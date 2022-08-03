Tory members want Boris Johnson back

News

A new poll reveals seller's remorse among the Conservative membership

by UnHerd News

Voting has barely begun in the British Conservative Party’s election of a new leader, and already the first evidence has emerged that they want Boris Johnson back.

The latest YouGov/Times poll of Conservative members reveals that, if Boris Johnson was included on the ballot he would be far out ahead of both frontrunner Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. 40% of Tory members would choose Johnson, over 28% for Truss and 23% for Sunak.

The poll, of 1054 Conservative party members taken between July 29th and August 2nd, also found that most Tory members (53%) think it was wrong for Conservative MPs to force Johnson to resign, compared to 41% who supported the change of leadership. 45% of members think the contest has shown the party in a bad light, against only 15% who think the leadership election has been a good thing for the party.

Rumours have already surfaced of Boris Johnson planning a comeback, after his final words at Prime Minister’s Questions were ‘hasta la vista, baby’ — or ‘until next time’.

Liz Truss is strongly ahead, showing a 34-point lead over her rival.