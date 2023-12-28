UnHerd’s best of 2023

Video

15:00

Freddie and Flo reflect on some of our most memorable interviews from this year

by UnHerd Staff

It’s been a big year for UnHerd TV. Since the start of 2023, we’ve produced over seventy interviews and investigations. Freddie and Flo have spent the year talking to an assortment of scientists, philosophers, politicians and artists from around the world, and our videos have been watched 10 million times this year.

Meanwhile, the UnHerd Club has hosted over forty sell-out live events since January. This year has seen figures as diverse as Lord Sumption, Nick Cave, John Gray and Ayaan Hirsi Ali taking centre stage on the club sofa.

Happy New Year from UnHerd. To mark the occasion, Freddie and Flo are looking back over some of the channel’s 2023 highlights. You can watch the full video above.