The real cost of modern dating
Young people are bankrupting themselves for love that doesn't last
Why does anyone go on a date? According to a recent survey nearly a quarter of American millennials find it so important that they’re willing to go into debt in the process, which suggests there’s some reason behind it.
But why? The sociologist Zygmunt Bauman characterised the contemporary world as one of ‘liquid modernity’, a generalised state of impermanence, fluidity and fragility in which nothing could ever be taken for granted. And while it’s not so many decades since ‘courting’ was widely understood as a relatively short stage that preceded marriage and permanent partnership, now liquid modernity appears to encompass even couple relationships.
Today, friends who are single report that there are no longer any clear conventions governing the purpose of dating, or when (and even if) permanence or exclusivity are on the cards. This may be anecdotal, but innumerable anxious articles in women’s magazines suggest this experience is widespread.
This general state of impermanence seems to extend, for younger generations, even past the point of moving in together. Where for Gen Xers cohabiting was broadly understood as a kind of ‘trial marriage’, this doesn’t seem to hold for those even slightly younger. A quarter of cohabiting couples born in the 1970s separated within two years of moving in together, according to one study. For the youngest cohort studied — those born between 1985 and 1990 — the separation rate shot up to 43%.
This may in part reflect the cost of housing, which doubtless incentivises some couples to move in together relatively quickly, without making long-term assumptions. But this surely doesn’t account for how much less stable couple relationships seem to have become.
Something is very wrong here. The social ritual of ‘dating’ only makes sense as a period of costly signalling where putative couples go to extra effort to appear at their best, as a precursor to the more mundane business of building a life (and, implicitly, a family) together. Without that telos, it’s mere empty consumerism. This means that a quarter of young people are routinely going into debt for something that used to be a temporarily costly precursor to family formation. Now, it is a potentially never-ending drain on funds without any prospect of moving beyond that stage to more long-term thinking.
Liquid modernity is great for markets and GDP, then. But this has now reached so far into our intimate lives that it’s actively parasitic on our capacity to form the bonds that enable anyone to make long-term plans. In the context of raising the next generation, a commitment as extended as it is existentially necessary for our continuation as a species, this is an obvious problem. No wonder, then, that today over half of millennials remain unmarried, while nearly half are happy with the prospect of never having kids.
It’s impossible, of course, to say whether these are the same millennials going into debt to impress a potential partner. But it’s clear enough that, contra the free-market ideologues, there are contexts in which markets aren’t a mere neutral facilitator of human needs, or at least not if you include stability, belonging, and the obvious need to propagate the species among those needs. Far from it: where wellbeing is premised on being able to build, the liquefying effect of markets is now the enemy of human flourishing.
Get yourself a Eastern/Central European woman, they are accepting of all people but don’t go for the crazy stuff and like a more traditional relationship. Also really dislike communists having actually lived under that system. Win win.
Call me a cynic, but from anecdotal experience only I expect that the ones going into debt over dating are young men and not young women.
Surely the primary purpose of dating for most people is to enable sex? In the past, this was regulated through marriage, but since it’s no longer necessary (or even desirable) for many, the courtship ritual is about finding a temporary sexual partner which may, with some luck and fortitude become a lasting one for the purposes of procreation. This applies to both sexes, plus perhaps the need for intimacy more prevalent in females.
That elemental and urgent drive isn’t going to go away; all that’s changed are the circumstances, and as we age (i include myself here) it’s just better to have someone to do stuff with. It’s both more costly to begin with but more cost-effective with a longterm partner!
Note to Mark Lilla: this is what your article of 5th November on this platform should have looked like. Would have saved a lot of arguing.
Well Mary, perhaps you let the cat slip out of the bag when you mentioned that “The social ritual of ‘dating’ only makes sense as a period of costly signalling where putative couples go to extra effort to appear at their best, as a precursor to the more mundane business of building a life (and, implicitly, a family) together.” So indeed people matured to realize that what you witness during courtship is a grand farce, destined to devolve into the baseline ugly reality of “me first” at the first sign of conflict. Nobody ever does anything wrong – it is always the other person… Accountability has been erased from people’s dictionary. Perhaps the fact that these people refrain from insisting is not that bad after all. As for reviewing their own attitudes, considering what they are bringing to the table, etc. – well, that is another can of worms.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up