Trans activists come for the LGB Alliance

Reaction

15:26

It was only a matter of time...

by Julie Bindel

Credit: Getty

The LGB Alliance (LGBA) has always been a target for trans activists. While Stonewall chose to prioritise trans ideology ahead of same-sex attracted individuals in 2016, the LGBA has always advocated for lesbians, gay men and bisexual people alone. The alliance campaigns for our rights and — importantly — against the notion that gender non-conforming youths should be marched down to Tavistock and diagnosed as transgender.

Eventually, activists found a way to get to the LGBA. The story is this: LGBA applied for funding to the Arts Council England’s, ‘Let’s Create Jubilee Fund’ for a film about gay men’s lives through the period of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. Queens would have been an important record of the history of the fight for liberation from bigotry, prejudice and legal discrimination, and a celebration of gay culture.

In March the Alliance was notified that the application was successful, but then the sharks circled. LGBA was informed by the Arts Council that its charitable status had been under scrutiny and as such would embargo the grant decision. On the same day, the grant was suspended. Yesterday, on the 20th April, the grant was officially rescinded. LGBA was instructed to return the money.

Much of the hatred displayed towards LGBA is fuelled by The Good Law Project, run by the infamous Jolyon Maugham, who bragged he had clubbed a fox to death whilst wearing his wife’s kimono in 2019. Maugham is a trans-activist who, when the funding for LGBA was announced, tweeted his strong disapproval to his 373,000 followers (screenshot below).

The Arts Council’s decision regarding the Queens grant appears to refer to the appeal brought by Mermaids (supported by the Good Law Project) against the Charity Commission, challenging its decision to grant LGBA charitable status. In other words, one malicious attack is being used to fuel another malicious attack by activists seeking to deprive LGBA of funding.

Protesting this censorious, totalitarian tactic to shut detractors of trans ideology up should not be treated as a ‘free speech’ issue. I have, along with countless other women, endured bullying and harassment from trans activists because we dared to stand up for our hard-won rights. We are being silenced by men who find this threatening and unpalatable.

What’s more, it puts paid to the notion that cancel culture only affects rich celebrities, who are told they should simply suck it up. Thanks to the likes of Stonewall and other trans activists that refuse to accept that sex and gender are wholly different issues, us lesbians and gay men have been left out in the cold, with the only organisation speaking up for our rights being bullied cancelled and maligned. This must come to an end, once and for all.