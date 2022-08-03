Tory members want Boris Johnson back
A new poll reveals seller's remorse among the Conservative membership
Voting has barely begun in the British Conservative Party’s election of a new leader, and already the first evidence has emerged that they want Boris Johnson back.
The latest YouGov/Times poll of Conservative members reveals that, if Boris Johnson was included on the ballot he would be far out ahead of both frontrunner Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. 40% of Tory members would choose Johnson, over 28% for Truss and 23% for Sunak.
The poll, of 1054 Conservative party members taken between July 29th and August 2nd, also found that most Tory members (53%) think it was wrong for Conservative MPs to force Johnson to resign, compared to 41% who supported the change of leadership. 45% of members think the contest has shown the party in a bad light, against only 15% who think the leadership election has been a good thing for the party.
Rumours have already surfaced of Boris Johnson planning a comeback, after his final words at Prime Minister’s Questions were ‘hasta la vista, baby’ — or ‘until next time’.
Liz Truss is strongly ahead, showing a 34-point lead over her rival.
From the Spectator (How much more Tory can you get):
Yet the very tone of the campaign so far is giving Truss’s people confidence. Sunak may be able to point to wider electoral appeal but he has so far offered little to excite the grassroots. ‘Liz trails on electability and likeability, but remember we elected Iain Duncan Smith in 2001. Our members have their own priorities – they don’t really care as much about the big picture,’ argues a senior MP. ‘Voters’ emotion will trump their logic.’
The Truss message is one of optimism, even if its realism has been questioned. ‘They [Team Sunak] are running a pretty negative campaign,’ says a Truss backer. ‘If people think there is an imaginary river, you don’t tell them there isn’t, you build them an imaginary bridge.’ This is why Truss has been quick to accuse Sunak of peddling Project Fear – despite the fact she was on the other side of it during the Remain campaign.
As a Cameron advisers once said “mad, swivel-eyed loons”.
I would wager that the ‘tory members wanting Johnson back’ do not include any fishermen or people from Northern Ireland. (Let’s pretend to “Get Brexit done”)
As with Trump, his followers parrot what the great man says – the ‘election was stolen’, ‘they’ll regret sacking me’ etc…
Health warning it is almost impossible to poll Tory members there are not enough of them
But I would like to echo the sentiment as a Labour member, we want JC back, the country is crying out for a clear choice between far right and soft left
Corbyn is not ‘soft left’, any more than Johnson or Truss are ‘far right’.
If we are in nostalgia mode, can I get Screaming Lord Sutch back? He would likely be a more serious Prime Minister than either of your alternatives.
Prepare yourself for eternal unhappiness …
