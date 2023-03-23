Who will represent the dissenting minority?
UnHerd polling shows that a populist strain in British politics persists
A new UnHerd Britain poll released today confirms that Britons still support lockdowns. When asked if they agreed with the statement that, in retrospect, lockdowns were a mistake, 54% of people disagreed, compared with only 27% who agreed.
Most interestingly, the results were very similar across different socioeconomic demographics and even among Labour and Conservative voters. This is certainly related to the fact that the founding myth of lockdowns — that they were a necessary evil to avoid an incalculably high number of Covid deaths — is still held by most people to be true, even though it is not supported by evidence, and ends up trumping all the negative effects of the policy.
It also shows that, on highly polarising and identity-defining issues such as lockdowns, people’s opinions are virtually unshakeable: no amount of rational discussion is likely to change what are ultimately pre-political, tribal beliefs. It’s no coincidence that there is only one party whose members think lockdowns were a mistake: the Brexit Party.
This indicates that people’s stance on lockdown wasn’t — indeed, isn’t — driven primarily by their first-hand experience with the policy but, instead, largely by their pre-existing level of trust or distrust in elites, political institutions and the media. It confirms that “populism” versus “centrism” remains a defining feature of British politics — but it’s just that the former camp has been largely reabsorbed into the latter since Brexit, which has given way to less divisive issues such as the cost-of-living crisis and the NHS.
The virtual overlap between Conservative and Labour voters over lockdown, with an almost identical majority disagreeing with the notion that lockdowns were a mistake, may appear to confirm that Britain has entered a post-populist phase. Indeed, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage have been replaced by the two managerial and technocratic figures of Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, who have largely indistinguishable positions on the major issues, and who have successfully steered the two main parties away from the radicalism of the last decade back towards the centre ground. However, the poll also shows that the Brexit divide still exists, even though it has been temporarily tapered over, and is likely to re-emerge in some form or another in the future.
The nearly 30% of citizens who think lockdowns were a mistake are unlikely to feel represented by either of the two major parties — on issues ranging from immigration to globalisation to the war in Ukraine. This silent (for now) but sizeable minority shows that there’s a potentially large space for a new populist party in Britain, and that the management of the pandemic will continue to remain an important divide in British society. Attempts to sweep the events of the past three years under the carpet won’t make the issue go away: they will only radicalise those who feel deeply betrayed by the political establishment.
It’s not so much the lockdowns I’m concerned about and whether or not they were a mistake (I believe they were, but there’s nothing much anyone can do about it now), but more about the change of character in Western governments. They seem to be becoming quite comfortable with dictating to the masses. It seems to me that their main purpose now is to extract as much money and labor as possible from the productive middle and working classes, while justifying it by labelling it ‘equality’, ‘anti-racism’ and / or ‘net zero’.
This article on Areo magazine goes some way to explain the means by which governments are doing this: https://areomagazine.com/2023/03/15/cute-authoritarianism/
I’d agree. I’ve not read the article you’ve linked to (yet) but the post-pandemic landscape looks and feels different. However it evolves, there’s no question that mature, educated, ‘democratic’ populations showing such willingness to give up freedoms has been an eye opener. I don’t absolve myself from that process.
If the Inquiry were to include this socio-political aspect within its scope, it might be worth the time and money that’ll be expended upon it; but of course, it won’t. How could it?
The author (as per usual) bandies terms like ‘populist’ and ‘centrist’ about as if they represented something any of us could agree upon, when they’re as malleable as clay on a potter’s wheel. I doubt any of us would end up drinking from the same resulting cup.
That’s very disputable and only appears to appeal to the demographic described in the next paragraph, which let’s face it, is the large part of the audience on this website.
On that note, this is the third article today on this subject and all three have been explaining how and why the majority on this poll got it all wrong as opposed to why they got it right.
Think again Unherd.
It’s hard to tell who is right or wrong in this debate, Robbie, but your comment highlights a more serious problem that started some time ago. There is a deep division in the West separated by a chasm of belief on what is to be considered truth or falsehood.
Normally this wouldn’t be a problem. In the past people could espouse different views and just get on with their lives. The difference now is that governments, corporations, and other influential institutions have adopted a language and culture that purports to be looking out for the ‘marginalized’ and the ‘vulnerable’ while extracting wealth and labor from the most productive members of society. It’s akin to a cultural takeover by a hostile nation intent on subtly colonizing a subjugated people.
I went back to your above link, that was an interesting read, thanks.
I agree, i found that interesting.
I don’t usual follow links on Unherd (or anywhere really – i can find my own subject matter) but i made an exception with this.
