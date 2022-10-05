Video
12:06
UnHerd Live: Michael Gove on Conservative philosophy
Freddie Sayers asks whether the Conservatives have a big idea
by UnHerd Staff
Freddie Sayers sat down with Michael Gove in Birmingham during the Conservative Party Conference for a special UnHerd Live event, asking: What’s the big idea? … do Conservatives have a philosophy?
1 Comment
3 hours ago
“Our big idea is to trash the country faster than the reds while telling you only we can stop the reds”
