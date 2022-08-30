Trans player wins women’s billiards championship
Why was Jamie Hunter allowed to compete against biological women?
Jamie Hunter is currently pocketing the prizes in women’s billiards and snooker. In the last two weeks, the 25 year-old has won both the World Women’s Billiards Championship and the US Women’s Snooker Open.
Hunter only joined the World Women’s Snooker Tour in 2021, after “coming out as transgender in 2019 and going through the process in 2020”. In an interview with SnookerZone, Hunter explained:
Surely, that is something to celebrate? It is certainly testament to the widespread acceptance and goodwill that we transgender people now enjoy in the UK. Indeed, since snooker and billiards are open to both men and women, gender transition should not stop anyone competing in the Widnes amateur league. But neither should it be a passport into the women’s game.
Because while women are welcome to enter open competitions, they are clearly at a disadvantage. England’s Reanne Evans — described as “the most successful female snooker player of all-time” — is currently top of the women’s rankings but is simultaneously placed 115 in the list with men. Ronnie O’Sullivan is unlikely to lose his crown to a woman any time soon.
The ability to pot balls, assemble breaks and snooker an opponent might not depend on speed or strength, but people with male bodies evidently have the edge over people with female bodies. For that reason alone, a separate women’s tour means that the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association can properly recognise and reward half the population.
This might sound like the “open plus female” solution that has been proposed by Sharron Davies and others: one competition that anyone can enter — what could be more inclusive than that? — and a second that women can hope to win. But it is only a fair solution if access to women’s sports is limited to people with female biology.
Let’s be clear, Hunter has played by the rules. But that does not make it right. If those rules remain, it may only be a matter of time before Hunter — already ranked 12th in women’s snooker — or another transgender competitor reaches the top spot, leaving women to compete for second place, or perhaps third, fourth or fifth.
The WPBSA needs to take urgent action. Partly to protect their transgender players from taking the brunt of possible push-back, but mainly to protect the integrity of the women’s tour. Being a woman is far more than a feeling in anyone’s head, and the WPBSA owes it to their female competitors to recognise that fact.
I must confess that I’m not sure why a male body should give an edge in billiards or snooker. Perhaps men are just better at the game, but then again – why? More practice? But women, I presume, practise just as much. Better spatial awareness? It has been shown in some studies that men do indeed have a better spatial awareness than women. This latter proposition would throw the cat among the pigeons, though, because this is more than body difference it is difference in mental ability in a particular field, which would indicate that even changing his body would not make him female, he would have to loose certain abilities that come with being a man and gain those that come with being a woman. This is all speculation on my behalf, using some studies that seem to show differences over and above physical ones, but it’s worth considering , even just to throw it out.
Indeed. Debbie just inadvertently suggested the existence of the male brain… something that feminists have been disavowing vigorously since, if real, it would fundamentally undermine their most cherished beliefs.
If being good at snooker doesn’t depend on speed or strength, why is it that women should be disadvantaged in any competition with men? Is it that men are genetically more focussed on, er, putting things in holes?
The opportunity for innuendo is enormous, isn’t it? But if women are not disadvantaged, why hold spearate competitions for them?
Yes that’s what I was wondering. Surely snooker is one of those things (like darts) that men and women (and therefore trans-men & trans-women) can reasonably go head-to-head in (also no innuendo intended)?
There is also the Greater Male Variability hypothesis, which says that that the distribution of certain traits in males has greater variance compared to the distribution of the same traits for females. So two distributions can have the same average but different variances – illustrated nicely by the fact that more men than women are geniusus, but also, more men than women are idiots. If this is true, then there would be some rationale for sex-segregation in Snooker, Chess, etc.
It’s well known that men outnumber women significantly at the extremes of the normal distribution.
Perhaps testosterone has many effects, not only to do with strength?
I’m a bit surprised that billiards is a gender-segregated sport in the first place, to be honest.
Exactly like chess or bridge. Even in non suspect times I often wondered why they had segregated competitions. Probably because, for whatever reason, women are just not that good. For example, if you look at bridge rankings the further up you go the fewer women there are. Clearly it is not strength or speed, but something relating to the psyche.
At club level it doesn’t matter as all competitions are mixed, but once you get into higher level tournaments the segregation begins.
Jamie Hunter should get equal pay with the men’s world snooker champion.
The competitor got just 2000 dollars for winning the snooker open.
Disgusting. Women should get the same pay as men.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up