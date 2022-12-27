Twitter 2.0: new leadership, same old problems
The newly released Covid Files aren't a slam dunk for Elon Musk
Who would you rather have banned from Twitter, alleged Covid misinformer Alex Berenson or alleged real-time doxxing account @ElonJet? That is ultimately the question raised by the latest batch of internal Twitter documents leaked by Elon Musk’s new Twitter regime. For anyone who’s followed Twitter’s misadventures over the past year, the documents are not terribly surprising in painting a company incapable of administering the public square it had stumbled into creating. The documents are important in revealing how moderation occurs on a platform such as Twitter, though little will be surprising to those who have followed the revelations about Facebook’s moderation policies in recent years.
Yet the documents only half-succeed in advancing the narrative Musk is clearly interested in pushing. If the goal is to make the old regime look bad, the documents score a slam dunk. But if the goal is to make Musk’s regime look like an improvement, they fall short and only make the case for yanking Twitter’s authority and remit from anyone.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
The most irrefutably damning accusation levelled by the Free Press’s David Zweig in examining the documents is that everyday moderation decisions on Covid-related tweets were outsourced, as such decisions often are, to wholly unqualified contractors following a decision tree itself created by unqualified Twitter employees.
Whether or not such procedures stemmed from an establishment bias, and whether or not whatever bias was present was ultimately beneficial or harmful, the more profound question is: how could anyone (not just Elon Musk) do any better? Twitter was already on record as having wrongly censored or banned accounts for tweeting accurate information, while Alex Berenson himself was able to get back on the platform after filing a lawsuit, resulting in more publicity for him.
The question of what qualifies as misinformation is far more complicated than just shoring up “establishment” narratives. A June paper in the prestigious journal Nature trumpeted that 25% of infected children wind up with “long Covid”, burying the statistic that of the grab-bag of symptoms comprising “long Covid”, the most common by far were mood symptoms comprising “sad, tense, angry, anxiety, depression”, so that a sad kid contributes to the same overall statistic as one with memory loss or loss of smell. Many credentialed experts reported the 25% figure and nothing else on Twitter. If not misinformation, it was misleading and unnecessarily alarmist. At a point you start to wonder if some of those people weren’t stealthily trying to discredit actual Covid risks by intentionally leaning on the scales.
And yet none of it may have mattered all that much. Whatever Twitter did in the way of removing information, I see little convincing evidence that it significantly shifted the public debate toward the direction of the “establishment narrative”, which wholly failed to take hold in wide pockets across the country and around the world. (And judging by the number of maskless people in the New York subway even before Musk took over Twitter, that narrative was not holding up anyway.)
That leaves the upshot of the leaks as issues of principle: what should and should not be moderated out? But the issue is not what moderation regime there should be, but that Old Twitter was incapable of competently implementing any moderation regime.
The problem for Musk is that New Twitter still isn’t. Musk’s new regime eliminated the Covid decision tree, but Covid information is no longer the hot-button issue it once was. The greater moderation problem is not going away, as Musk himself indicated when banning Kanye West for tweeting a swastika merged with a Star of David, saying “he again violated our rule against incitement to violence”. I won’t miss Kanye and his Nazi apologetics, but moderating for “incitement to violence” is not so much easier than moderating for Covid misinformation. And with Musk or his lieutenants engaging in bans of parody accounts, journalists, and (briefly) promotion of accounts on competing networks, Musk’s claim to be a free speech absolutist remains as empty as ever.
So if a laissez-faire regime isn’t happening and moderation is unworkable, what can one do? People should stop defending Twitter’s Old Regime as some imaginary bastion of competent sanity, but so should others stop seeing Musk as any real palliative. The uncomfortable issue is that any company that gets into the business of shaping public discourse is going to come under government pressure and inevitably botch the mission to one extent or another. The problem with Twitter may simply be that it is Twitter.
