WHO quietly announces controversial gender guidance
The organisation used the Christmas period to slip out the news
A few days before Christmas, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it would be developing guidelines on “the health of trans and gender diverse people”, with a focus on access to hormones and surgeries (what it calls “gender-inclusive care”) and legal recognition of gender self-identification.
The WHO also announced the formation of a guideline development group. This panel of experts is heavily stocked with apparatchiks from the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH), including two former presidents; trans activists employed by the Global Action for Trans Equality network, or GATE; the parent of a trans-identifying child; and at least one member with strong ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
A few of the panellists have especially colourful public profiles, none more so than Florence Ashley, a “transfeminine jurist and bioethicist” whose preferred pronouns are “They/Them/That Bitch”. Ashley believes that “puberty blockers ought to be treated as the default option” for all youth, as opposed to “letting puberty runs its course”. The activist argues that letting this stage of human development progress uninterrupted “strongly favours cis embodiment by raising the psychological and medical toll of transitioning”. Thus:
Besides being absurd, this proposal discounts the possible effects of puberty blockers on adolescent brain development. We don’t yet know how suppressing the sex hormones that spur cognitive development during puberty affects factors like impulse control, emotional regulation, critical thinking, and decision-making. What’s more, evidence suggests that blocking puberty may “lock” children into a trans identity, rather than buying time and space to think.
Ashley has argued elsewhere that clinical assessment does not predict or prevent regret (so why bother?) and dismissed concerns about the rapid increase in adolescent and young adult females seeking transition. Ashley concludes on an odd note, first denying, then embracing the possible role of social influence: “If the rise in transgender identities evidences social contagion — a claim I have shown to be unsubstantiated — it may yet be a healthy contagion.” This comes from the philosopher who once mused: “What is your main motivation in life, and why is it getting railed in a sundress by a hot dyke?”
Another panellist, Teddy Cook, described the “actual side effects of gender-affirming medical care” as “a significantly improved quality of life, significantly better health and wellbeing outcomes, a dramatic decrease in distress, depression and anxiety and a substantial increase of gender euphoria and trans joy”, concluding that “we are not at risk of harm by affirming our gender.”
Panellists with WPATH-heavy résumés oversaw the controversial inclusion of eunuchs, as well as the exclusion of a draft chapter on medical ethics, from that organisation’s most recent standards of care. In short, many of them have significant personal, intellectual, and professional conflicts of interest that may interfere with their ability to evaluate and follow the evidence when that evidence leads to uncomfortable places.
Conflicts of interest are unavoidable, but balance matters. One won’t find any critics, concerned clinicians, experts in child and adolescent development, specialists in neurodevelopment, or desisters and detransitioners in the WHO’s guideline development group.
The organisation also opened a brief window for public comment over the Christmas holidays — a window that closes just two days after Epiphany. If Friday afternoons are the best time of the week to dump bad news, the quiet stretch around Christmas and New Year is the ideal time to solicit public comment — if one wants as few people as possible to weigh in, that is.
The World Health Organization has a responsibility to facilitate — not preempt — an open, transparent, and scientific dialogue about the risks, benefits, and unknowns surrounding the most effective and ethical treatments for gender-dysphoric patients. At this point, such a process would require starting from scratch.
How the frick have these clowns gained so much power in the world?
Bureaucracies trust one another. They look at one another and see themselves.
Because we let them? Of another UN agency (the IPCC) it was acknowledged long ago that “of course it’s political, it’s a UN body“. Set against the backdrop of political rectitude which still pervades Western thinking, the entire network of such bodies is open to any and every such pressure group. Which we pay for, and cannot not do so because our own bureaucrats and activists would howl in outraged anguish. As suggested in the article, the non-Western world will take no notice of what emerges, knowing that we shall, so it’s a routine way of trapping us in our own sacred lunacies.
Ask your government, they are funding this.
Dear Jim there is a great YT video by Jennifer Bilek who was herself trying to answer the same question.
After much digging, she found that contrary to claims that this is a grass-roots movement (as Gay rights actually was) it has in fact been pushed top-down by a coterie of very wealthy and well-connected ‘men in frocks’ who have spent literally millions of dollars infiltrating academia, business etc and setting the agenda that we all should follow to ‘be kind’.
And progressive wannabees and people who don’t understand it at all really but want to do the right thing have been led by the nose down this particular garden path ( just like with BLM).
But the bright side is that they may not have realised what a poisoned chalice this is and with a bit of luck, the dreaded WHO and the EU like oooir Nicola may regret the day they ever put it to their lips.
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/billionaire-family-pushing-synthetic-sex-identities-ssi-pritzkers
https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2020/01/the-billionaires-behind-the-lgbt-movement
There are a number of ‘the typical’ kind of male white middle aged men in dresses in the US who are pushing and have been pushing ‘trans’ for a while; money talks and big pharma smells money on the back of it too. The billionaire Pryzkers are one of these families promoting trans. Its all rather dismal in my view. Genuine cases of dysmorphia are now drowned out by the social media victims and troubled probably gay teens with ADD and anxiety now get ‘pushed’ towards trans when in the normal social media free 70s they’d just be gay. Now there is a serious chance that such a teen will end up permanently damaged/mutilated in a gender clinic rather than listening to Joy Division in a bedroom and working it out with poetry like we did.
Climate change activists promote the ‘precautionary principle’ – yet the activist ‘everybody gets puberty blockers’ approach throws the precautionary principle overboard. Strange that.
Yet so predictable.
They’d probably twist it and say they were using the precautionary principle, because we don’t know which kids will be trans, and since the risks of suicide and what not are so much greater if trans kids are denied transition, we should block all kids until they decide for sure, you know, just to be safe and all.
Of course the WHO takes the most disconnected position possible. While countries throughout Europe are rethinking their trans policies – and no country outside the west gives a second thought to any of this – the technocrats at the WHO do the complete opposite. And these people wonder why populists are gaining so much traction.
Another panellist, Teddy Cook, described the “actual side effects of gender-affirming medical care” as “a significantly improved quality of life, significantly better health and wellbeing outcomes, a dramatic decrease in distress, depression and anxiety and a substantial increase of gender euphoria and trans joy”,
Medicine is in the health business, not the euphoria or joy business.
Who takes WHO seriously since the Wuhan lab leak?
Defund the WHO!
The WHO should be studiously ignored by all serious people and it’s funding should be cut. Utter rubbish. International organizations not answerable to the people is the very definition of tyranny on a global scale. These people should have no power over anything.
I try not to be angry with these people, because they are declaring war on God, and that’s a death sentence.
I had always had an inkling that some of these people were just depraved degenerates so it is nice to have that confirmed.
letting this stage of human development progress uninterrupted “strongly favours cis embodiment by raising the psychological and medical toll of transitioning”.
In a sense this argument was already lost when we ceased to consider some human outcomes as normal and others not. What was once considered normal is now considered just one possible outcome amongst many.
Once upon a time it would have been plain to all that allowing nature to run its course would, as a general rule, lead to a normal outcome.
But who else are WHO supposed to listen to? These people are at least sympathetic – others are actively antipathetic, even hating. I’ve yet to see anybody providing a balanced view which the WHO could call on.
Even K Stock fails, at the end of her book, to offer a compromise which isn’t just the radfem view in a new guise. I’m not sure where a balanced credible view on the issue is to come from. So it’s left to the extremists.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe