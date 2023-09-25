Was the Canadian parliament wrong to applaud Yaroslav Hunka?
The truth about the 98-year-old Ukrainian former Nazi is complicated
Justin Trudeau’s government has been forced to apologise to Canadian Jewish organisations, after House Speaker Anthony Rota honoured a 98-year-old war veteran — who then turned out to have fought under the Nazis.
The incident occurred following a visit to the Canadian government by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Rota called out Yaroslav Hunka, a veteran sitting in the gallery, prompting a round of applause. Then someone dug up a blog post Hunka wrote in 2011 describing his wartime service — under Hitler.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
It’s easy enough to laugh and point at a politician making such a gaffe. But perhaps the lesson is that the Manichean moral lens we’ve inherited from the Second World War sheds very little light even on how people at that time understood what was afoot — let alone on contemporary conflicts.
When the Second World War broke out, Ukraine was part of Soviet Russia. In his memoir post, Hunka describes the disappearance of friends and acquaintances to Siberia at the hands of the secret police. He recounts that Germany was reputed to be a highly civilised country; no one, he recalls, understood why so many Jews seemed to be fleeing this beacon of light.
Under Soviet rule, Hunka recounts longing for aid from the “German knights” who might rescue them from tyranny. And Hitler did indeed occupy the Ukraine from 1941 onwards, where many Ukrainians — presumably including Hunka — greeted them as liberators. Hunka suggests that German occupation wasn’t as much of an improvement over the Soviet kind as they had hoped, but at least fewer people seemed to be sent to Siberia. So when faced with the threat of Soviet re-invasion, he and many others from his school enlisted to fight against their former oppressors — which meant, unavoidably, fighting under the Nazis.
If this account is true, the picture here isn’t of full-throated ideological endorsers of Nazism, but of a provincial young man between a rock and a hard place, and doing what seemed most likely to be in the interests of his people. Hindsight, though, has so thoroughly entrenched Hitler’s regime as the ne plus ultra of evil and the Second World War as so simple a binary battle of Good versus Evil, that such a tragic view has become all but impossible.
I dare say someone will call me a Nazi apologist for suggesting such a view here. Meanwhile, though, the side keenest to identify itself as inheritors of the Good that defeated Hitler’s Evil is, today, indulging in just such Nazi apologism — in the course of legitimising even ideologically unsavoury combatants in today’s Ukraine conflict.
Until Putin invaded, the Western press would periodically point out fascist elements in that country’s politics. Now Azov is on the side of the Goodies, though, Forbes blithely declares them ‘deradicalised’, as does the ADL. So that’s alright then.
None of this is to take a position on the Ukraine conflict itself, or even Azov. It’s simply to note that the crude binary lens of Absolute Good and Absolute Evil has zero interpretive value save as a crude propaganda bludgeon.
The world is often an ugly place, where sometimes there are no unambiguously good choices. The most measured way of understanding Hunka’s story would be in this light. And perhaps, whether national or international, contemporary political debates would also be less unhinged if we were willing to embrace this tragic dimension.
Thank you for this objective and nuanced article.
“…the crude binary lens of Absolute Good and Absolute Evil has zero interpretive value save as a crude propaganda bludgeon.”
Bingo.
Given that the Ukrainians were on the receiving end of Soviet genocide a decade before the Holocaust commenced, it’s not surprising that the Germans were viewed as the lesser or two evils.
To be a Ukrainian or Belorussian in the 1930’s and 40’s meant having 3 enemies: the Russians, the Germans and then the Russians again. It was therefore almost impossible not to be involved in combat. The losses in these 2 countries were horrendous (20-25% of the population).
Not one of us knows how we would behave in such an awful situation and we can only pray we never have to find out.
Thank you for this enlightening article. I couldn’t understand what was going on and what the fuss was about.
I can’t imagine the Canadian courts regarding the Canadian truckers as favourably as Justin Trudeau regards former members of the Waffen-SS.
One case is morally complicated, while the truckers were evil personified in the eyes of Trudeau.
Thank you for this. Why in the world can we not get a nuanced perspective like this in Canada’s regime media? It’s very discouraging. Even if everyone disagrees with the author, it’s important to have more information.
‘Hunka suggests that German occupation wasn’t as much of an improvement over the Soviet kind as they had hoped, but at least fewer people seemed to be sent to Siberia.’
Perhaps because the Ukrainians were being used as slave labour by the German ‘liberators’ that Hunka was so keen to fight for.
‘He recounts that Germany was reputed to be a highly civilised country; no one, he recalls, understood why so many Jews seemed to be fleeing this beacon of light.
How many Ukrainian Jews were murdered by Germans before Hunka decided to join the Waffen-SS?
Hunka only thought the Germans were highly civilised because they were killing Poles and killing Ukrainian political opponents – ‘Every day we looked impatiently towards the Pomeranians, hoping that those mystical German knights who were so kicking the hated Poles in the balls would appear any minute. ‘ ‘The Führer immediately showed his intentions towards Ukraine by liquidating the provisional Ukrainian government in Lviv and sending Ukrainian leaders to concentration camps.’
Yes, it is nuanced. And charity is required in understanding Mr Hunka’s motives. But should the same charity be applied to Prime Minister Trudeau? He deserves the same amount of charity as that which he dished out last week to the tens of thousands of pro-family protesters whom he slandered as being motivated by “hate”.
I am reminded of when Pres Clinton announced his new Chair of JCS as an ethnic Ukrainian whose parents fought against the Soviets in WW2. until it was pointed out that meant they were our enemies.
History is complicated and many people are stupid or of ill will.
Taking the messy nuances of history as a given – presenting this man as a hero to parliament without due diligence (or even a quick Google search) was a pretty unambiguously bad choice.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe