Ukraine’s survival hinges on Avdiivka
Zelenskyy has highlighted the strategic importance of the city
As Russia has intensified efforts to envelop the fortified town of Avdiivka, Ukraine’s military has this week insisted that its opponents are failing to make progress. Avdiivka’s strategic importance was highlighted earlier this month when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy name-checked it alongside other eastern battlegrounds like Bakhmut and Vuhledar as a place where “the future of all Ukrainians is being fought for”.
Russia has cracked through hardened defences, but the Ukrainians are putting up fierce resistance and holding fortified cities along the front, hindering efforts to advance to the next major defensive line centred on Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. One journalist from the Kyiv Independent reported last week on the worsening situation in Avdiivka, describing how “Russian forces have made significant gains,” with the city “nearly surrounded”. He added that “the Ukrainians are holding but are taking […] huge losses.” Yet a few days ago the UK Defence Ministry assessed that the Russian side is also suffering high casualties. Even pro-Kremlin reporter Vladlen Tatarsky noted that Russian equipment is being destroyed by mines.
Aside from the increased intensity of fighting around Avdiivka, Russia has been making advances. In recent weeks, Moscow’s forces have captured Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, and, according to some reports, Kamianka, while they have entered Stepove and are now contesting Vesele.
The town is surrounded from three sides with the intent to cut remaining supply lines, but Russia has yet to make any significant breakthrough in the locality itself. Along with heavy shelling, Russian aviation has become markedly more aggressive, hitting the town with glide bombs to dislodge Ukrainian forces from entrenched positions. This may be partly enabled by Russia’s degradation strategy of targeting air defence systems in the region, as well as Ukraine’s rationing and prioritised allocation of limited AD stock elsewhere.
Although Avdiivka is a small city with a pre-war population of just over 31,000, it is important to both sides for a number of reasons. For Ukraine, it is a position that has been built up during the pre-invasion civil conflict and is part of the complex interconnected defence system running from Zaporizhzhia up to Toretsk, Bakhmut, and Siversk. Politically, the Russian side has identified the shelling of the city of Donetsk as a point of grievance and claims much of the fire comes from the Avdiivka area. It would also be a notable step towards one of Vladimir Putin’s primary objectives in taking the Donbas.
Speaking on its operational importance, Ukraine analyst Alec Bertina told UnHerd that Russian control of the town “would give them multiple options to reinforce operations elsewhere in the theatre or press ahead to create problems in which Ukraine would have to commit more reserves to deal with it.” Bertina made clear that Avdiivka’s fall is not inevitable, as “a potential Ukrainian counter-offensive and unblocking activity in the area could roll back the developing flanks, forcing Russia to divert manpower and heavy weaponry.”
Ukraine has fully committed to holding off Russia’s onslaughts while it readies an armoured core to launch its much-hyped spring offensive to turn the momentum. Ultimately, Zelenskyy believes preserving the current defensive line is crucial in maintaining Western confidence in Ukraine’s capacity to hold off Russian attack, ensure continued arms provisions, and deny the Kremlin military and political victories. Avdiivka is, as Ukraine’s President acknowledges, a central part of that.
Here is my difficulty. There is a lot of propaganda flying about. What to believe and what not to believe? Is there an expert on UnHerd who will step forward and answer my doubts?
No.
The experts – or rather people with accurate information (if not a complete picture) – are those directly involved in the conflict. Even they don’t have the whole picture and will only reveal what they want to. And you’d probably be biased to believe one side over the other.
You have to sample a range of information and make your own judgement. Perhaps start by filtering out stuff you know is *definitely wrong*.
This sort of article isn’t actually very helpful – this is something that is far better explained and understood with graphics (maps, animations, video). Those media are both easier to understand and easier to check – as well as rather harder to make up.
Also, when you read phrases like “huge losses” that are never quantified (how large is “huge”), you could rightly be a little sceptical – after all, the author probably has no better idea of the actual losses than you.
The title doesn’t seem to fit the article here. It seems quite improbable that Ukraine’s survival really depends on a town with 31K [pre-war] inhabitants in the Donbas.
War is a complex phenomenon. It’s “contingent” on an almost infinite number of factors.
Nobody ever knows the real situation until years later. You would have been just as in the dark in July 1944 about how D-Day was going to turn out.
Indeed, if we ever really did know all that, we probably wouldn’t need to fight wars.
The first casually of war is truth – so who knows what the true position is. Undoubtedly there is much death and destruction on both sides.
Avdiivka rather replicates the battle of Stalingrad.
Instead of crossing the Volga and enveloping the city in a wide sweep, the Germans chose to engage in costly street-by-street battles. The city was almost taken–until the Russians launched the counterattack that trapped the entire Sixth Army inside.
Ironic that the Ukrainians seem to remember far more of the real battle than Putin’s generals.
But only time will tell just who comes out on top.
And most of the captured Germans were treated as slave labour for years and worked to death – not something Ukraine’s allies are likely to countenance for the captured Russian Army.
