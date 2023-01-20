What Bolshevism tells us about the future of wokeism
After the revolution, the real terror may be yet to come
On the face of it, any comparison between the woke Left of the 21st century and the Bolsheviks of the early Soviet Union is absurd. Whatever one might think about the ‘libs’, they’re not mass murderers.
And yet the tech entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan does draw a parallel. In a fascinating Twitter thread, he compares the state of Western politics in 2023 with Lenin’s New Economic Policy (NEP). Before investigating the usefulness of this analogy, here’s a quick overview as to what Srinivasan is alluding to: in 1917, the Bolsheviks seized power only to find themselves fighting a bitter civil war against the Whites. Though this resulted in a Red victory, the years of upheaval left the economy in ruins. Lenin’s response was the NEP, which relaxed many of the controls imposed in the wake of the Revolution.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Suddenly, market incentives were back and, in the 1920s, a new class of entrepreneurs began to flourish — supplying food and other goods to the urban proletariat. Further, by easing up on the totalitarian megalomania, the Bolsheviks dampened political opposition to their regime.
Of course, history tells us that the NEP was a false dawn. By 1928, with Stalin in charge, the NEP was cancelled and replaced by the forced collectivisation of the Great Break. What followed were the murderous purges and man-made famines of the 1930s.
But what is the relevance of any of this to us? If I’m reading Srinivasan correctly, it is that we’re living through a false dawn of our own. He argues that though “the establishment” (by which he means the American Left) has “recaptured the state and captured Big Tech”, its leaders have (like Lenin) decided to ease up a bit. They have “tacked back ~30% to the center”, he reckons.
And he’s right: compared to the ferment of 2020, some of the “heat” has gone out of the culture wars — quite literally in the case of those fiery but mostly peaceful protests. Other examples include the dismantling of Covid controls, the scrapping of the Disinformation Governance Board and the rejection of calls to defund the police.
However, Srinivasan reminds us that the woke Left — and its useful idiots — remain in charge of key institutions. Unless that changes, there’s nothing to stop a new wave of extremism in a few years’ time. We’ve seen the woke Left in its ‘Leninist’ form, but what would a ‘Stalinist’ version look like?
Srinivasan argues that “wokeism, like pre-revolution Bolshevism, is an ideology of critique”, therefore “it’s not that useful for governing”. If it is to remain in power, the 21st century Left will have to adapt. Indeed, his claim is that we’re in the “middle of a transition from wokeism to statism”.
But I wonder if his theory of an emerging “total state” misunderstands the true nature of wokeism. Though it does indeed present itself as a critique of the status quo, its core purpose is to reproduce itself. Deep down, what wokeness really wants is not change, but more wokeness. Upon taking control of an institution, its first demand is for more resources for itself — more training sessions, more safe spaces, more trigger warnings.
Thus the new wokeness will be like the old wokeness — only bigger. Instead of expanding the state to absorb the rest of society in true totalitarian fashion, what we’ll see is a lot more leaching off the state. Public funds will be diverted into more job creation schemes for the expensively educated, but essentially useless, products of the university system.
This scrabble for resources will be wasteful and, at times, quite nasty — but not Stalin nasty. History will repeat itself as farce, not tragedy.
It’s an interesting parallel. What concerns me about wokeness is that my generation (I’m 25) have fully embraced it, largely, I suspect, in lieu of religion. By the logic of generational shift alone it’s only going to get worse, even as its absurdities become more pronounced. The USSR lasted a long time before its unsustainability caught up with it – and look at the Russia that came out the other end.
I’m 46 and I find that I can no longer talk to most people under 30, not because I consider them inferior in any way, but because I find there are very few common cultural reference points left. I was recently in a pub in England where I was one of the few customers so ended up talking to the barman who was also a university student. The topic of free speech came up in which I stated I’m all for it and under the assumption that this is a common opinion held by most right-thinking people. All of a sudden he turned cold, stared right through me and told me that ‘free speech’ was an euphemism for ‘hate speech’. He pointedly ignore me after that and so I, of course, felt compelled to leave after my drink was finished.
