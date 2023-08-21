US increasingly doubtful over Ukraine’s progress
Some officials fear that the window for negotiation has been missed
Over the past few weeks, western allies have grown increasingly pessimistic about Ukraine. This month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented that “the jury is still out” on the counter-offensive, adding that it will not be possible to know for “at least a month and maybe longer whether the counter-offensive is going to make significant strategic gains for Ukraine in terms of recovering territory”. Then over the weekend, Politico reported that American officials are now privately confessing to regrets that they did not heed the words of Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley, who suggested peace talks back in November, with figures in the administration now fearing that the opportunity to push for negotiations may have been missed.
It is not just US officials voicing doubts about Ukraine’s progress either. Recently, American intelligence concluded that Ukraine’s forces will not reach the occupied southeastern city of Melitopol, which is a key transport and logistics hub. Its seizure would have allowed Ukraine to meet its key goal of severing Russia’s land bridge to Crimea. US intelligence also has concerns regarding Ukraine’s offensive activities near Bakhmut in the east, fearing this has loosened the focus of the counter-assault in the south.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Currently, neither side in the war seems likely to change course. Russia has doubled its defence expenditure for this year and increased the age range for conscription. For its part, Ukraine has defended the success of its counter-offensive, with Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov describing it as “behind schedule” but still going to plan. Other Ukrainian figures have responded to allies’ gloomy prognostications with more venom: Defence Ministry official Oleksii Kopytko, for example, demanded to know what the Americans would do differently to halt the Russians on multiple fronts.
With the counter-offensive dragging on and both sides sticking to their tactics, the most significant changes on the battlefield could emanate in the US. The Biden administration is trying to get a request for additional aid to Ukraine through Congress in the face of rising Republican scepticism about continued US support for the war. But the stalled counter-offensive is only fuelling Republican doubts about how long the US can sustain Kyiv. This month Republican Congressman Andy Harris, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus and former steadfast supporter of aid to Ukraine, proposed winding down assistance to the country. He claimed that the counter-assault had “failed” and questioned if the war was even “winnable anymore”.
As the 2024 US Presidential election approaches, assistance to Ukraine is likely to become a hot topic as candidates vie for the support of a public similarly disillusioned by the idea of supplying Ukraine indefinitely. A CNN poll earlier this month found that 55% of Americans believe the US Congress should not authorise additional funding for Ukraine, with 51% feeling that America has already done enough to support Kyiv. Evidently, public support for Ukraine may finally be wearing out.
Nato official Stian Jenssen recently incurred Ukraine’s wrath when he suggested it could give up territory as part of a possible peace deal. While he subsequently walked back on those comments, it does speak to a sense in Western capitals that Ukraine’s stalled counter-offensive may have put it in a weaker position for any future peace negotiations. With no end to the war in sight, this is a grim reality that both Ukraine and the West may have to accept.
Is it a lack of broad life experience that causes our politicians to make such poor decisions? If, instead of being entirely populated with lawyers, bureaucrats and PPE graduates, our parliaments contained shopkeepers, doctors and bricklayers, would we get better government? I suspect we would.
Definitely. I don’t think there’s any doubt.
Housewives, famers, engineers and bricklayers have to deal with material reality.
Academics, PR Agents, NGO managers and journalists don’t.
The Ukrainians would be well advised to study the past form of the United States. If one looks at the last eighty years of limited wars under the Pax Americana, there have been some rapid US successes, but another pattern is
1/ Americans arrive and throw enormous resources at a threatened country confident that they will solve the problem.
2/ They fail to negotiate a deal at this point of maximum psychological advantage.
3/ Things fail to go as well as hoped. Americans pump in more resources since they consider it would be the wrong moment to negotiate.
4/ Americans lose faith in success and seek to negotiate a deal but their opponents now see time as moving in their favour and prevaricate.
5/ Sometimes the Americans manage ultimately to negotiate a deal (e.g. Korea after threatening nuclear escalation) and sometimes they manage to exit with some dignity (e.g. Iraq) but on other occasions they have been forced to withdraw with undignified speed (e.g. Vietnam, Afghanistan).
Why this pattern exists is debatable. One possibility is that their history has conditioned the American military to see decisive victory followed by an imposed peace as the default outcome and that, as a result, they struggle to cope with the idea of limited wars ending with an agreement with an intact opponent. Arguably, in Afghanistan they failed to seize two timely opportunities to negotiate with the Taliban to their ultimate undoing. General Milley is the honourable exception which may prove the rule.
Given this pattern, being a junior ally of the USA is not without its challenges. Historically, Americans have tended to lack sympathy for leaders who were not in sync with the current phase of their thinking. In Vietnam, they overthrew Diem in part for showing a premature interest in talks but a few years later threatened Thieu for showing a lack of enthusiasm (as they had Rhee in Korea). I suspect that Milley was right and the optimal time to cut a deal would have been last autumn. Zelenskyy may come to regret not having done so.
In the aftermath of the “Great Bug Out” during the Korean War, my father commanded the most westerly British position with the neighbouring hill being defended by an American unit. Though generally pro-American, he did note that they not only tended to advance faster than the British but also to retreat even faster as well. Consequently, he had to put as much effort in persuading his American neighbours to stay put as in defending his own position against Chinese attacks. Compared to what Zelenskyy may face over the next year, I suspect his challenges were probably mild.
Rewarding aggression with land is pretty much the #1 prohibition in international law since ww2. Abandoning it will hav terrible consequences.
So why did so many countries play in the World Cup in Russia in 2018, four years after Russia annexed the Crimea?
The so called Good Friday Agreement, “rewarded aggression” if not with land but with power, and has had “terrible consequences”.
It seems ironic that the offensive that was supposed to strengthen Ukraine’s bargaining position has actually weakened it. This is what happens when you take notice of idiots like ex-PM Johnson and fantasists like Blinken and the rest of the neo-con lunatics that run US foreign policy.
The Russians have already stated that the West are “non-agreement capable” so they will see little incentive to negotiate, more-so since they seem to be severely mauling the Ukrainian Forces. It is going to be very bad for Ukraine, even worse than the current fiasco.
As long as Ukraine is willing, it will get support from the West, particularly from Europe. The F-16s are but the latest example.
A Russia under Putin, and willing to rearm, will always be an existential threat to every European nation.
Ukraine is in the unenviable position of having a serial killer outside who turns off the heat and electricity. Yes, at times they may be cold and miserable. But no sane person would ever open the door–until they’re dead.
And Europe is in the next house over…
The Russians believe in the Domino Theory – the idea that just as Communism was supposed to spread south in Asia from Korea and Vietnam onwards, similarly NATO will spread east from Germany to Poland and beyond.
What could possibly have given the Russians that idea ?
Interesting on a day when US sanctioned sale of F16s from Euro countries and when a senior Russian General allegedly stated Russia can’t win. The ‘fog of war’.
Some doubts/disappointment inevitable as hype about breakthrough to cut off Crimea, but Ukraine still being supported and, it seems, with increasingly likelihood NATO will provide some guarantees in any eventual negotiation.
Took two-three months before Allies broke out of the Normandy hedgerows in 44. Alot can happen yet.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe