The Nashville shooting will intensify America’s culture wars
Both Left and Right were quick to pounce on the perpetrator's motives
This week America experienced its 13th school shooting of the calendar year, keeping the nation of 332 million people and 350 million firearms on pace to exceed last year’s tally of 51. The latest shooting occurred at the Covenant School, a small Christian academy in Nashville. Using two assault weapons and a handgun, shooter Audrey Hale — female at birth, but now using “he/him” pronouns along with the name “Aiden” in some online profiles — killed three 9-year-old children, the school’s custodian, the head of school, and a substitute teacher.
At the time of this writing, it is still too early to ascertain Hale’s motivations. Officials claim a manifesto exists, as do detailed maps that helped Hale, a former student of the school, execute her plan with a high degree of efficiency. This particular incident is unique by U.S. standards: of the 135 mass shootings (defined as a single attack in a public place in which four or more victims were killed) that have occurred since 1982, only three were carried out by women (although commentator Wesley Yang noted that referring to Hale as such constitutes “misgendering” her).
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Each of the warring sides in America’s interminable, ever-worsening culture wars can place the burden of guilt for Hale’s murders at the feet of their foes. Those on the Left can suggest that Tennessee’s recent ban on access to puberty blockers for minors and restrictions on drag events forced the shooter’s hand. Meanwhile, those on the Right — who are calling for the release of Hale’s manifesto — can attribute it to yet another act of “trans violence”, referencing shooters in Colorado Springs last year (Anderson Lee Aldrich), Denver in 2019 (Alec McKinney), and Aberdeen, Maryland in 2018 (Snochia Moseley, also born female).
Describing four shootings in five years as an “epidemic” is perhaps an exaggeration, but it is a perfectly serviceable tabula rasa on which irreconcilable foes can write their grievances. Old culture war battles can be rehashed yet again, like the one that involves the Right laying blame for shootings on “mental health” and the Left citing easy access to guns. The latter can try to make it slightly harder to purchase handguns — it’s still quite easy to purchase long guns like rifles and shotguns in the U.S. — while the former can attempt to increase funding to police or prisons to house the latest generation of mentally disturbed “super-predators.”
The one thing that is certain is that neither side has any easy answers to this nigh-insoluble problem. Public figures like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene can raise peripheral questions about “steroid rage” tied to testosterone use by trans people such as Hale — a real problem for all testosterone users — but no evidence of the shooter’s use has yet surfaced. Instead, the hard and simple fact remains that there are at least 350 million firearms in the United States, so many that even ambitious confiscation programs like the one undertaken in Australia (which confiscated approximately 650,000 guns) would struggle to make a dent in such a vast number. Likewise, the restriction of sale and distribution will do little on the supply side for those needing weapons for illicit purposes, especially criminals willing to acquire them illegally.
With solutions in short supply, Americans of all political stripes will find themselves grappling with the next round of school shootings and mass shootings (130 as of this writing, with many admittedly tied to gang-related violence). This violence, at least for now, hasn’t reached the levels that make bulletproof cars such a sought-after status symbol for Brazil’s rich, but partisan agitation tied to the impending 2024 elections surely won’t help matters.
I am very surprised to see Unherd using the phrase ‘assigned female at birth’ apparently in seriousness here. You cannot be ‘assigned’ a sex, and to suggest that you can is to capitalute to the worst excesses of gender ideology. Did this slip past an editor?
“Assigned female at birth” Was there a tribunal or assessment process that stamped her/his/it’s documents? If people want to change sex that is fine, but let’s not use patronising nonsense words such as “assigned” in this context.
“the Right laying blame for shootings on “mental health” “
Can the left argue that a school shooter doesn’t have mental health problems? Although this particular case does complicate the argument against Trans people not needing talking therapy. This one clearly did need it.
The news articles I had seen (MSM) stated the shooter was a Trans woman not a trans identified woman. Is the media getting itself confused on the differences too now, perhaps all people are now women.
There is no sane reason for anyone to have access to assault weapons. This woman had two. Assault weapons are most commonly used for mass shootings. They were banned for a decade from 1994 but you chose to restore them. Meanwhile, you smugly talk of ‘grappling with the next round of school shootings’. A country that has normalised the discussion of school shootings is a country that has lots its mind.
Every thing that comes out of America is bad. We must not follow.
Assault weapons are still banned. Assault-style weapons are legal but they are just an asthetic. A hunting rifle gussed up to look scary. I live in an area awash with them and we haven’t had a murder in over a decade. Meanwhile, Chicago bans nearly all guns and they are worse than Caracas. Get you head out of your ass. I am sick of ignorance driving gun policy.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe