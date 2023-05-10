Tucker Carlson is wasted on Twitter

Reaction

18:15

The host's strength lay in bringing online weirdness into American living rooms

by Flo Read

Carlson’s Fox viewership ranged from grandmothers to groypers. Credit: Getty

Until last week, the frisson of watching Tucker Carlson Tonight came from knowing that millions of families were gathered around doing exactly the same thing. His charm, humour and willingness to cock a snook at establishment shibboleths had a rare generational cut through. But this opportunity to appeal to Appalachian grandmothers as much as twenty-something New Yorkers is now a thing of the past. Carlson is taking his show to Twitter, a decision he announced in a video posted on the platform, and in doing so risks losing the magic that made it great.

The reason for the move was reportedly Fox’s failure to protect First Amendment rights to free speech. But what is the use of freedom if your audience becomes restricted to existing freedom fighters? Elon Musk has appointed himself as the philosopher king of the anti-woke, and within his Twitter sphere Carlson will be mainly preaching to the converted. Anyone who hasn’t self-exiled to Mastodon and subscribes to his show will surely be on side already.

Of Twitter’s users, 83% are under the age of 50, while only a quarter of Americans have an account at all. By leaving the small screen, Carlson is abandoning millions who still consider the medium of television high-tech. No longer will average Americans catch Tucker rolling on the screens of dentists and diners. Fox has successfully robbed him of his ambient power, the pervasiveness that secured him a spot at the centre of US culture.

Carlson’s great skill lay in taking terminally online discourse and translating it for normal people without an anonymous account and doomscrolling addiction. Who else with his kind of mainstream platform would include segments on “testicle-tanning” and feature as guests pseudonymous shitposters? Now that he’s swimming in Twitter’s waters, it is unlikely that the show will have the same bite. Carlson’s trademark impish style relied on positioning himself as an outsider inside the machine or, sometimes simultaneously, as the acceptable face of dangerous ideas. Instead of teetering on the tightrope of prestige anti-establishment thinking, the tribes feel fixed; and it is Elon and Tucker versus the mainstream.

When Joe Rogan left YouTube for a $200m deal at Spotify, something about his show changed. Video podcasting, a genre Rogan had practically invented, was relegated to a sidebar on Spotify. There were new barriers to listening, no chance for his audience to comment, all while controversial episodes started to disappear by executive order. On the free speech front, he was less at the mercy of the YouTube strike system, but also far trickier to stumble across for the politically homeless.

Ultimately, Rogan had only moved from one alternative media platform to another. Emigrating from television to Twitter might break the best thing about Tucker Carlson’s show: the joyful danger of thriving where you’re not supposed to be.