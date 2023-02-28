Wakefield shows the emptiness of blasphemy allegations
The British state is too willing to accept complaints at face value
With each new blasphemy controversy in the West, from The Satanic Verses to Charlie Hebdo, the corrosive effect on free expression worsens. In Wakefield, we see just how low the bar for blasphemy allegations has fallen, and how readily complaints are legitimised by our own institutions. As reported, four non-Muslim pupils were suspended from school after the unintentional scuffing of an English copy of the Quran. West Yorkshire Police said they were closely “liaising” with the school and that their enquiries “confirmed minor damage” to the text. In their response, the school and local authorities seem to give credence to an understanding of blasphemy which goes beyond the one advanced even by jihadists.
After a Batley schoolteacher was forced into hiding and a film, The Lady of Heaven, was pulled from cinemas, this is at least Britain’s third major blasphemy ‘affair’ in as many years. The recent review of Prevent drew attention to the frequency and danger of blasphemy controversies, but there is nothing that any counter-extremism initiative can do to address these persistent clashes in the UK. This is not a question of countering extremism, solvable with workshops on ‘British Values’ or critical thinking, but instead concerns the sovereignty of British law and the fundamentals of British democracy.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Prior to the aforementioned controversies, Glaswegian shopkeeper Asad Shah was brutally stabbed and stomped to death over blasphemy, and it seems almost a certainty to say that more people will be killed unless the British state and civil society can get a handle on these campaigns, and fast. This doesn’t mean workshops and interventions; rather, local councils and police forces must stop prizing “community engagement” to the exclusion of almost all other considerations, while positive community engagement or the cooling of tensions must mean more than caving to the whims of an offended minority. This approach leads to the embrace of barely concealed extremist figures in order to preserve local relations, but at the expense of the overall health of British democracy.
To reverse course requires using the measures which have been used to block Right-wingers and even a rapper from entering the country from abroad whereas, presently, preachers who lionise religious assassin Mumtaz Qadri can freely make fundraising trips from Pakistan to Britain which allow them to whip up blasphemy fervour at home. It means the public sector not rushing to adopt a definition of ‘Islamophobia’ which transparently protects belief as much as it is designed to protect individual human beings. It means mainstream political parties ejecting people who inflame these affairs — as one councillor did in his (now-deleted) description of the Wakefield page scuffing as a “desecration”. It means the police declining to have anything whatsoever to do with damage to a text, religious or otherwise.
They have failed to do this, and inadvertently lent legitimacy to the complaints of the offended, the outraged, and self-proclaimed community leaders. And a new, serious approach certainly means that counter-terrorism or social cohesion funding should not be going to those who look forward to the restoration of Taliban rule.
This is not about Prevent or counter-extremism; it is the very basics which Britain seems to be getting wrong at almost every turn. All this is nicely summed up by a particularly galling spectacle: a police officer and the fearful mother of an autistic child pleading innocence during what amounts to a modern British blasphemy tribunal.
Excellent piece!
Great points , worrying times..
Who are the people in the picture, and is the woman a Moslem, or is she just kowtowing to a religion that she is not part of ?
She is the mother of the boy who “scuffed” the Q’ran. I think she is white & from what she said in apologia she is not a Muslim.
“funding should not be going to those who look forward to the restoration of Taliban rule.”
Bit late for that isn’t it?
Let’s be frank; we all know why the politicians, the police and other instructions react with such rapidity and alarm to accusations of blasphemy by Muslims. Unlike other offended religious groups, Muslims will seek violent retribution, to the point of murder against the blasphemer. In short, Muslims are privileged as a result of the very real fear of violence they have created..
This is only going to get worse. The much higher birth rate among Muslims, along with their geographical concentration in particular constituencies is going to result in them becoming an increasingly potent political force. Today the established political parties pander to them for votes. But, in time, there will inevitably a national Islamic party that will be a natural repository for the Muslim vote.
It should be clear to all by now that the vast bulk of Muslims do not want to integrate with British values or the wider British society. This is not the singular experience of Britain. The same pattern of self-ghettoisation is repeated, without exception, across Europe.
Muslims have not come to Europe to live as Europeans, but to colonise it. They will steadily gain numbers and political power, and will use this to islamify the West. Naturally, as the changes are resisted by the indigenous populations, this will cause a unresolvable internal political and and cultural conflict that will inevitably result in an a widescale outbreaks of violence and civil disorder.
There is only one way to avert an eventual ethnic civil war in Britain and Europe, and that is to actively discourage further immigration of Muslims, and forcefully require that those already here abide by our laws and cultural norms.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe