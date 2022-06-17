Video
Aris Roussinos: Inside the nationalist militia on Ukraine’s frontline
UnHerd's Foreign Affairs editor reports from the Donbas
by UnHerd Staff
UnHerd’s Aris Roussinos has spent the past fortnight on the frontline in the Donbas, a region in the eastern part of Ukraine and the centre of the current phase of the war with Russia. He was embedded in the nationalist militia ‘Right Sector’, a collection of citizens-turned-soldiers now formally absorbed into the Ukrainian army.
To find out what he saw on the ground, Freddie Sayers spoke to Aris after he returned to the safety of his hotel in Dnipro.
