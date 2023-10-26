The media is trying to make Kamala Harris happen again

HerdWatch

17:30

Friendly publications are giving the Vice President another shot

by James Billot

The fourth (?) coming of Kamala. Credit: Getty

How many reboots can one vice president get? Over the last month, three major publications have all published iterations of the same theme: how to get Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s wayward Vice President, back on track.

Yesterday, the Financial Times announced another Harris “relaunch”, featuring interviews with dozens of US lawmakers and Democratic strategists about her value to the administration. Nearly all were in violent agreement that she was an asset: “If we want to win, she needs to be out there — and she needs to be speaking to groups of people who are willing to listen to her,” said one. “She can feel the threats to this democracy like nobody else can,” said another. “She speaks from the heart and the soul.”

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email Sign up, for free Already registered? Sign in

Similar notes were hit in a New York Times profile of the Vice President earlier this month. Noting that Harris was an “underappreciated electoral asset”, the piece works hard to paint the Veep in a genial light. She “never got to enjoy a honeymoon,” the journalist writes, but to write her off would be a “mistake”. Yet over the course of this 9,000-word piece, which includes 75 interviews and took eight months to report, the interviewee struggles to extract a single clear answer or position from her:

“Was [your] an evolution on [criminal justice] based on new evidence? Or is that a kind of tacit admission that the view from 20 years ago might have been incorrect?” I asked.

“Why don’t we break it down to which part you’re talking about, and then I can tell you,” she said, leaning forward.

I mentioned the elimination of cash bail… “I think it depends on what kind of crime you’re talking about, to be honest,” she said.

I tried to ask another way… “You have to be more specific,” Harris said.

The Vice President is then asked about whether she is a progressive or moderate: “why don’t you define each one for me, and then I can tell you where I fit,” she replies, before concluding: “I don’t think I understand your question”.

On the same day as the publication of the NYT profile, another came out in the Atlantic. This was Kamala away from the cameras, someone who was “intensely private” but agreed to allow the journalist to visit her home. “I love circles,” Harris cheekily admits as she points to the banquette seating. In the piece, the reporter compliments the Vice President’s “intelligence, diligence, and integrity”, but still struggles to elicit any lucid responses. When asked if Harris has dined with the President at her home, she responds, “We have a plan to do it, but we have to get a date. But he and I have a plan, we have a plan to do it. And yeah, no, we actually have a plan to do it.”

These three pieces (which run to a total of 20,000 words) all concede that the Veep has an image problem, marked by political missteps, gaffes and a failure to get her “message out”. She is also, they note, the victim of circumstance, racism, sexism and unfair treatment by the press. Now, though, was her moment for a (choose suffix here) “reset’, “relaunch” and “reboot”.

Of course, October 2023 is not Kamala’s first relaunch. In fact, there have been at least three others over the course of her vice presidency. The third wave came two months prior, spearheaded by a Politico piece claiming that Harris had put the “rockiness” behind her with an “image reset”. CNN, Time, Vanity Fair and the New York Times agreed: the Vice President was now taking on a “forceful new role in 2024”.

Before that, another flurry of press releases came out in January 2022 after Harris’s botched handling of the border crisis. The Washington Post saw it as an opportunity for a “reset” (that word again) along with Politico. The Los Angeles Times reported on how the Vice President was “making some changes” but insisted that it shouldn’t be called a “reboot”.

Her first reboot, however, began barely before Harris entered office. Despite seriously underperforming in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, the then California senator was selected to be Biden’s running mate. Aware of her low approval levels among the public, friendly and familiar publications came to her rescue.

It’s only been three years since Kamala Harris became vice president, but in that time she has enjoyed four “reboots”. With another year to go until the presidential election, expect to see a few more yet.