With populations increasingly unwilling to agree on anyone to trust as an authority on a wide variety of subjects, the very idea of a consensus to enforce is breaking down. (Even Kanye has his defenders.) The best we may be able to manage is to devolve control away from any single public sphere with too much influence, because from Twitter’s example we’ve seen that no one could manage it: not Jack Dorsey, not Parag Agrawal, and certainly not Elon Musk.
Can anyone take this article seriously?
The Twitter files are not simply about Twitter 1.0 being unable to manage ‘misinformation’, the files are EVIDENCE that governments and governmental organizations were involved in manipulation of the narrative, laundering of what was science and decisions around who to censor – it was not just Twitter 1.0 – useless and money wasting as they were. And all of this being done while malign greedy people were raking in the money.
Secondly, how are the Covid files no longer a ‘hot button topic’. I want people brought to book – I spent 3 years locked up, watching businesses going under, people losing their livelihoods, millions being pushed into poverty (death), children losing years of education (those that weren’t lost entirely to the education system) – all the while knowing that we were being censored and manipulated by lies. I am furious. We should all be saying NEVER AGAIN.
As for whether Twitter 2.0 is better than 1.0 – it has been going for only 2 months, it is on track to making money and people of differing opinions are allowed on the platform. And there are differing views. Plus we get to watch a major disruptor tearing up the rule book and allowing this to happen. After a while he will get a CEO and things will calm down, but in the meantime – bring it on.
Please Unherd – bring someone with a little more heft to the table on Twitter.
Oh and BTW, I haven’t even gotten started with Twitter 1.0 shutting down the debate around the gross overreach iro the vaccines – people manipulated and often mandated into taking vaccines with dodgy safety tests. Interesting how things are emerging now. Even if you don’t want to acknowledge individual reporting on suppressed safety information and the like, fgs look at all cause mortality stats in so many countries. And did I read somewhere recently that someone on the board of Reuters sits on the board of Pfizer? Spend some time and you can link all these nefarious characters.
All the ‘conspiracy theories’ are coming true and the people who slavishly followed the gubmint, their organisations and the corporate media want to scuttle away and declare all revelations a ‘nothing burger’.
And no, in comparison I don’t give a f about Kanye.
Give it a rest. They may have been released with a very abbreviated set of tests, but by now those vaccines have been thoroughly tested in the best way possible: They were used on hundreds of millions of people, and any honest account of the side effects will show that they were *not* dangerous. They were regrettably not as effective as one would have hoped, but that is another story. The available data on COVID vaccines are as good by now as any test data could ever be. All it takes is a good professional analysis to show the adverse effects you are – and are not – getting. If it is there, could you please point me to it? If nobody can find anything that shows those vaccines are dangerous, we can conclude that they are not. Meanwhile amateur analysis of mortality statistics, warnings about who sits on the board of Pfizer, or conspiracy theories generally are just not cutting it.
Do you think there should be no moderation at all? That would mean freedom for people to encourage suicide, anorexia, pogroms and massacres (Rwanda, Eritrea or Myanmar, if not the US), and sex with 13-year-olds. Also spreading the idea that the Holocaust, the Sandy Hook shooting, or the moon landings are a hoax. Also encouraging people to shun standard medical practice and telling them they are better off with beetroot juice against AIDS, faith healing, positive thinking, Vitamin D, bleach injections, rhinoceros horn, Ivermectin, …
Unless you believe in total freedom also for quacks and genocidaires, you will need some way of suppressing the things you think are dangerous. And someone to do the deciding. As this article says, there is no reason to believe that a single person called Elon Musk will do a better job than the US government. It just so happens that his thinking is closer to yours.
Deciding what is science and what to suppress as scientific nonsense is an integral part of science itself. If you do not do it you will never get further than a lot of cranks shouting at each other. There will always be people who refuse to believe that the earth is round, germs cause disease, or that the theory of relativity is correct. You cannot convince them they are wrong, but you can make it clear to non-scientists that their colleagues all agree that they are talking nonsense. That does not mean that drawing the line is necessarily uncontroversial, but surely we can agree that some things – like beetroot juice and bleach injections – are over it.
