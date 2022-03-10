Thank you for the illuminating article. My Russian friends and contacts tell me exactly the same.
The inside story on Putin’s decision to invade
A Russian journalist provides key insights into events running up to the invasion
Sergei Naryshkin, Dmitry Kozak, and Sergey Sobyanin. These are names readers may not be familiar with, but they are some of the most important men in Russia. Respectively, they are the foreign intelligence head, the deputy Kremlin administration head and the Moscow mayor, all of whom have connections to the President himself.
Ordinarily, these men would be informed about any major decisions made by the President long before the public. But as Russian journalist Farida Rustamova notes, they were as blindsided by the decision to invade Ukraine as anyone else (their faces during Putin’s emergency Security Council reveal as much). In fact, according to Rustamova, only a handful of people are believed to have had prior knowledge of the decision: Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and the leaders of the counterintelligence service.
In Rustamova’s portrayal of events running up to the invasion, the President cuts an isolated figure, siloed in an information bubble, and it is clear that most of his team were caught off-guard. Based on conversations with several Russian insiders, she reveals the overwhelming sense of surprise and disbelief inside elite Russian circles. Rustamova’s report has been translated into English on Ilya Lozovsky’s Substack, excerpts of which can be found below:
On the emergency meeting of the Security Council:
How Russian elites are reacting:
Why Putin decided to invade:
“Here he is in a state of being offended and insulted. It’s paranoia that has reached the point of absurdity,” he says…“Putin now seriously believes what [Defense Minister] Shoigu and [General Staff chief] Gerasimov are telling him: About how quickly they’ll take Kyiv, that the Ukrainians are blowing themselves up, that Zelensky is a coke addict.”
A few senior figures have bravely spoken out:
Retired colonel Vyacheslav Markhaev, who has criticized the authorities for persecuting the opposition, stated that the Duma deputies had been misled and the intention to wage war had been disguised.
The most telling element of this piece is this: Rustamova describes her sources to be “in the know” and “good acquaintances” yet no one really knows what Putin is actually thinking. Everyone is blindsided. All are distancing themselves. And what is supposedly known about “The Inside Story” in this article is, on closer analysis, actually only inferred. One does not have to look at many pictures of Putin to see the social, physical, and apparently political distance he enforces between himself and everyone else. Intimacy is not shared over physical distance. It’s not just that Ms. Rustamova does not know anyone who really knows what Putin is thinking. I’m forced to conclude no one does. That’s the scary part. We are all, even these insiders, just guessing. And when you don’t actually know what your enemy is thinking, he or she is at his or her most dangerous.
Join the discussion