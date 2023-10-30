UN intervention won’t free Gaza
A post-conflict protectorate will only extend Palestinian subjugation
As tanks today reach the outskirts of Gaza, the spat that emerged last week between Israel and the United Nations shows no sign of abating. UN officials explicitly criticised Israel’s assault on Gaza, while Israel’s UN Representative Gilad Erdan called for the resignation of Secretary-General António Guterres after Guterres said that the Hamas atrocities of 7 October did not “occur in a vacuum” and drew attention to Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian land.
Relations between Israel and the UN are unlikely to improve anytime soon, as diplomats and resolutions strive to contain and limit the conflict. Meanwhile, UN agencies are struggling to supply relief to Gaza, with thousands breaking into aid depots at the weekend in what the organisation described as a “worrying sign of civil order starting to break down”.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Israel’s tempestuous relationship with the UN is usually linked to the notorious “Zionism is racism” resolution adopted by the General Assembly in 1975, but really it stretches deeper, reaching even into the pre-history of the Jewish state.
However fraught Israel’s relations and membership within the UN may be, it is unlikely to disintegrate completely. This is not only because both the history and fate of Israel and Palestine are so intertwined with the history of international organisation, but also because the end of the conflict is likely to deepen the UN’s role in Gaza and perhaps the region more widely.
When the British Empire took over the government of Palestine following the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in the First World War, it was as a mandate territory of the world’s first global inter-state organisation, the League of Nations, on whose behalf Britain committed to steer Palestine as a “sacred trust of civilisation”.
The League mandate system was part of the slow process by which functions of imperial ordering in international affairs were slowly but steadily transferred from national capitals to international organisations over the course of the last century. On the eve of Israel’s independence and the first Arab-Israeli war of 1948, Palestine was a trust territory — the UN version of the League’s earlier mandate system.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is one of the oldest such bodies in the world, formed in 1949 to provide humanitarian support for both Jewish and Palestinian refugees in the wake of the 1948 war. It now supplies all sorts of de facto quasi-state public services, such as healthcare and education, to Palestinian refugees across the region.
These historic tendencies to international oversight in the region are being reinforced by the dynamics of the current conflict. The Palestinian solidarity movement might sloganeer about Palestinian freedom “from the river to the sea”, but the thrust of their political demands are essentially humanitarian — a ceasefire, aid corridors and the provision of relief. Paradoxically, these demands for the international community to restrain Israel and protect the Palestinians from Benjamin Netanyahu’s wrath mesh with the logic of Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza. Israel has stated that it intends to divest itself of any lingering responsibility for Gaza after the elimination of Hamas.
This makes it possible if not increasingly likely that some kind of UN-approved international protectorate will become the default solution to oversee a devastated Gaza once Israel withdraws its forces. Thus Israel will be increasingly dependent on the UN to maintain order on its borders, and the Palestinians may have plenty more international aid and support, but they will be no more free under a revived UN trusteeship than they are beneath the assault of Israeli bombs. Perversely, Palestinian solidarity cast in humanitarian terms is strengthening the likelihood that Palestinian freedom will be eclipsed for the foreseeable future.
Hmmm. What would be likely to happen if Gaza is a UN protectorate, but Hamas is still there, and still firing rockets at Israel? Will the UN take on the responsibility of suppressing Hamas?? Will the UN protect Gaza from Israeli reprisals, while allowing Hamas to keep firing?
Will the UN protect Gaza from Israeli reprisals, while allowing Hamas to keep firing?
No. The UN will pack up its toy guns and fly to Europe on the first flight from Ben Gurion
I should think Gaza will head towards another fruitless UN ” peacekeeping” mission which only leads to waste of resources on a massive scale.
It seems wilfully and intentionally naive to sate “The Palestinian solidarity movement might sloganeer about Palestinian freedom “from the river to the sea”, but the thrust of their political demands are essentially humanitarian — a ceasefire, aid corridors and the provision of relief.”
The immediate political objectives may indeed be a pause, but the end state of the sloganeers requires genocide.
You won’t believe it, but the author really thinks so. And this is the saddest thing
It’ll be like Kosovo, drawing in resources, endlessly providing flash points and never ever reaching any sort of resolution.
Your ideas for a solution are?
One state solution
Diversity is Israels strength
“Palestinians may have plenty more international aid and support, but they will be no more free under a revived UN trusteeship than they are beneath the assault of Israeli bombs”
What an extraordinarily absurd statement,
Israeli attacks on Gaza only follow Hamas’s indiscriminate rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and events such as the recent barbarous murder of over 1500 Israelis and taking of over 200 hostages.
No more rockets, no more attacks on Israel ,and not one Israeli missile will ever fall on Gaza again. With Hamas gone, Palestinians will have the choice they had in 2006. Then they chose to elect a terrorist organisation committed to the destruction of Israel. Everything that has happened subsequently: the control of shipments in and out of Gaza, Israel’s responses to Hamas’s rocket attacks on its civilians, stem from that foolish choice in 2006
With Hamas gone, under the control of the UN Gazans can rebuild. Then they can hold elections and elect leaders who accept the right of Israel to exist and who are committed to spending international assistance on building infrastructure, establishing commerce. In time, Israel could be assured that the Palestinians in Gaza no longer pose a threat to them and the controls on imports and exports could be done away with. Egypt and other Arab countries could similarly relax or remove their border controls.
But none of this can happen without the elimination of Hamas, Palestinians acceptance of Israel’s right to exist and to a commitment to peaceful coexistence,
Palestinians acceptance of Israel’s right to exist and to a commitment to peaceful coexistence,
Unfortunately that sounds quite unlikely, no matter what happens to Hamas. Was it not that that scuppered the Land-for-peace deal – the Palestinian people refusing to give up the right (and hope) of return?
In 1948 Britain submitted to the UN the question of what should happen to Palestine upon its giving up of the Mandate, which gave the UN the opportunity under its Charter to establish a UN trusteeship over the territory. The Arab countries blocked any such solution (several different plans were proposed) in the General Assembly, believing that once the Mandate expired the territory would swiftly fall under Arab control by conquest. As Abba Eban writes in “My Country” (1972):
” Knowing that a British Act of Parliament ending the Mandate would take effect in a matter of minutes, the General Assembly refused to step into the breach and to interpose even a theoretical barrier against Arab invasion. The result in law was that Jerusalem lost its Mandatory Government on 14 May 1948 at 6 pm and the General Assembly decided not to give it an international regime or to offer it any protection. It was an active reliquishment of responsibility in face of danger. At six o’clock, when the Mandate expired, the Iraqi representative ran exultantly to the podium and cried: “The game is up!”. The General Assembly, repudiating its own claim of succession, had abandoned the Holy City to its fate; it had, in effect, decided to leave its destiny to the fortunes of war”.
Its about 75 years too late to revisit that decision.
Deleted
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe