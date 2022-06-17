Aris Roussinos: Inside the nationalist militia on Ukraine’s frontline

Video

17:00

UnHerd's Foreign Affairs editor reports from the Donbas

by UnHerd Staff

UnHerd’s Aris Roussinos has spent the past fortnight on the frontline in the Donbas, a region in the eastern part of Ukraine and the centre of the current phase of the war with Russia. He was embedded in the nationalist militia ‘Right Sector’, a collection of citizens-turned-soldiers now formally absorbed into the Ukrainian army.

To find out what he saw on the ground, Freddie Sayers spoke to Aris after he returned to the safety of his hotel in Dnipro.