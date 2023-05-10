Tucker Carlson is wasted on Twitter
The host's strength lay in bringing online weirdness into American living rooms
Until last week, the frisson of watching Tucker Carlson Tonight came from knowing that millions of families were gathered around doing exactly the same thing. His charm, humour and willingness to cock a snook at establishment shibboleths had a rare generational cut through. But this opportunity to appeal to Appalachian grandmothers as much as twenty-something New Yorkers is now a thing of the past. Carlson is taking his show to Twitter, a decision he announced in a video posted on the platform, and in doing so risks losing the magic that made it great.
The reason for the move was reportedly Fox’s failure to protect First Amendment rights to free speech. But what is the use of freedom if your audience becomes restricted to existing freedom fighters? Elon Musk has appointed himself as the philosopher king of the anti-woke, and within his Twitter sphere Carlson will be mainly preaching to the converted. Anyone who hasn’t self-exiled to Mastodon and subscribes to his show will surely be on side already.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Of Twitter’s users, 83% are under the age of 50, while only a quarter of Americans have an account at all. By leaving the small screen, Carlson is abandoning millions who still consider the medium of television high-tech. No longer will average Americans catch Tucker rolling on the screens of dentists and diners. Fox has successfully robbed him of his ambient power, the pervasiveness that secured him a spot at the centre of US culture.
Carlson’s great skill lay in taking terminally online discourse and translating it for normal people without an anonymous account and doomscrolling addiction. Who else with his kind of mainstream platform would include segments on “testicle-tanning” and feature as guests pseudonymous shitposters? Now that he’s swimming in Twitter’s waters, it is unlikely that the show will have the same bite. Carlson’s trademark impish style relied on positioning himself as an outsider inside the machine or, sometimes simultaneously, as the acceptable face of dangerous ideas. Instead of teetering on the tightrope of prestige anti-establishment thinking, the tribes feel fixed; and it is Elon and Tucker versus the mainstream.
When Joe Rogan left YouTube for a $200m deal at Spotify, something about his show changed. Video podcasting, a genre Rogan had practically invented, was relegated to a sidebar on Spotify. There were new barriers to listening, no chance for his audience to comment, all while controversial episodes started to disappear by executive order. On the free speech front, he was less at the mercy of the YouTube strike system, but also far trickier to stumble across for the politically homeless.
Ultimately, Rogan had only moved from one alternative media platform to another. Emigrating from television to Twitter might break the best thing about Tucker Carlson’s show: the joyful danger of thriving where you’re not supposed to be.
This is presented as if Carlson just made a bad decision. Until he’s released from exclusivity in his Fox contract, he actually has little choice. Fox doesn’t just want him off their network, they want him silenced and not competing with them. Once the litigation with Fox plays out, assuming he gets what he wants, he will be free to return to television. This move also reduces Fox’s leverage – now he at least has an outlet for his work while they litigate.
Agree that this allows him to leverage Foxweiser but I think he’s probably done with Network TV. He’s already been fired from every Cable Network. I can’t see him going to Newsmax where the market reach is minimal. Newsmax isn’t even carried in a lot of places. NewsNation actually isn’t that bad but I can’t see him sharing a network with Cuomo.
Twitter seems like a pretty low risk move. He can always do the Solo thing somewhere else.
It’s unclear to me that there is a place for him on cable TV. He has been red-pilled, and once that happens, it is impossible to be true to yourself by keeping quiet. Once you see it, you want everybody to see it because you realise how close we are to totalitarianism. He’s not going to go back to confining himself to woke-baiting for the entertainment of Fox’s audience.
I think he’ll get around 10 million viewers once the initial fuss dies down, about 3* his cable audience. You’re right that he’ll be preaching to the converted. Maybe it was also the converted who tuned in on cable?
It’s not clear to me that Mark Steyn’s show, which I catch some episodes of (do watch his interview with RFK Jr a couple of days ago), is thriving on his own website. I used to watch it regularly on GB News. I think Mark should move to Twitter to improve his viewership too.
Why? Because having muddled through a shaky start, Musk has big plans for Twitter as a platform, and I’m pretty sure he will succeed in implementing them.
I still watch and listen to Rogan on Spotify. YouTube would censor his stuff. I don’t know whether he will consider moving to Twitter too.
It is dangerous for us in the UK, because I suspect Twitter will eventually be blocked here. Musk announced today that encrypted DMs are coming very soon now, so he is going straight up against our censorship bill.
Agree with the majority here. But I would qualify your comment about being “close to totalitarianism.” I think we’re already there. This is by far the most totalizing movement in History. Never has the Global Means of Production and Knowledge been seized at this scale. The institutions are gone. The only good news is the Hivemind Governance structure is riddled with contradictions it can’t resolve.
At some point it’s just going to collapse like the Berlin Wall on a grander scale. When that day will be, nobody knows but it will happen. The more localities and Republics that can function outside the Coerced Economy the more obvious it will be who is intentionally dismantling the rest of western society. My guess is the Left will figure out pretty soon that this isn’t the inclusive, sustainable future it envisioned.
No…. The MSM dinosaurs are dying off, the nimble and fast rodents of Odessy, Rumble, spottily, Twitter, and many more, and with a groomed for no strikes Youtube episode, the independent sourcing of news is growing exponentially. He will turn up on all these sources, and grow even bigger. Many headed hydra-esk.
Titanic booted him, put his luggage back on the dock and sailed off…. But better ships are being built daily. Many smaller and faster and independent ones – which will last into the future…
Till deep fake basically makes all information Babble……
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe