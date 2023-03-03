Ukraine’s brain drain is 17 times worse than Russia’s
The country's high-skilled workers are leaving en masse
Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there has been much talk about Russian brain drain — that is, educated professionals fleeing the country. While the total number of emigrants is unknown, it may be as high as 900,000.
People have fled Russia for a number of reasons: to find work, to escape political persecution and to evade the “partial mobilisation” announced last September. According to a survey of 2,000 migrants carried out in March and April, 81% had a university degree — compared to just 27% in the population at large. Russian brain drain is real.
Some Western commentators have gone as far as suggesting that we should encourage brain drain by fast-tracking visas for qualified Russians — in an effort to weaken Putin’s regime. The fewer educated professionals around, the less talent available to bolster his flagging economy.
Less discussed is the fact that Ukraine has also experienced brain drain, thanks to the ongoing refugee crisis. The UN reports that 47% of Ukraine’s eight million refugees have a university degree, compared to around 24% in the general population — which numbered some 41 million before the war.
Where is the brain drain more acute? Based on total population, percentage of citizens with a degree, number of migrants, and percentage of migrants with a degree, we can work out the following. Since the invasion began, the share of Russians with a degree has fallen by 0.3 percentage points, or 1.2%. By contrast, the share of Ukrainians with a degree has fallen by 5.6 percentage points, or 23%.
This means that Ukraine’s brain drain is almost 17 times worse than Russia’s. If encouraging high-skilled emigration is a way to “punish regimes we don’t like”, as Ed West puts it, what does this say about Ukraine’s future?
Perhaps high-skilled Ukrainians will return once the war is over. Yet there are reasons for pessimism. Ukraine was the poorest country in Europe before the war and will be even poorer afterward. Moreover, host countries have been relatively welcoming — with polls showing much higher support for Ukrainian refugees than those from other conflict zones.
So unless they’re summarily expelled when the war ends, high-skilled Ukrainians have strong incentives to stay where they are. And they can hardly be blamed. In fact, the country’s skill-shortage could worsen if married men decide to re-join their families living abroad, rather than the other way around.
What seems certain is that the longer the war drags on, the smaller the number of refugees who will eventually return. Bear in mind that some experts believe this “war of attrition” could last “months or even years”. How attractive a destination will Ukraine be for the highly skilled if it sustains years of fighting?
Hawks insist that from Ukraine’s point of view, negotiating now would amount to capitulation. Yet in many ways, Ukraine has already won. Delaying negotiations will surely exacerbate the various long-term problems the country faces, of which brain drain is only one.
Far too simplistic.
According to Noah Carl’s statistics here, 27% of Russians have degrees and 24% of Ukrainians before February last year. Leaving aside the fact that these numbers seem rather high, I strongly dispute the notion that 25% of any country’s population are the sort of highly skilled workers that should be counted in any sort of meaningful analysis of “brain drain”.
I would suggest he redoes the calculation based on the top 5-10% (not all graduates are equal) and restrict the sample to subjects and disciplines where “brain drain” actually matter – i.e. scientific and technical ones.
Besides which, he fails to consider whether Ukraine or Russia will be a more welcoming and attractive location for foreign investment and the development of high-skilled industries after the wart concludes. We cannot yet know for Ukraine. The future here is not promising for Russia though.
Did you see Putins long speech on the 21st Feb ?
He announced, amongst many other things, a 150% tax rebate for any Russian company spend on Russian IT. He specifically mentioned Artificial Intelligence.
He sees the importance of technology specialists remaining in and supporting Russian companies. Time will tell if it will work…..
Well, here’s a novel thought (well, novel for Mr. Carl).
Just after the invasion, the Ukrainian government put a blanket ban on Ukrainian male nationals of military age leaving the country. Women and children were free to go. This is why Ukrainian refugees are relatively popular in Europe – they really are refugees, unlike (for example) the young Albanian men who claim, unconvincingly, to be refugees from oppression.
Now, poor as Ukraine is, it does manage to educate girls. Some of them even manage to get university degrees (yes, really!).
So, a university-educated mother with small children is (according to Mr. Carl) a brain drain. Technically, that’s right. But when the war is over, she will want to rejoin her husband (if he’s still alive) and rebuild her life.
Will the Russians do the same? That depends, I suggest, on Putin’s life expectancy. We’ll see.
I’d say very (perhaps more) frequently he will want to rejoin his wife and children where they now are. We’re not necessarily during Ukraine any favours by sucking out their lifeblood of young, educated people, into economies where they can be paid many more times serving drinks and cleaning houses than they can by doing jobs of economic or military importance at home.
