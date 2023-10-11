The Red Wall won’t be returning to Labour anytime soon

Reaction

Keir Starmer's speech contained little for England's northern working class

by Paul Embery

Received wisdom tells us that some time within the next 15 months we shall see Sir Keir Starmer addressing the nation from the steps of 10 Downing Street.

At its conference this week, Labour is certainly exuding the air of a party on its way to victory, and the glitter-flecked Sir Keir’s competent, if rather plodding and cliché-heavy, speech this afternoon will have served to reinforce that feeling.

But are things as nailed on as we are led to believe? I am not so sure.

For one thing, this does not feel like a 1997 moment. On that occasion, it was obvious in the months — indeed, years — leading up to the election that, barring a catastrophe, the Labour Party would win handsomely. Not only were the Tories widely loathed, but Labour itself enjoyed ample and genuine goodwill among that electoral coalition — its traditional working-class base combined with sufficient numbers of “aspirational” middle-class voters — whose support it must always command in order to win elections.

This time around, however, the deep animus towards the Tories does not seem to be matched by any special affection for Labour. Notably, while the Tories are haemorrhaging support among working-class voters who flocked to them in 2019, the evidence — such as that contained in a YouGov poll published only yesterday — suggests that these voters are in no great hurry to return to the Labour fold.

Speak to this cohort, especially those based in Red Wall constituencies, and you will find that hostility to Labour continues to run deep. The memories of the party’s betrayals over Brexit are still raw, and the belief that it cares more about the priorities of social activists and urban graduates than it does those of voters such as themselves remains hardwired.

While the party will rightly see its success at the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election as a sure sign of its recovery in Scotland, and thereby a boost to its prospects of forming a government at Westminster, it should not forget that there is most likely no path to power that does not pass through its old heartlands in the north and Midlands of England. It is here that Labour desperately needs to “seal the deal” with voters. And there isn’t any compelling evidence that it has yet done so.

Rishi Sunak’s recent shift on Net Zero will play well with hard-pressed working-class voters, as will his efforts to draw a clear dividing line with Labour over some of the more contentious cultural issues, such as the ongoing gender row. The lingering suspicion, too — heightened again as a result of comments by David Lammy earlier this week — that Labour would take the UK back into the EU if it gets half a chance remains an achilles heel for the party throughout blue-collar Britain.

Sir Keir’s speech to conference offered nothing to allay those fears. Neither — a real oversight, this — did it contain any pledge to get a grip on the UK’s out-of-control immigration system. In that sense, there was no red meat for the Red Wall.

If the inflation rate continues to fall, and if energy bills begin to do likewise, it is just possible that the Tories will stand at least a puncher’s chance of a victory at the next election. Or at the very least, prevent Labour from winning an overall majority.

The commentariat and bookmakers may think it’s all over. But it isn’t. And Labour would be foolish to think otherwise.