geopolitical relationship between the United States and Europe.
There are several reasons for the euro’s fall. The purely financial reasons are twofold. The ECB has been slower to raise interest rates than the Federal Reserve, which incentivises investors to switch capital from Europe to the United States to take advantage of the higher interest rates. The other purely financial reason for the decline is that markets are rocky. When there is turbulence in financial markets investors pile into dollar-denominated bonds — this is known as ‘flight to safety’.
Yet this is not the first time in history the Federal Reserve has had higher interest rates than the ECB. Nor is it the first time that panicked investors have piled into dollar bonds. Never before have these trends pushed the euro below parity. To understand this truly historic event we must consider the war in Ukraine and the accompanying energy crisis.
The sanctions that the United States and Europe have imposed on Russia have been met with a predictable response from Russia who appear to be choking off European gas supplies. No one is clear on how bad this is going to get because the Russians are being tactically vague about what they are going to do. In the worst-case scenario, the Russians would turn off the gas completely. In the more likely scenario they will only send a minimal amount of gas.
A gas shortage this winter would mean that European production would be subject to rolling blackouts. This, combined with much higher energy prices amid shortages, means higher inflation in Europe. For this reason, the markets are pushing the euro down relative to the dollar: they are pricing in the coming shortages and inflation.
There are major geopolitical implications. European leaders have already woken up to the fact that the sanctions against Russia have backfired, but they do not talk about it too loudly in public. They followed the United States’ lead on these sanctions, trusting that the Americans had a plan. Now they are waking up to the fact that the sanctions not harming the Russians very much, but they risk destroying the European economy.
In a sense then, you could read the falling euro as a spreading loss of faith in American leadership. There are already rumblings in the European capitals about the credibility of the American-led strategy on Ukraine. Every now and again, a leader will let what is being talked about behind the scenes slip in a public speech. A few days ago, for example, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that she feared “popular uprisings” due to gas shortages. Alarmingly, this is what European leaders are talking about in private.
Interesting that Victor Orban seems to have had a better handle on the issue of oil sanctions than the self regarding elite of the EU. Of course, something needed to be done to try to cripple the aggressive Russian regime but the chosen weapon seems to have severe drawbacks for the EU’s economy. German green policy seems to have left their economy at particular risk.
I don’t think it’s particularly ‘interesting’ that Organ has a better handle on events than Brussels. He is far more intelligent than they are and puts the interests of his people at the centre of his policies.
Absurd article. Of course the sanctions are hurting Russia, particularly the aerospace sector. For example, nothing other than the frame of an Orlan drone is actually made in Russia.
The United States is undergoing rapid demographic change (due to its open borders). By 2040, Western culture will decline to the status of a minority culture, and this country will cease being a Western nation. Hispanic culture will become the dominant culture. (In California, Western culture is already rejected by most residents, and Hispanic culture dominates.)
As we approach 2040, the quality of American leadership will steadily decline until it reaches the level of a typical Hispanic nation in Latin America. The quality of American organizations will also decline. An example of such an organization is the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention: the American response to the pandemic was much worse than the Japanese response, for example.
European governments must begin distancing themselves from Washington. European militaries and intelligence agencies must begin distancing themselves from the American military (and its proxy known as NATO) and the American intelligence community.
The Germans are in the best position to be the leader of the West. They should lead the West henceforth.
In what way is Hispanic culture less European than WASP culture?
Good point. And the fact is that many of the Hispanic politicians now emerging on the Republican side seem to be far more useful than the vast majority of WASP Republicans, many of whom are worthless RINOS.
You may be correct about the US, but I prefer Hispanic culture to the Islamic culture that will come to dominate Europe over the next few decades. And if you think Germany – governed as it is by an incompetency of greens and other loons – is capable of leading the West, you are mad.
