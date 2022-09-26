About
by Mary Harrington
Monday, 26
September 2022
Reaction
10:10

Was the fake boobs teacher a hoax?

Whether or not it was satire, it shows where the power lies
by Mary Harrington
Kayla Lamieux on her way to school

Last week there was internet uproar at the discovery that a male teacher in Ontario goes to work wearing breasts so huge they’d be absurd by the standards of a seaside postcard.

Photographs of this individual, known as “Kayla Lemieux”, were reportedly leaked by students uncomfortable with the situation. The fake breasts are indeed so gargantuan, and the nipples so prominent, that it’s difficult to see how anyone could wear them except as either fetish gear or a prank. In Ontario, though, the Human Rights Code forbids discrimination against anyone on the grounds of ‘gender expression’, a category of such seemingly infinite flexibility that it appears to cover wearing absurdly enormous prosthetic breasts to your teaching job in a secondary school. Accordingly, the school has defended Lemieux.

Much online outrage suggested Lemieux was using Ontario’s human rights laws as a cover for exercising a grotesque fetish around children, and reacted with wholly justifiable disgust. Another more recent rumour, though, suggests ‘Kayla Lamieux’ is neither a sincere identity nor a fetish, but a prank. Someone on the Anonymous messageboard, who claims to be a student in this man’s class, says the giant prosthetic breasts are in fact a kind of absurdist protest. The student goes on to say that the teacher hates ‘woke culture’ and would regularly ‘drop redpills to his class, such as how silly gender neutral bathrooms are’. His aim is probably ‘to get fired, then sue for discrimination’.

If this is so, though, does it change anything? Sadly, probably not. For regardless of intentions, the actual function of satire is rarely to dismantle what it mocks. More often, it has a parasitic (and, arguably, reinforcing) relation to its subject, in more precisely defining its boundaries. Historically, satirists from ancient Greece and Rome onward have taken aim at those in power not with the aim of removing them, but of disciplining bad actors: that is, when confronted with satire, people develop a better sense of what ‘going too far’ looks like, and the culture corrects accordingly.

Readers may recall the 2018 Sokal Squared hoax, in which James Lindsay, Peter Boghossian and Helen Pluckrose seeded peer-reviewed journals with absurd ‘critical studies’ papers they’d simply made up. It caused a huge stir, but neither academia’s perverse incentives nor the often ridiculous stances in ‘critical studies’ have noticeably changed as a result. Academia is still publishing, apparently sincerely, autoethnographic studies about pedophilic masturbation.

And in much the same way, if Lemieux is attempting to force an absurd anti-discrimination law to breaking point, the attempt has failed. Rather than forcing the school to confront the grotesque absurdity of letting a male wear prosthetic boobs to a teaching job, it’s simply prompted a debate on what size and shape the prosthetics should be. The school, exasperated at the international attention they’ve garnered, has simply approved a new dress code that would force Lemieux to wear slightly smaller fake boobs.

The larger lesson may be this: if you’re serious about challenging a social norm that has institutional power, don’t waste your energy on satire. Doing so accepts your opponents’ premises, and just forces them to fine-tune the moral code you so dislike. It is, in effect, an admission of defeat.

Jim Jam
Jim Jam
4 hours ago

Hoax or not, many more preposterous and sickening displays like this one are guaranteed unless the Queer ‘Theorists’, gender ideologues and their idiot progressive supporters are booted back to obscurity.

Saul Sorenti
Saul Sorenti
3 hours ago

Mary’s gone a bit overbleak on this one. True, much like Chris Morris didn’t rid the world of absurd news presentation, this won’t rid the world of genderwang, but . . . it is quite funny, and keeps the spirits up in the trenches

d brr
d brr
1 hour ago
Reply to  Saul Sorenti

Bizacktly presacktly! Every lil’ bit helps ☺

Judy Englander
Judy Englander
3 hours ago

Whatever the motive, a teacher presenting himself like this to his students is in grotesquely bad taste.

Brett H
Brett H
3 hours ago
Reply to  Judy Englander

True. School is not the place for any of this. But then again schools have become politicised. So goodbye education.

Lennon Ó Náraigh
Lennon Ó Náraigh
2 hours ago

Great article, good insights about satire being a roundabout way of reproducing a dominant culture / system. But not altogether fair on the Sokal Squared hoaxers: Peter Boghossian has been constructively dismissed from his university for shining a spotlight on bogus academic disciplines.

Andrew Roman
Andrew Roman
3 hours ago

“…that it’s difficult to see how anyone could wear them except as either fetish gear or a prank.”

Another possibility is that the wearer is trying to make a point: “I will wear these as provocation to those who don’t accept gender self-expression because the law says I can.”

And unless the law is amended that is probably the result.

R Wright
R Wright
1 hour ago

We have gone through the looking glass.

Cathy Carron
Cathy Carron
2 hours ago

‘Lysistrata’ comes to mind

Nicky Samengo-Turner
Nicky Samengo-Turner
1 hour ago

a Canadian, eh?…. quelle suprise…

Miss Me
Miss Me
1 hour ago
Reply to  Nicky Samengo-Turner

Tranida?