It wasn’t so much the difference of opinion that knocked me, but the rapid shift from two people having a friendly conversation to someone completely shutting the other out for saying something I consider wholly non-controversial. I’m also experiencing this with the younger, female members of my family. Any successes I have had in my life they quickly attribute to me being a white male, despite having grown up in one of the poorest council estates in England. Not only do I find this line of thinking obnoxiously tedious, but more concernedly, I’m not sure where it will all end. I almost feel like it’s getting to the point where a simple difference of opinion is considered fasc*sm by people acting in very fasc*istic ways.
It’s tragic. And without common reference points there’s no sense of community. We don’t realise that a lot of our generational misery (which is real) derives from social atomisation.
May I ask, is your problem with talking to the under 30s something that you have noticed since lockdown? Prior to lockdown, I generally felt that while I was clearly of a different generation, I could get on ok with the young people. Discussing this over an age-appropriate game of bowls with a friend who has teenage children, he reported much of what you describe, but felt the same way as me about the timing.
To go back to the article, maybe the retreat is not a temporary thing (at least I hope not). Once young people enter the workplace, my observation has been that they drop a lot of their studenty opinions once older, more experienced people either take no notice or put forward opposing viewpoints. They simply don’t get any kudos by spouting carp at people who have lived out a good part of their lives. I’m fairly sure I was a complete pain aged 20 (although would never have dreamed of behaving like the petulant young barman you describe). On the other hand, the current practice of fawning validation of every sanctimonious outburst, which is increasingly prevalent in the public sector, is doing nobody any good (although Lionel Shriver said that much more eloquently than I ever will).
How genuine is the embrace, Josh? Do they pay lip-service to look cool or are they actually bought in?
This is a genuine question. I’m 50 and your generation is a mystery to me.
It’s a slavish subservience to dogma in my experience. A lot of my coevals do have reservations, certainly, but they’re afraid to speak them (and it rarely stops them from questioning the doctrine itself).
That said, most people aren’t extremists – they go along with it, but they spend their free time watching Netflix rather than penning Frantz Fanon fan-fic.
I wonder whether their reservations will deepen as they get older and have more responsibilities.
(By the way, I had to look up: coevals, Frantz Fanon and fan-fic).
Haha, sorry.
They will mature politically, I’m sure. The question is how much?
I think a lot of it is old fashioned self interest. It’s no surprise that a generation which is more ethically diverse and has the highest number of female graduates ever has adopted an ideology which mandates political, cultural and economic preferential treatment to themselves, under what are pretty spurious rationalisations.
Every generation has a tendency to attack the status quo to progress their influence as quickly as possible, just as once it’s obtained the, older are understandably more conservative, looking to hold on to their gains.
What is perhaps different this time is that extended life expectancy, the unusually large size of the baby boomer generation and the stagnation of global growth rates have pushed the younger generations into more extreme positions, as they see their paths to political and economic power blocked under the current system.
This doesn’t mean that I agree with woke ideology or that there is any fundamental inherent injustice in the current system but I think it goes some way to explaining what we are seeing.
Most people ignore, ridicule or challenge wokery. And yet the Woke have taken control of many institutions with real power over people’s lives.
I wonder what happens when they get tired of being ignored, ridiculed or challenged.
Nothing good, I suspect.
Thought provoking analysis. Many people think the west is experiencing some kind of absurd political transformation and we’re all searching for explanations.
The political elite are pre-occupied by fashionable causes that don’t help the vast majority of their constituents – gender ideology, net zero, diversity, equity and inclusion, colonialism, bail reform, open borders etc.
My biggest fear is that progressives have captured all the institutions – academia, culture, regime media, big tech, big business, finance, the bureaucracy. There is no diversity of thought amongst society’s leaders and influence makers.
Without it we can’t have antithesis vs. stasis to create synthesis. We’re missing the antithesis.
What we are seeing is social, rather than material, decadence. It will have its pendulum swing back to the other way. That may not be as gentle as the special little darlings would like.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe