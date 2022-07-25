Viktor Orban sees a “decade of dangers” ahead
In a fracturing world, the Hungarian PM calls for a new Europe
On Saturday, Hungary’s recently-reelected leader Viktor Orban gave another of his showpiece speeches in neighbouring Transylvania, reviving what has become an annual tradition after a two-year Covid hiatus. While much of the foreign coverage naturally focussed on his emphatic rejection of both Western Europe’s racial heterogeneity and of Western sanctions against Russia, the most interesting part of the speech — its stark geopolitical content — has received far less attention.
As Orban observed, “the general feeling is that the world is steadily deteriorating. The news, the tone of the news, is getting ever darker. And there is a kind of doomsday view of the future that is growing in strength.” Looking forward, “the decade that has now opened up before us is clearly going to be a decade of dangers, of uncertainty and wars… we have entered an age of dangers, and the pillars of Western civilisation, once thought unshakable, are cracking.”
American power is in steep decline, he observed, citing Africa and Asia’s refusal to take Ukraine’s side and boycott Russian energy: “This ability that the Americans used to have of getting everyone on the right side of the world and of history, and then the world obeying them, is something which has now disappeared.”
Indeed, he noted, “It may well be that this war will be the one that demonstrably puts an end to that form of Western ascendancy which has been able to employ various means to create world unity against certain actors on a particular chosen issue…. a multipolar world order is now knocking on our door.”
For Europe, unable to grasp the opportunities of a multipolar order and still dependent on the United States, the chance to shape these historic shifts in its favour is slipping away. “We Europeans have squandered our chance to influence events,” Orban claimed, by failing to enforce the 2014 Minsk peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, so that now “the situation is like the one after the Second World War: Europe once again finds itself in a situation in which it will not have a say in its most important security issue, which will once again be decided by the Americans and the Russians.”
Citing slow progress on EU enlargement into the Balkans, and the inability to deal with Bosnian political dysfunction, Orban claimed that “the reason that Europe cannot become a world political player is that it cannot keep its own house in order… The aim should not be to become a world political player… but should be setting and achieving the modest goal of being able to settle foreign policy issues arising in its own backyard.”
What solutions does he offer? Boasting that “right now we are implementing major developments in our army and military industrial sector,” and are “diversifying our energy sources,” so that soon Hungary will be “the world’s third largest [electric] battery producer,” Orban observed that by 2030 Hungary will, along with the rest of Central Europe, be a net contributor to EU budgets, meaning that “this means that there will be new power dynamics: he who pays the piper calls the tune.”
Setting out his stall for a rich and powerful Central Europe in an unstable multipolar world, in which America’s star is fading while that of the great Asian empires rises, Orban’s speech addressed the shifting tectonic plates of the global order head on. The opposite of a Western triumphalist, Orban conjured up a Spenglerian vision of a Western order in terminal decline. The continent’s most controversial leader is also now its longest-serving: if the great survivor is correct, the coming decade will see a poorer, weaker Europe struggle to survive the dawning age of empires.
An electoral candidate with the same or similar views to Orban will stand a great chance of success in the UK. The values of traditionalism, cultural homogeneity, strong nuclear families, and standing up to the culturally-left EU are things that your typical ”red wall” voter may find very agreeable. Why are his views on racial heterogeneity supposed to be so bad? According to some, it would seem that any defence, no matter how peaceful, against one’s country being transformed beyond all recognition is aberrant. Those that set to dismantle traditional Europe are aberrant as far as I am concerned.
That is bad enough. I am a fan of UnHerd but I happen to live in Hungary, enjoying the day-to-day blessings of conditions under the Orbán regime. In case you don’t know, as of this moment, Hungary is teetering at the edge of economic collapse caused by a decade of disastrous economic policies, covered up for a decade by the free money pouring in from the much maligned EU, and by the kleptocracy ruling my country. The kind of uncritical adoration for a populist thug of his ilk, who runs a veritable mafia state, which I often sense in UnHerd, especially in the comment section, sickens me and is a bitter disappointment. For one thing, Orbán’s speech was openly racist (“we will not be a mixed-race country”, he said at one point, fighting, as he does most of the time, a victorious battle against nonexistent or dreamed-up enemies, since only a fragment of Hungarians has ever seen a live immigrant, save for the owners of the Chinese restaurant or Kebab stand round the corner). Orbán’s other beloved fantasy is armies of NGOs sponsored by George Soros which he has crushed anyway or driven out of the country like he chased CEU to Vienna. What affects me more and makes me almost ashamed of being Hungarian these days is Orbán’s openly anti-Ukraine lies and shameless adoption of Moscow’s narrative. Indeed, the “great visionary” has by now been reduced to a open mouthpiece of Putinist propaganda, repeating his lies, and never even mentioning that Ukraine was actually attacked by Russia, the ambition of which is still to annex much of the country and turn the remaining part, if any, into a kind of Vichy. In Orbán’s re-telling this war is a rivalry “about energy markets between two energy-producing nations”, and it is of course, the West that did not take Moscow’s “security concerns” into account, and it wasn’t Putin who lied at every turn and to the last moment. In every other sense this was a tired and pretty desperate speech from a man much in the mould of Putin himself,
Good to hear from an insider. I, too, have been somewhat concerned about the uncritical adulation that Mr Orban (along with other, usually right-wing, strongmen) gets here.
Greetings from Vienna! I’m also a bit shocked at the positive spin Orban gets here…from what the Hungarians I know have said, Hungary just isn’t a good place to be right now. A lawyer I know said he’d rather work as a waiter in Austria than continue as he is now in HU. It is a great shame. To me, Orban just seems yo be trying to “dance at all weddings at once”, cosying up to China, casually defending and assisting Putin…while soaking up all the benefits of EU membership. The guy somehow manages to be really smart and yet a complete tool. It will end badly and then it’s you Hungarians who will suffer even more.
Love him or loathe him, does anyone in British public life even know what the word ‘geopolitics’ means?
When our outgoing prime minister’s last pre-defenestration act was to tick Putin off for manspreading into the Donbas, and the candidates to succeed him are competing over who’d do the more indecent things to Thatcher’s exhumed corpse if given the opportunity, it’s hard not to envy the Hungarians.
You seem to be reading different comments from me about Orban’s Hungary. Firstly, it is a tiny, declining nation (including in population). As has been pointed out elsewhere, the protestations of championing a conservative, homogenous and anti-liberal Europe might seem rather more bold and convincing if it were not for Hungary’s endless sucking of the EU teat, funded of course largely by those awful liberal Germans.
Central European countries will become more influential within the EU…but the idea of them somehow wresting control of the EU off the traditional French-German-Italian triumvirate is laughable. This is Hungarian wishful thinking…probably aimed at those voters who still can’t get over the Treaty of Trianon.
And complaining about the EU not being able to really get anything done is a bit rich from the guy who has elevated truculence and blocking big decisions to an art form.