“Deciding what is science and what to suppress as scientific nonsense is an integral part of science”
A rather bizarre claim don’t you think? Deciding what to suppress as scientific nonsense is not and never has been a part of “science”, if by that you mean the scientific method. What is proved to work tends to replace theories that don’t work. Science is not some gatekeeper of truth suppressing and preventing the publication of erroneous theories.
This essay is so flawed on so many levels that it’s difficult to take it seriously. It feels like the author was asked to write a contrarian piece, but didn’t have anything interesting to say, so he threw a bunch of garbage at the wall.
Ya we get it. Moderation is hard. But the author completely misses the point. Content moderation was so utterly corrupted and incompetent at Twitter, that anyone not captured by an inbred political dogma could do a better job.
Of all the questionable comments made by the author, this was the most obnoxious.
“Whatever Twitter did in the way of removing information, I see little convincing evidence that it significantly shifted the public debate toward the direction of the “establishment narrative…”
This means one of two things. Twitter was so crappy at propaganda that it failed to move the public opinion needle. Or people are so stupid none of it mattered anyway. Neither can justify hand waving at Twitter’s performance.
Ultimately, we will never know what impact it had on public debate because Twitter didn’t let it happen. If more people knew about the Great Barrington Declaration, it might have moved the needle.
I have some serious skepticism of Musk and his performance so far, but literally anyone not captured by ideology could do a better job. The management team at Twitter didn’t care about truth. In fact, it was incapable of recognizing any truth that diverged from its ideology.
This dysfunctional environment was fertile ground for the deep state security apparatus like the FBI, CIA and DHS. It was easy to convince moderators to adopt their propaganda and censorship campaign because the moderators didn’t care about truth or understand the value of free speech.
This is what we know. Like Google, Facebook and YouTube today, virtually the entire staff at Twitter were devout followers of a deluded, self-destructive, political ideology that makes them incapable of valuing free speech.
This progressive ideology has infected almost the entire ruling and technocratic elite. It is a bigger threat to democracy than Trump or Twitter and we must fight it ruthlessly at every turn.
Auerbach gave them a free pass.
“The uncomfortable issue is that any company that gets into the business of shaping public discourse is going to come under government pressure and inevitably botch the mission to one extent or another.”
The true test of Musk’s resolve will be whether he manages to resist the first issue. That alone would be welcome as a huge advance in the freedom of public discourse.
The author may be right that the second issue is just too difficult, but Musk can’t possibly do it any worse that Twitter 1.0 so for now I’m prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt.
It seems to follow logically that you are OK with a private company ‘shaping political discourse’ and deciding what can and cannot be said. Just as long as it is not government that does it. Logically that would mean that this kind of power is perfectly OK with Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch, the Koch Brothers, George Soros, or Bill Gates, just not with an elected government or its bureaucracy. Is that what you think? Or can you correct my impression?
The point is no one has kicked off about all the above mentioned manipulating the media, (apart from on the fringe we’ve been banging on about it a long time before covid) and they do have the same power as musk. Now musk won’t take the line they they want to feed suddenly its a problem. I don’t see any articles by Microsoft/ Google associates talking about the problems with the msm media.
See here to see msm attending the trilateral commission meets for example. Ft, new York Times, Washington Post. Revolving doors between government, corporations and media are a problem.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trilateral_Commission
I really do think musk is doing a good thing kicking back against the constant one sided manipulation of the narrative.
Same bitter lemon that wrote the last article and still no real analysis of the files themselves.
This part: ‘The best we may be able to manage is to devolve control away from any single public sphere with too much influence, because from Twitter’s example we’ve seen that no one could manage it’
That sounds like a proposal to take it from musk. Sounds like they’re readying their excuses. How on earth do you devolve control? And to what ends? What counts as too much influence? Are you going to give the man a chance before you call him a failure? I don’t like the sound of that part at all.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up